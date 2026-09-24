Aircraft Engine Casting Market Set For Rapid Growth, According To Latest Research By The Business Research Company

Aircraft Engine Casting Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Engine Casting Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The aircraft engine casting market is steadily gaining traction as aerospace manufacturing evolves to meet increasing demands. With advancements in materials and production technologies, this sector is set for significant growth in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends that are shaping the future of aircraft engine casting.

Market Size and Growth Projections for the Aircraft Engine Casting Market

The aircraft engine casting market has experienced notable expansion recently. It is projected to increase from $9.66 billion in 2025 to $10.4 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This rise during the past years is largely due to increased aircraft manufacturing, stronger demand for fuel-efficient engines, wider use of advanced aerospace materials, growth in commercial aviation fleets, and a sharpened focus on engine performance and durability.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust growth trajectory. By 2030, the aircraft engine casting market size is forecasted to reach $13.72 billion, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%. This expansion will be driven by the growing need for next-generation aircraft engines, the adoption of lightweight casting materials, increased investments in aerospace production capabilities, rising maintenance demands for aircraft engines, and the necessity for high-precision engine components. Key trends during this period are anticipated to include the greater use of advanced casting techniques, growing preference for lightweight and strong aerospace alloys, expanding application of precision investment casting for intricate engine parts, enhanced efforts to improve casting quality and reduce defects, and the integration of additive manufacturing processes with aircraft engine casting.

Understanding Aircraft Engine Casting and Its Role in Aerospace

Aircraft engine casting involves creating complex and highly precise metal parts by pouring molten metal into custom-designed molds, allowing it to solidify into the desired shapes. This manufacturing method produces essential engine components such as turbine blades, casings, and structural parts that must endure extreme conditions, including high temperatures, pressure, and mechanical stresses encountered during flight operation.

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Increasing Aircraft Production as a Catalyst for Growth

One of the main factors propelling the aircraft engine casting market is the rising rate of aircraft production globally. Aircraft production encompasses the full manufacturing and assembly of aircraft to meet strict safety and performance standards. This growth is largely fueled by increasing global air passenger traffic, driven by expanding middle-class populations and more affordable air travel options. As airlines seek to expand their fleet sizes and replace aging aircraft, demand for precise and durable engine components rises in tandem. For example, Airbus SE reported that commercial aircraft deliveries increased from 735 units in 2023 to 766 units in 2024, highlighting this upward trend. This surge in aircraft manufacturing directly supports growth in the aircraft engine casting market, as high-precision components are vital for engine efficiency and scalability.

The Growing Importance of Fuel Efficiency and Advanced Materials

Another crucial driver is the increasing demand for fuel-efficient engines. As environmental concerns and operational cost pressures mount, engine manufacturers are focusing on lightweight, high-performance materials to enhance fuel economy and reduce emissions. The adoption of advanced aerospace alloys and innovative casting techniques enables the production of components that meet these rigorous demands, further stimulating the market.

Regional Leadership and Market Dynamics in Aircraft Engine Casting

In terms of geographical presence, North America held the largest share of the global aircraft engine casting market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market outlook covers significant regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on the global trends shaping this industry.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Aircraft Engine Casting Market Set For Rapid Growth, According To Latest Research By The Business Research Company News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 24, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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