A-MAP Celebrates ADNOC Voyager Dealer Meet 2026 With Launch Of Voyager Gold HPF And Dealer Awards

Group photo of dealers and partners at the 4th ADNOC Voyager Dealer Meet 2026.

Mr. Asad Badami, Managing Director, A-MAP Group, delivering the keynote address at the ADNOC Voyager Dealer Meet 2026.

Engineer Saber Al Ammari, Vice President – Lubricant, Base Oil & Specialties, ADNOC Distribution, speaking at the ADNOC Voyager Dealer Meet 2026.

351 dealers and partners gathered for the launch of Voyager Gold with Heat Protection Formula and the ADNOC Voyager Excellence Awards 2026.

- Asad Badami, Managing Director, A-MAP Group

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Al Muqarram Auto Parts LLC (A-MAP), a Badami Holding company and the exclusive distributor of ADNOC Voyager in the UAE, hosted the ADNOC Voyager Dealer Meet 2026 at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City. The "Proudly UAE"-themed evening brought together 351 dealers, partners, and industry leaders exceeding attendance expectations for a night that combined the launch of Voyager Gold with Heat Protection Formula (HPF), the ADNOC Voyager Excellence Awards 2026, and a special tribute to women in the UAE's automotive industry in honor of Emirati Women's Day.

The program featured keynote addresses from Asad Badami, Managing Director of A-MAP; Rakesh Pillai, Division Manager, Lubricants, A-MAP; Klaas Mantel, COO, ADNOC Distribution; Engineer Saber Al Ammari, Vice President, Lubricants, Base Oil & Specialties, ADNOC Distribution. Each speaker underscored the vital role dealers play in ADNOC Voyager's success and reaffirmed the brand's commitment to empowering its partners with cutting-edge products and growth opportunities.

Speaking at the event, Badami reflected on the resilience of the ADNOC–A-MAP partnership through a challenging year for global supply chains: "When the going gets tough, the tough get going. This year tested every part of our supply chain, but ADNOC's response reminded us of the power of a local brand - 'We are here, we have a responsibility, we continue.' That commitment gave A-MAP the confidence to carry our own commitment into the market, and it is exactly why 'Proudly UAE' is more than this year's theme. It reflects resilience, reliability, and responsibility, from manufacturing and refining all the way to our dealers and customers."

The partnership's resilience carried real weight: in 2025, A-MAP surpassed 10 million litres in cumulative UAE domestic-market sales, a milestone Mr. Badami described as a collective achievement, spanning ADNOC, A-MAP's dealers and customers, its sales, operations, and marketing teams, and the UAE authorities that supported the partnership throughout.

The evening also arrives as A-MAP approaches a landmark of its own: 25 years in the UAE, completed this December, since the company's founding in December 2001. "Twenty-five years is a milestone, but it's also a new beginning," Badami said. "With the next generation now entering A-MAP, bringing new energy and bigger ambitions, this is just the beginning of our next chapter."

Klaas Mantel, Chief Operating Officer, ADNOC Distribution, said:“Strong partnerships are critical to our growth strategy and long-term success. The milestone of more than 10 million litres of ADNOC Voyager sales through A‐MAP's distribution network reflects the strength of our collaboration, the quality of ADNOC Voyager products and the trust customers place in the brand. We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to grow together”.

Eng. Saber Al Ammari, Vice President, Lubricants, Base Oil & Specialties, ADNOC Distribution, said:

“The ADNOC Dealer Meet is a valuable opportunity to engage with our dealers and partners, whose contribution is integral to the success of ADNOC Voyager. We are pleased to launch Voyager Gold with Heat Protection Formula, our latest innovation developed for local operating conditions, reflecting our commitment to delivering high-quality, UAE-made lubricants that combine advanced technology with the protection and performance customers expect.”

The centrepiece of the evening was the official launch of Voyager Gold with Heat Protection Formula (HPF), the newest addition to the ADNOC Voyager lubricants range. Guests were taken through the product's technology in a dedicated technical session led by Kristian Jaca, Senior Technical Support Manager at ADNOC Distribution, who detailed how the formula is engineered to protect engines under the region's extreme heat conditions.

Another highlight of the evening was the ADNOC Voyager Excellence Awards 2026, where 15 top-performing dealers were recognized for their commitment, contribution, and success across the network a reflection of the strength and depth of A-MAP's dealer partnerships nationwide. The evening also included a special recognition for Abdulla Hussain, a dealer in Abu Dhabi, honored for his remarkable 82-day journey across 23 countries promoting the ADNOC brand, a testament to the reach and reputation of ADNOC Voyager on the global stage.

In recognition of Emirati Women's Day on August 28, the evening paid tribute to the women shaping the UAE's automotive industry, with all women present honored as part of the celebration. Two guest speakers were welcomed to share their journeys in a traditionally male-dominated field. Jowana Burgan, Founder of Girls Mechanic Team, is a Mechanical Engineer who launched the initiative at just 21 years old, running hands-on workshops to teach women the fundamentals of car maintenance; she has since taught over 2,000 women globally and continues to champion women in the automotive world through speaking engagements, interviews, content creation, and lifestyle content for major brands. Syeda Aisha Atif, UAE's first certified female automotive technician, brought more than eight years of experience and a background in Mechanical Engineering to the conversation.

As A-MAP heads into its 25th year in the UAE, the evening served as both a celebration of what the partnership with ADNOC has built and a signal of what's ahead. With Voyager Gold with Heat Protection Formula HPF now in market, a new generation of dealers recognized, and a new generation of leadership stepping into the business, A-MAP and ADNOC Voyager enter the next chapter with the same commitment that has defined the last twenty-five years: showing up for the UAE market, "Proudly UAE," in good times and hard ones alike.

Al Muqarram Auto Parts LLC (A-MAP) Group is the exclusive distributor of ADNOC Voyager in the UAE. Headquartered in Dubai, A-MAP is approaching 25 years of experience, marking its 25th anniversary in December 2026, and has a strong international presence with operations across Oman, Qatar, China, South Africa, and Nigeria, plus a network of more than 1,500 dealers worldwide. The company also distributes several globally recognized automotive brands, including Duracell, Dagenite, Solite, Sebang, Asimco, and Level under its Batteries segment, and NGK, Asimco, Osram, and RBI under its Parts segment. To find out more, visit

Prachi Chandorkar

A-MAP Group

+971 50 387 8256

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Glimpses from the 4th Edition of the ADNOC Voyager Dealer Meet 2026

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A-MAP Celebrates ADNOC Voyager Dealer Meet 2026 with Launch of Voyager Gold HPF and Dealer Awards News Provided By Al Muqarram Auto Parts LLC September 24, 2026, 13:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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