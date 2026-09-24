Global Clean Energy's AI Division Reports Continued Commercial Execution And Expanding Recurring Services Revenue

Applied AI for Smarter, More Resilient Infrastructure

Company reports approximately $1.16 million in annualized value from closed AI services engagements, subject to terms and revenue-recognition requirements.

GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY INC. (OTCMKTS:GCEI)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTCID: GCEI), an AI-powered resilience and sustainable-infrastructure company, today reported continued commercial execution within its AI Division, including approximately $1.16 million in annualized value from closed AI services engagements as of September 22, 2026. The engagements span Fractional CAIO leadership, data science, AI technical delivery, AI-enabled business-development support, and workforce-related services.GCEI's AI Division was established through the April 2026 acquisition of Flamelit Consulting LLC (“Flamelit”), an operating AI and data-science business. As previously disclosed, the acquisition brought approximately $2.1 million in recognized revenue over the prior few years, active contracts, operating infrastructure, strategic relationships, core personnel, and access to senior data-science talent.Since the acquisition, the Company has continued to expand its portfolio of commercially oriented AI offerings, including Fractional Chief AI Officer (“Fractional CAIO”) services, AI strategy and implementation, predictive analytics, data-science consulting, AI-enhanced workflow and product development, business-development support, and AI workforce delivery.The Company's Fractional CAIO model provides organizations with access to senior AI leadership, strategy, governance, data readiness, and implementation support without requiring a full-time executive buildout. In its August 2026 commercial update, GCEI reported more than 160% growth in average monthly contract value for its Fractional CAIO services, reflecting continued demand for practical enterprise AI leadership and implementation support.“Organizations are moving beyond AI experimentation and looking for experienced partners that can connect strategy, governance, data, implementation, and workforce adoption,” said Earl Azimov, CEO.“Our focus is on delivering practical AI capabilities that can be used in real operating environments. Through Flamelit and our expanding AI Division, GCEI is building a commercial platform designed to help clients move from ideas to implementation.”GCEI's AI services platform includes:.Fractional CAIO Services - Embedded AI leadership, roadmap development, governance, implementation oversight, and organizational adoption support..AI Strategy and Data Science Consulting - Data readiness, predictive modeling, analytics, dashboards, responsible AI, and decision-support systems..AI Forge - AI-enhanced products, knowledge assistants, workflow automation, AI agents, prototypes, and secure production applications..AI Growth Lab - Capture intelligence, proposal acceleration, customer demonstrations, go-to-market support, and reusable AI-enabled solutions..AI Workforce Delivery - Recruitment, training, and deployment support for organizations expanding internal AI and technical transformation capacity..Resilience Intelligence - AI-enabled tools and services intended to support infrastructure awareness, preparedness, risk visibility, operational planning, and recovery decision-making.The Company believes its integrated approach combining AI strategy, specialized technical delivery, embedded leadership, and resilience-focused applications positions GCEI to pursue commercial opportunities where organizations require practical implementation capabilities rather than conceptual AI solutions.GCEI continues to evaluate and pursue additional opportunities across enterprise AI adoption, infrastructure resilience, sustainable systems, public-interest operations, and data-intensive commercial environments. The Company expects to provide further updates regarding commercial progress, product development, strategic partnerships, and its AI services pipeline as appropriate.About Global Clean Energy, Inc.Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTCID: GCEI) drives the transition to sustainable infrastructure through innovative AI, energy solutions, and resilience technologies. The Company is building a diversified platform designed to serve the growing need for smarter energy decisions, infrastructure reliability, and applied intelligence across commercial and public-sector markets.Forward-Looking StatementsStatements in this release may be regarded, in certain instances, as "forward-looking statements" pursuant to certain sections of the Securities Act 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act 1934, respectively. "Forward-looking statements" are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made, and involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including, but not limited to delays, difficulties, changed strategies, or unanticipated factors or circumstances affecting Global Clean Energy Inc. and its business. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will ever prove to be accurate, and readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements contained herein. Global Clean Energy Inc. will not republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

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Global Clean Energy's AI Division Reports Continued Commercial Execution and Expanding Recurring Services Revenue News Provided By Global Clean Energy, Inc. September 24, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, IT Industry, Technology



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