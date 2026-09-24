City Of Palo Alto Expands Hdl Partnership To Include Sales Tax Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded partnership brings business license administration, sales tax management, forecasting, and economic analysis into a more connected revenue support model for the City

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Palo Alto has expanded its partnership with HdL Companies to include sales tax management services, building on the City's existing work for business license administration and compliance support.

Through the expanded partnership, HdL will support Palo Alto with sales tax audits, reporting, software, misallocation recovery, and forecasting and revenue analysis. The additional services are designed to give the City a more complete view of local sales tax activity, business trends, and revenue performance.

Earlier this year, the City also worked with HdL on a Resident/Nonresident Analysis to better understand the sources of local sales tax activity and the role residents and nonresidents play in Palo Alto's economy. The analysis provided additional insight into how local and visitor spending contribute to Palo Alto's tax base.

“Palo Alto is bringing together several important pieces of its local revenue and economic picture,” said Andy Nickerson, CEO of HdL Companies.“By connecting sales tax insights with business license information and deeper analysis of who is driving economic activity in the community, our team can provide City staff with clearer information to support planning, forecasting, and informed decision-making.”

For local governments, sales tax management requires more than routine reporting. Cities must monitor allocation accuracy, correct potential misallocations, understand business activity, forecast revenue trends, and evaluate how economic change may affect future resources. The expanded partnership with HdL will give Palo Alto a more coordinated view of business license and sales tax activity, helping City monitor allocation accuracy, identify local revenue trends, and improve forecasting for budget and economic planning.

With business license administration and compliance, sales tax services, and economic development analysis now supported by HdL, the City will have access to specialized municipal expertise across several related functions.

Key Takeaways



The City of Palo Alto expanded its HdL partnership to include sales tax management services.

HdL will support sales tax audits, reporting, software, misallocation recovery, forecasting, and revenue analysis.

The expanded partnership connects sales tax data, business license administration, and economic analysis. The goal is to give City staff clearer information for revenue monitoring, economic planning, and responsible decision-making.



About HdL Companies

HdL Companies helps local governments safeguard and grow revenues that sustain essential services. Our partners strengthen trusted compliance, protect municipal revenue, and reduce program costs to better serve their communities. More than 900 cities, counties, and special districts rely on HdL for sales tax analytics, local tax administration, economic development support, and other revenue solutions. Since 1983, the company has driven $4B in recovered revenue for local agencies. Learn more at HdLCompanies.com.

Media Contact:

Melissa Heiselt

Marketing Analyst

714.879.5000

HdL Companies