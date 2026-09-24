AAF Holds Classic Car Exhibition During Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (PHOTO)
The exhibition is organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF). Visitors will have the opportunity to see a range of vintage cars in the Formula 1 fan zone during the race days.
Complementing the speed and excitement of Formula 1, the exhibition takes visitors on a journey through different eras of automotive history.
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