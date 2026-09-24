Sterling Fleet Outfitters Launches Canadian-Made Upfit Packages For The Kia PV5 Cargo Van

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New commercial van packages are designed specifically for the Kia PV5 and give Canadian fleets access to EV-safe trade-specific storage solutions.

- Kathy Fowler, Marketing Manager

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sterling Fleet Outfitters has launched a new line of Canadian-made commercial upfit solutions designed specifically for the Kia PV5 Cargo, Kia's new electric commercial van coming to the Canadian market.

Developed for the unique dimensions and configuration of the Kia PV5, Sterling's new upfit products are designed to help Canadian businesses maximize cargo space, protect the vehicle and create a professional mobile workspace.

The new Kia PV5 upfit lineup includes vehicle-specific shelving, no-drill EV flooring, protective wall lining and purpose-built packages for HVAC, electrical and plumbing professionals.

Rather than adapting equipment designed for larger cargo vans, Sterling developed components around the PV5's compact cargo area.

A key example is PackdTM C8 Series shelving, which uses specialized end panels designed around the Kia PV5's wheel wells. This allows shelving to fit closer to the vehicle walls, helping businesses make better use of the available cargo space while maintaining a clean, professional installation.

EV-Safe Flooring Designed for the Kia PV5

Sterling has also developed a no-drill flooring system specifically for the Kia PV5.

Because the PV5 is an electric vehicle, eliminating drilling through the vehicle floor is an important consideration when designing an upfit. Sterling's system is installed without drilling through the factory floor to protect the EV battery.

The flooring is made from durable Zyply material to help protect the cargo area from tools, equipment, moisture, dents and everyday wear.

Kia PV5 Wall Protection

Sterling also offers PV5-specific wall lining kits provide additional protection for exposed areas of the cargo compartment.

The wall panels are designed around the vehicle's interior configuration and provide businesses with a durable, easy-to-maintain surface while giving the cargo area a finished, professional appearance.

Trade Packages for Canadian Businesses

Sterling is also developing complete Kia PV5 commercial van packages for HVAC, electrical and plumbing applications.

These packages combine vehicle-specific shelving and cargo protection with storage components suited to the tools, parts and equipment commonly carried by each trade.

Are Kia PV5 Upfit Packages Available in Canada?

Yes. Sterling Fleet Outfitters' Kia PV5 upfit products are available to Canadian businesses and fleets, with packages available to quote ahead of vehicle deliveries.

Customers can choose individual components or work with Sterling to develop a complete commercial vehicle package based on their trade and operational requirements.

Sterling provides professional installation from its facility in Surrey, British Columbia, and can support commercial fleets requiring standardized vehicle packages.

What Upfit Products Are Available for the Kia PV5?

Sterling's Kia PV5 commercial upfit solutions include:

.C8 Series vehicle-specific shelving

.Specialized shelving end panels designed around the PV5 wheel wells

.No-drill EV-safe flooring

.Protective wall lining kits

.HVAC van packages

.Electrical van packages

.Plumbing van packages

.Custom commercial fleet configurations

About Sterling Fleet Outfitters

Sterling Fleet Outfitters is a Canadian commercial vehicle upfitter based in Surrey, British Columbia. Since 2002, Sterling has provided van, pickup truck and fleet upfitting solutions for trades, service businesses, utilities, telecom companies and commercial fleets.

Sterling specializes in lightweight commercial vehicle equipment, modular storage systems and purpose-built fleet packages designed to help businesses maximize the productivity of their vehicles.

For more information about Kia PV5 commercial van upfit packages in Canada, visit Sterling Fleet Outfitters or contact the Sterling team at 1s



Kathy Fowler

Sterling Fleet Outfitters

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Sterling Fleet Outfitters Launches Canadian-Made Upfit Packages for the Kia PV5 Cargo Van News Provided By Wisdom First September 24, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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