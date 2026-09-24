Corsight AI Partners with Orion Security Solutions to Deliver Elite Facial Intelligence Across the United States

Orion's client-first security expertise and Corsight's industry-leading Facial Intelligence help organizations deter threats and build long-term resilience.

- Shay Poleg, North America Sales Director at Corsight AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Corsight AI, a global leader in Facial Intelligence technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Orion Security Solutions (OSS), a leading U.S. security solutions provider recognized for its commitment to Dedication, Honor, and Integrity.

As organizations across critical infrastructure, corporate campuses, public venues, healthcare, retail, and other high-security environments face growing operational demands and increasingly sophisticated threats, they need more than individual security products. They need trusted partners capable of delivering complete, reliable security strategies.

The partnership brings together Orion Security Solutions' consultative, relationship-driven approach with Corsight's proven Facial Intelligence platform, enabling organizations to identify persons of interest, detect emerging threats, accelerate investigations, and improve operational awareness using their existing camera infrastructure.

Rather than simply deploying technology, Orion works closely with every client to understand their operational objectives and design security programs tailored to their unique environment. Combined with Corsight's market-leading Facial Intelligence, organizations gain a solution built not only to improve security, but also to strengthen operational resilience and long-term trust.

Reliability in real-world conditions is at the core of Corsight's technology. The Facial Intelligence platform is built to perform where traditional facial recognition systems often struggle, including crowded environments, poor-quality video, distance, motion, low light, and partial face coverage. The platform also incorporates privacy-by-design principles and helps organizations deploy Facial Intelligence responsibly while meeting evolving regulatory requirements. Together, these capabilities help organizations achieve measurable security outcomes, improve operational efficiency, and deploy Facial Intelligence responsibly and with confidence.

"Technology that performs in the real world is the starting point, not the finish line," said Shay Poleg, North America Sales Director at Corsight AI. "What matters just as much is the team behind it. Orion leads with quality and culture, puts customers first, and has the expertise to support complex security environments long after go-live. That is what we look for in a partner. Together, we give security teams Face Intelligence that turns video into actionable intelligence, backed by the expertise and governance needed to deploy it responsibly. Customers get technology they can count on and a partner that stays."

"At Orion Security Solutions, we've always believed our role extends well beyond delivering security services," said Richard Faught, Vice President of Sales, Orion Security Solutions. "We work alongside our clients as long-term partners, helping them achieve their security objectives through trusted relationships built on Dedication, Honor, and Integrity. Partnering with Corsight allows us to provide our clients with what we believe is the industry's most capable Facial Intelligence platform, enabling them to deter, detect, and defend against today's evolving threats while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and trust."

The partnership reflects a shared philosophy that successful security programs combine exceptional technology with experienced professionals who understand each client's operational challenges. By integrating Orion's security expertise with Corsight's Facial Intelligence platform, organizations can:

Identify persons of interest in real time across existing camera networks.

Detect suspicious appearance patterns and emerging threats before incidents escalate.

Accelerate investigations by searching hours of video footage in minutes.

Strengthen access control and protect sensitive areas.

Improve operational efficiency without replacing existing infrastructure.

Deploy Facial Intelligence using privacy-first governance aligned with global best practices.

Corsight AI is trusted by law enforcement agencies, critical infrastructure operators, transportation networks, healthcare organizations, retailers, casinos, sports venues, and government organizations worldwide. Its technology has earned industry-leading results for accuracy, bias minimization, privacy, and regulatory compliance, including the world's first ISO 42001 certification for AI management, ISO 27001 certification, and leading NIST bias evaluation performance. These differentiators are consistently positioned as helping customers deploy facial intelligence confidently in high-stakes environments.

Together, Corsight AI and Orion Security Solutions will help organizations throughout the United States implement security strategies that are proactive, intelligence-driven, and designed around the operational needs of each client.

About Corsight AI

Corsight AI is a global leader in Facial Intelligence technology, helping organizations identify persons of interest and detect emerging threats in real-world conditions. Trusted by law enforcement, critical infrastructure, transportation, healthcare, retail, casinos, sports venues, and government agencies worldwide, Corsight delivers industry-leading performance in challenging environments including crowds, poor video quality, distance, motion, low light, and partial face coverage. Built on privacy-by-design principles, Corsight combines advanced AI with ethical governance to help customers improve security, accelerate investigations, and enhance operational efficiency.

About Orion Security Solutions

Orion Security Solutions is a U.S.-based security solutions integrator dedicated to helping organizations deter, detect, and defend against evolving security threats. Built on the core values of Dedication, Honor, and Integrity, Orion partners closely with clients to design customized security solutions that align with their operational objectives. By combining deep expertise across physical, technical, and operational security with a relationship-first approach, Orion delivers long-term value and trusted protection for organizations across multiple industries.

Keren Fridman

Corsight

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Corsight AI Partners with Orion Security Solutions to Deliver Elite Facial Intelligence Across the United States News Provided By Corsight AI September 24, 2026, 13:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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