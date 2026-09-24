Veylo Appoints Chief Marketing Officer And Chief Growth Officer To Lead Go-To-Market Expansion

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James Lasson, Veylo CMO

Brian Cannavan, Veylo CGO

Veteran operators join the rebranded AI modernization company as it scales to meet demand from large enterprises, government agencies, and system integrators.

- Growson Edwards, Veylo CEOTYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tysons, VA September 24, 2026 - Veylo, the AI modernization platform for mission-critical systems, today announced the appointment of two senior executives: James Lasson as Chief Marketing Officer and Brian Cannavan as Chief Growth Officer. The appointments follow the company's rebrand from BlueGenAI and put seasoned go-to-market leadership behind a platform seeing accelerating demand from large enterprises, government agencies, and their system integrators.“The market moment we're built for has arrived, and the company that wins it will be the one that pairs the strongest platform with the strongest go-to-market,” said Growson Edwards, CEO of Veylo.“James and Brian have both done this before - built categories, scaled revenue engines, and delivered outcomes for the most demanding buyers in government and enterprise, through to successful exits. They know what it takes to turn a differentiated platform into a market leader, and that's exactly the job in front of us.”James Lasson, Chief Marketing OfficerJames Lasson brings more than two decades of experience building and leading high-performing marketing and demand-generation teams, positioning B2B and B2G technology companies for rapid growth and helping deliver multiple high-value exits. He joins Veylo from Invent, where as CMO he built the demand engine and helped accelerate revenue growth for the AI-powered inventory and supply chain optimization company. Previously, he was Vice President of Marketing at Casepoint, the legal technology company specializing in data discovery for government agencies and leading enterprises, where he helped build the business into a category leader through to its successful acquisition by Thoma Bravo. Earlier, Lasson held executive marketing leadership roles at high-growth B2B SaaS companies including True Fit, TraceLink, and NuOrder (acquired by Lightspeed).“My first project as CMO was the rebrand itself - one of the clearest brand stories I will ever tell, because it was already true. The new name: Veylo stands for velocity, and it's not just about going fast,” said Lasson. The new identity captures Veylo's role as both architect and accelerant, bringing clarity and structure throughout the entire software development lifecycle. It says: we get you from legacy to a modern, mission-critical system that can actually be accredited and trusted. I couldn't be more excited to join this talented team to build category leadership at such a pivotal moment for the market.”Brian Cannavan, Chief Growth OfficerBrian Cannavan brings more than 25 years of experience building, operating, and scaling technology businesses serving federal government and commercial clients. He most recently served as CEO of Plan 4, the strategic and business planning platform for medical centers, where he led the company through sustained growth to its successful acquisition by Unison, with a focus on streamlining operations while readying the company for a seamless acquisition. Before Plan 4, Cannavan was Vice President of Consulting Services at 2020 Company, where he oversaw the delivery, operations, and maintenance of IT solutions for large federal and commercial clients.“Growth in this market isn't about outspending anyone - it's about being the answer to the problem every agency and enterprise already knows it has,” said Cannavan.“I've spent 25 years in and around federal IT delivery, and I've watched modernization programs consume years and budgets that missions couldn't spare. Veylo changes the economics of that work - for the organizations doing it and for the system integrators who deliver it. My job is to build the partnerships, pipeline, and capture discipline that put this platform everywhere that problem lives.”The appointments continue a period of momentum for the company, following its rebrand from BlueGenAI to Veylo.About VeyloVeylo (formerly BlueGenAI) is an enterprise-grade AI software modernization platform for large enterprises, government agencies, and the system integrators that serve them. Veylo automates the transformation of mission-critical legacy systems into modern, production-ready software across the entire development lifecycle - discovery, blueprinting, build, testing, data migration, and deployment - with the security, testing, and compliance evidence generated as you build. Where AI coding tools stop at code, Veylo modernizes the whole system end-to-end and delivers it into the customer's environment of choice, full-code or low-code, on commercial cloud, GovCloud, private cloud, or on-premise, so organizations can move fast without sacrificing the security, compliance, and traceability these environments demand. Learn more at veylo

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Veylo Appoints Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Growth Officer to Lead Go-to-Market Expansion News Provided By Veylo September 24, 2026, 13:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, U.S. Politics



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