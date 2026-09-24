Anteriad Releases 2026 B2B Marketing Edge: UK/EMEA Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Survey Findings Reveal How B2B Marketers in the UK and EMEA Can Win With Data-Driven Marketing In the Age of AI

New York, NY, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, a global leader in AI and data-driven, tech-enabled B2B marketing, today announced the release of the 2026 B2B Marketing Edge: UK and EMEA. The report focuses on findings from Anteriad's recent survey of 221 UK marketers, which delivers relevant insights for B2B marketers across EMEA. The survey looks at the data, measurement, and campaign strategies used by B2B marketers today as well as their overall success driving revenue for their company, achieving their goals, justifying budget, and aligning with the C-Suite.

In the past year, the survey found that 81% of B2B marketers surveyed from the UK reported increased revenue for their organization. Marketing teams' success mostly mirrored the same success rates as their overall organizations, with 83% exceeding goals, including 24% who significantly exceeded goals. Despite the success, marketing budgets, while they increased on average, did not go up as much as company growth. A total of 70% of marketers got a budget increase, but only 6% got an increase of 20% or more.

B2B marketers in EMEA need to do more with less to continue performing, and at the same time prove to the C-Suite that they deserve higher budgets because they deliver value. Part of that improvement is foundational: it starts with the data.

The report also reveals three best practices that can deliver future performance improvements for B2B marketers based on these market dynamics and gaps in current marketing activity.

The three best practices include:

Focusing on buying groups - 35% of UK B2B marketers have implemented buying groups, with 41% saying that the primary barrier is perceived complexity or length of implementation.

Moving from audience-first planning to continuous optimization - 49% of UK B2B marketers update campaigns across channels occasionally based on performance data while only 38% prioritize frequently.

Improving campaign attribution and measurement practices - Only 34% of UK B2B marketers are Data Heroes, agreeing that their data is proven in pipeline. When data is not proven in pipeline, it is difficult to prove marketing value.

“UK marketers are already delivering: 81% grew revenue this year and 83% beat their goals. But budgets aren't keeping pace, and more than half of UK marketers aren't fully confident in their own budget process. That pattern holds across EMEA, where privacy regulation makes the data foundation even harder to build and even more valuable once it's built,” said Brahim Samoud, President EMEA at Anteriad. He added,“Get your buying groups, optimization and measurement right, and you walk into every budget conversation with proof instead of a pitch."

Download the report here

About Anteriad

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