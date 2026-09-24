Wethosai Opens Stuart Mcclure's Twin To The Public

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anyone can now question the model WethosAI built with its founder

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WethosAI has opened the Twin of its founder and CEO, Stuart McClure, to anyone who wants to talk to it. Bring it a hard decision, push back on its answer, and see how it works through a problem.

McClure trained the Twin himself. He started it from a behavioral and cognitive profile, added context he chose to share and gave feedback on its responses.

“Companies have years of emails, decks and call recordings from their leaders. That tells you what someone said before. It doesn't tell you how they'll think through the next decision,” said McClure.

People can ask the Twin about cybersecurity, AI investment or a problem of their own. Its answers come from the model, not from McClure, and he hasn't reviewed them in advance. Questions he's never answered publicly are the most interesting ones to try.

That conversation puts one model to the test. In a Decision Simulation, WethosAI brings models of the people who would approve, challenge or carry out a consequential decision into the same rehearsal. Teams can change the conditions multiple times and see how the decision may unfold before acting.

In a wire-fraud scenario, an attacker posing as the CEO emails the controller late on a Friday asking for an urgent transfer to a new vendor. A security team can run that scenario with modeled versions of its CEO, CFO, controller and treasury staff and examine how each may respond. Then they change the conditions and run it again limitless times to find where verification, approval or escalation may break down.

Companies bringing AI agents into their workforce can use it the same way. If an agent starts approving routine vendor payments, they can rehearse how modeled finance managers may review or challenge its reasoning, change the conditions and run it again.

WethosAI can model specific people on or off the platform using lawfully available information and customer-approved context. A Twin, like McClure's, is a richer model trained with the person's permission and participation. Expert Agents add specialist or adversarial perspectives to a simulation; they do not represent a specific person.

The models are built for rehearsal and preparation. People retain authority and make the decisions.

Organizations that want to rehearse a decision with the people around it can request a demonstration. WethosAI introduced Twins in August 2026.

About WethosAI

WethosAI is the Human Context Platform. It models how specific leaders, teams and stakeholders may think, communicate, decide and respond so organizations can rehearse consequential decisions before acting. Built on more than four decades of behavioral science and proprietary Human Context models, the platform supports preparation while judgment and authority remain with people. WethosAI is headquartered in Irvine, California. Learn more at wethos.ai.

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