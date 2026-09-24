E2open named a Leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Transportation Management Systems Vendor Assessment

E2open helps transportation teams connect planning, execution, visibility, optimization, and settlement across regions, modes, and carriers.

- Pawan Joshi, Chief Strategy Officer, e2open, part of WiseTech Global GroupDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- E2open, part of the WiseTech Global Group (WiseTech), a leading developer of logistics execution software and supply chain technology, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Transportation Management Systems 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc #US54867526e, August 2026).1For shippers and logistics service providers building the business case for a TMS investment, the IDC MarketScape offers independent, third-party validation of the criteria already at the center of their evaluations: network scale and liquidity, AI-driven rate intelligence, real-time visibility and deep optimization.According to the IDC MarketScape, e2open's "Carrier Network at Scale, with over 30,000 connected carriers transacting more than $18 billion in freight under management, is not a directory; it is a live, transacting ecosystem where carriers are already integrated, credentialed, and processing freight daily. For shippers, this means dramatically reduced onboarding friction, broader tender coverage, higher acceptance rates, and immediate access to competitive capacity across modes and geographies from the moment they go live on the platform."E2open Transportation Management helps shippers lower costs and improve service by automating transportation activities across all modes and regions, driving transformational efficiency and the ability to scale. With shipper-specific capabilities including planning and rating, execution, in-transit visibility, settlement, analytics, and procurement, the solution is part of e2open's broader supply chain platform and network that enables organizations to coordinate people, processes and systems across the global supply chain. E2open's combination with WiseTech Global and a shared mission to enable and empower the supply chains of the world further strengthens the value for customers, connecting more than 500,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel and distribution partners to help them improve visibility, reduce costs and build more resilient supply chains.“As organizations prioritize fully integrated supply chains, the ability to synchronize TMS alongside other supply chain applications helps teams make holistic decisions across operations to evaluate and understand trade-offs across the value chain in real time,” said Reid Paquin, Research Vice President, Worldwide Industry Ecosystems and Business Networks Strategies at IDC.“End-to-end visibility allows teams to drive resilience across operations, improve safety and sustainability, and improve budget forecasting through spend analysis, generating a single source of truth from which shippers, logistics service providers and asset owner-operators can synchronize efforts, driving analytical insights into the operational landscape in a timely and effective manner that delivers business impact.”“We believe this recognition reflects the strength of e2open's network-powered, AI-powered approach to transportation management - a platform strategy built on connectivity, intelligence and execution at scale,” said Pawan Joshi, Chief Strategy Officer, e2open, part of WiseTech.“Shippers are managing more variability than ever, and they need a resilient system that can see the market, price it accurately and have the flexibility to act on it in real time. We continue to invest in leveraging AI and expand the network capabilities that give our customers that tactical and strategic advantage.”Read an excerpt of the IDC MarketScape at e2open/resources.About IDC MarketScapeIDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors. 1Source: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Transportation Management Systems 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US54867526e, August 2026).About e2openE2open, a WiseTech Global Group company, is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world's largest companies to transform the way they make, move and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 500,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 18 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste and operate sustainably. Moving as oneTM. Learn more: .E2open and“Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

5W PR for e2open

e2open

+1 908-510-8009

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

E2open Named a Leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Transportation Management Systems News Provided By WiseTech Global September 24, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.