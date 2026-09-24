Viper Networks Delivers First Smart City Project To Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TROY, Mich., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks (OTCID: VPER) announced the shipment of its first smart city project in Saudi Arabia. The deliveries of its Apollo Smart Lighting System, one of the marquis products in the company's Community line, began arriving on September 21 and will continue through early October.

The system included AC smart lights with smart grid control systems that allow the lights to dim and turn on and off on demand along with status and power consumption monitoring, solar powered lights with self-cleaning systems and high powered smart flood lights to illuminate facilities and can be controlled on demand during some sports activities. Certain lights were outfitted with smart cameras to detect and read license plates entering and exiting the target facilities, while other cameras will be used with surveillance cameras to monitor visitor safety. The system is equipped with WiFi network capabilities to service the premises.

“This is the first of many projects in our pipeline in Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka” said Erik Levitt, the company's CEO.“As a management team we are committed to all five pillars of the Everything Wireless: Telecom+Energy Strategy, and our Community line of products, which includes our smart poles and Apollo smart lighting system are the foundation of our smart city business practice.” The company designs and manufactures the Apollo smart lighting system and several models of its poles which vary in size and capacity. The largest Community poles have up to three edge data centers enclosures capable of light to moderate edge computing loads and can support AI edge applications. Earlier this year the company announced its US mobile and smart city pilot in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, which will include the deployment of its entire Community line.“The integration of utility scale energy solutions, smart cities and wireless telecommunications is the future and 0Wire is at the forefront of these solutions,” added Levitt.

Receipts from the project will be reflected as deferred revenue in the current quarter and will be recognized as revenue in the fourth quarter when all shipments have been received and reflected in the company's 2026 annual financial statements.

ABOUT VIPER NETWORKS, INC.

Viper Networks is a service provider of telecommunications, smart city and energy generation projects. Our“Everything Wireless” strategy is designed to integrate mobility, fixed wireless, over-the-top (“OTT”) technologies and smart cities into a single platform that can deployed in any market globally. For more information go to or follow on X (formerly Twitter) Twitter@vipernetworks.

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