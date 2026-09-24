Europe Visa Seekers Seek BMET Clearance For 3 Countries

The council placed six demands at a press conference at the Maulana Akram Khan Hall of the National Press Club on September 24.

"We are not seeking any irregular or illegal process. We want those who have secured valid visas and overseas jobs to be able to travel without unnecessary barriers," said Md. Tuhin, coordinator of the organization.

The council urged the authorities to resolve the manpower processing complications through swift discussions and take effective steps to resume clearance. It warned of a movement if the problems were not resolved promptly.

Among its key demands are facilitating the departure of workers who have already obtained visas, prioritizing cases involving visas nearing expiry, addressing workers' financial losses due to delays, and providing clear decisions in consultation with recruiting agencies and workers.

The organization also called for a simpler approval process for sending more than five workers to the same company, arguing that additional approval and demand-letter attestation requirements are putting hundreds of valid visa holders at risk of missing their travel deadlines despite completing the required verification procedures.

Coordinator Ibrahim Sardar urged the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) and the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment to expedite attestation and clearance and remove unnecessary administrative delays.

He said workers had voluntarily agreed to join overseas jobs under contracts with recruiting agencies and were willing to submit written undertakings if necessary.

Other coordinators, including Sumon Rahman, were also present at the press conference.

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