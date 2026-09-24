Kazmunaygas Continues Digital Twin Rollout At Production Assets

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)At Embamunaigas (EMG), a subsidiary of Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas (KMG), further stages for the development of a digital twin of the Vostochny Moldabek field and the Integrated Operations Center, as well as the improvement of the ABAI platform, were determined during a two-day strategic session, KMG's press service said.

“By January 2027, the models of the reservoir and wells, drilling and downhole operations, production and surface infrastructure are planned to be integrated into a single digital environment at Vostochny Moldabek. This will make it possible to create a digital twin of the asset and ensure end-to-end work with production data,” the company said.

Earlier, around 700 scenario calculations were carried out as part of a pilot project at Vostochny Moldabek. The time required to perform this volume of work was reduced from more than 38 days to six days.

Based on the modelling results, an optimal development option was identified, involving the drilling of two horizontal wells instead of six directional wells. The project is expected to provide additional oil production of around 100,000 tons per year.

The next stage will be the development of the EMG Integrated Operations Center, which will combine monitoring of production, the well stock, drilling and construction, analysis of production deviations, and scenario assessment of engineering solutions.

The session also considered further development of digital tools on the ABAI platform for monitoring current and workover operations, selecting the optimal location and design of new wells, hydraulic fracturing design, and waterflooding management.

In particular, the Waterflood Management 2.0 module allows automatic selection of well operating modes and optimization of injection volumes.

KMG plans to scale digital twins to 12 of its largest fields, which account for more than 90% of oil production.

Embamunaigas is a Kazakh oil company and a 100-percent subsidiary of KazMunayGas. The company includes six production structural units in Atyrau and four districts of the Atyrau region. It supplies produced oil to export and domestic markets.