Generator Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $35.38 Billion By 2031 Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarketsTM projects theThe global Generator Market is a strategically important segment of the power industry, driven by increasing investments in reliable energy infrastructure, the need for energy security, and the growing demand for backup and prime power solutions. These developments are supported by favorable government policies, incentives for infrastructure development, rural electrification programs, and long-term commitments to grid resilience and decarbonization across major economies. The market is witnessing rising demand for efficient power generation systems as countries and businesses seek to reduce dependence on unstable grids while meeting rapidly growing electricity needs. The expansion of generator installations is being fueled by continuous advancements in engine technology, hybrid systems, digital controls, and smart monitoring solutions. The deployment of more efficient, lower-emission units, integrated hybrid platforms, and advanced power management systems is significantly improving project economics and operational performance. Generator technologies are becoming increasingly important for delivering reliable, resilient power across residential, commercial, industrial, and critical applications while optimizing energy efficiency and sustainability.

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Generator Market Size, Share & Forecast:



Market Size Available for Years: 2022–2031

2025 Market Size: USD 25.34 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 35.38 billion

CAGR: 5.7% from 2026-2031

Region Highlight: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa

Report scope: 140 Market Data Tables, 150 Figures, 300 Pages Key players: Caterpillar (US), Cummins Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Rolls-Royce PLC (UK), and Generac Power Systems, Inc. (US).

The Generator Market can be categorized into two sales channel segments: Direct and Indirect. The indirect segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. Direct sales channels primarily serve large industrial clients, utilities, data centers, and major infrastructure projects through manufacturer-owned teams and key account management. These channels benefit from customized solutions, strong technical support, lower intermediation costs, established relationships, and seamless after-sales service. The Indirect segment, encompassing distributors, dealers, rental companies, and online platforms, focuses on reaching small and medium enterprises, residential users, construction contractors, and regional markets. It offers wider accessibility, faster availability, localized support, and flexible financing options. This segment benefits from extensive dealer networks, e-commerce growth, and strong partnerships that simplify procurement for a broad customer base. Both channels are increasingly supported by digital tools, configurators, and service platforms, which enhance customer experience, streamline ordering, and improve overall market penetration. The Indirect segment is projected to register strong growth due to expanding demand from SMEs, rising rental adoption, and the convenience of multi-brand distribution networks.

The Generator Market can be divided into two design segments: Stationary and Portable. The stationary segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The stationary segment benefits from its widespread use in commercial buildings, industrial facilities, data centers, hospitals, and utility backup applications where reliability and high power output are critical. These units feature robust construction, advanced control systems, and permanent installation setups that provide excellent structural stability and seamless integration with existing electrical infrastructure. They benefit from mature supply chains, proven engineering designs, and continuous advancements in engine efficiency and emissions control that improve project economics and reduce long-term operating costs. The portable segment is witnessing rapid growth owing to rising demand in construction sites, outdoor events, emergency response, recreational use, and remote locations where mobility and quick deployment are essential. Portable generator designs, including compact inverter models, wheeled units, and trailer-mounted systems, enable users to access reliable power in diverse and challenging environments. Countries and industries worldwide are actively investing in both segments, supported by government initiatives for disaster preparedness, infrastructure development, and the growing need for flexible power solutions. These advancements are accelerating the commercialization and adoption of modern generator technologies across various end-use applications.

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By region

North America is the second-largest region in the Generator Market, driven by increasing investments in reliable power infrastructure, stringent grid resilience requirements, frequent extreme weather events, and the growing need for uninterrupted power supply across commercial, industrial, data center, and residential sectors. The United States and Canada are actively expanding backup power capabilities to support critical infrastructure, healthcare facilities, manufacturing plants, and hyperscale data centers. Favorable government policies, incentives for energy security, and rising adoption of hybrid and cleaner-fuel generators are accelerating market growth. The region benefits from a mature supply chain, strong presence of leading manufacturers like Caterpillar and Cummins, advanced engineering expertise, and rapid integration of digital monitoring and predictive maintenance technologies. North America continues to lead in innovation, with significant demand for both stationary standby systems and portable units. The market is further supported by aging grid infrastructure, increasing frequency of power outages, and commercial-scale deployments aimed at enhancing energy reliability and sustainability across the region.

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Competitive Landscape

Companies operating in the Generator Market are Caterpillar (US), Cummins Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Rolls-Royce PLC (UK), and Generac Power Systems, Inc. (US). The major strategies adopted by these players include agreements, product launches, contracts, investments, partnerships, collaborations, and announcements.

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