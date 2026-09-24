Bengal: Imran Khan, Nephew Of Ex-Trinamool Councillor, Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 24 (IANS) Police arrested Imran Khan, nephew of former vice chairman and ex-Trinamool Congress councillor of Rishara Municipality, Zahid Khan, a senior officer of the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate, said on Thursday.

Imran was arrested in Bihar and brought to Serampore the same day. He was produced in Serampore court, which remanded him to police custody.

He has been accused of vandalising houses, disturbing the peace, and attempted rape in the Serampore police station area.

Allegations suggest he committed these acts along with Zahid's son before various elections between 2016 and 2026.

After the state government changed, police became more active in pursuing old cases. Imran allegedly went underground after noticing police activity.

He had been absconding for a long time before being arrested in Bihar.

According to police, they brought Imran directly to Serampore police station. His uncle Zahid was a Trinamool leader in the Rishara area and had served as councillor and vice chairman of the municipality for a long time.

Several allegations also involve Zahid and his son Shahid. Neither has been seen in the area for a long time, and police are searching for them.

A month ago, officers visited their house to locate Shahid. Investigators hope to trace the two soon after Imran's arrest.

Police are probing whether Zahid and Shahid had contact with Imran. Since the collapse of the Trinamool government in the 2026 Assembly elections, leaders of the former ruling party have been arrested one after another in old cases.

Police have taken action against Trinamool councillors in various cases, with many leaders arrested on charges such as extortion, unrest, and molestation.

Action continues based on complaints lodged during the previous Trinamool government's tenure.