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AAF Holds Classic Car Exhibition During Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (PHOTO)


2026-09-24 09:32:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. A classic car exhibition is being held at the Seaside National Park in Baku as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which is being hosted by the city for the 10th time.

The exhibition is organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF). Visitors will have the opportunity to see a range of vintage cars in the Formula 1 fan zone during the race days.

Complementing the speed and excitement of Formula 1, the exhibition takes visitors on a journey through different eras of automotive history.





























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Trend News Agency

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