Maase Inc. Signs Framework Agreement To Develop Singapore-Based Global AI Services Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) QINGDAO, China, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maase Inc. (NASDAQ: MAAS) (“MAAS” or the“Company”), an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-centric full-scene digital systems provider and operator, today announced that its subsidiary, Huazhi Future (Chongqing) Technology Co., Ltd. (“Huazhi Future”), entered into a tripartite cooperation framework agreement (the“Agreement”) recently in Singapore with Chungking New Gardner Enterprise Management Consulting Co., Ltd. (“New Gardner”) and SAGELIGHT VENTURES PTE. LTD. (“Sagelight Ventures”).

Under the Agreement, the three parties intend to use Singapore as a strategic hub for overseas business development and compliant operations and jointly advance the development and commercialization of a global AI computing, model services and applications platform. Huazhi Future will be responsible for platform development and the integration of global computing resources, AI model and application interfaces, providing overseas customers with computing services, AI model access and industry-specific AI applications. In parallel, the parties plan to advance the deployment of large-scale computing centers and edge containerized computing infrastructure based on overseas market demand and, subject to applicable local regulatory requirements, explore innovative and compliant commercial models related to computing infrastructure. In addition, the parties plan to develop industry-specific AI systems and applications for government agencies, industry associations, enterprises, universities and research institutions in Southeast Asia, further integrating computing resources, model services and industry-specific applications.

Strategic Significance

The cooperation is expected to further connect Huazhi Future's existing capabilities in distributed intelligent computing infrastructure, model aggregation services and enterprise AI applications, while extending these capabilities into overseas markets.

In computing infrastructure, Huazhi Future is advancing the deployment of its Star Distributed Intelligent Computing Center project, with related business activities already underway in Chongqing and Xinjiang, while continuing to explore opportunities in overseas markets including Singapore, Malaysia and Kazakhstan. In model services, the Company has launched a multimodal AI model aggregation service platform in China, providing access to more than 100 leading AI models and related model services, and has accumulated experience in model integration, AI model usage metering, platform operations and enterprise services.

Building on these capabilities, Huazhi Future plans to integrate computing resources, AI model access and usage services and industry-specific AI applications into a unified overseas service platform. Through Singapore, the Company expects to connect with Southeast Asia and other international markets, thereby expanding its enterprise AI services globally.

Management Commentary

Min Zhou, Chief Executive Officer of MAAS, commented:“This tripartite cooperation represents an important step in further advancing the global expansion of our AI infrastructure and enterprise AI services. Singapore offers a mature international business environment, a well-developed industrial ecosystem and a strategic location connecting Southeast Asia and other global markets. Through this cooperation, we aim to extend Huazhi Future's capabilities in computing resource integration, AI model access and usage services and industry-specific AI applications into additional international markets, while gradually building a global service ecosystem spanning underlying computing infrastructure, AI model services and industry-specific applications.”

Dr. Zhifeng Li, Chief Technology Officer of MAAS, commented:“Our objective is to reduce the complexity enterprises face in accessing global computing resources and AI model capabilities. The platform is expected to connect different types of computing resources, AI model interfaces and industry-specific applications through a unified framework for access, metering, scheduling and operations, providing overseas customers with more standardized and scalable AI services. As enterprise adoption of AI evolves from reliance on individual model access toward multi-model environments, AI agents and industry-specific applications, we believe unified access to computing and model services will become an increasingly important part of enterprise AI infrastructure.”

About MAAS

Maase Inc. (NASDAQ: MAAS) is an integrated provider and operator of an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-centric full-scene digital systems. Our businesses focus on areas of flexible energy deployment and intelligent commercial network operation, and provide closed-loop solutions from computing infrastructure, smart hardware and full-scene services, aiming to achieve large-scale implementation of AI technologies across industries. Powered by our dual engines of intelligent technology and ecosystem integration, through strategic industry consolidation and continuous improvement in operations, our mission is to build up an open and collaborative industrial ecosystem and provide our customers with efficient, reliable and sustainable intelligent products and solutions. We will continuously explore and consolidate high-quality technological and commercial resources globally and explore industrial application scenarios of AI technologies. For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,” and similar statements. Among other things, statements regarding the Company's strategies, business plans, future business development and prospects are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, but not limited to, whether the Agreement will be performed, renewed, or generate the anticipated benefits; the Company's goals and strategies; its future business development; the demand for and acceptance of its products and services; technological changes; the economic environment; its reputation and brand; the effects of competition and pricing; governmental regulation; and general economic and business conditions in the domestic and international markets in which the Company operates, as well as assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing risks and other risks disclosed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at.

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