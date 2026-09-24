Vodori Appoints Essential Pharma CEO Becki Morison To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) International pharmaceutical executive brings 25+ years of commercial leadership to support Vodori's growth across EMEA and global life sciences

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vodori, creator of the Regulated Content Intelligence PlatformTM, today announced the appointment of Becki Morison, CEO of Essential Pharma, to its Board of Directors. Morison joined the Board in August 2026.Morison currently serves as CEO of Essential Pharma, a global pharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering medicines for small, underserved, and rare-disease patient populations. She brings more than 25 years of international pharmaceutical leadership spanning commercial strategy, organizational transformation, medical affairs, pricing and market access, and affiliate operations. Her experience across pharmaceutical companies of varying sizes and stages will help guide Vodori's continued global expansion and strengthen its ability to serve organizations ranging from emerging biopharma and generics companies to mature enterprise manufacturers.“Becki brings a deep understanding of the commercial and operational challenges facing pharmaceutical companies across markets and stages of growth,” said Scott Rovegno, CEO and co-founder of Vodori.“Based in London, she will work closely with Ross Grey, Vodori's VP and GM for EMEA, to support our continued expansion across Europe.”“Her experience leading global pharmaceutical businesses will strengthen how we serve customers operating across different business models, regulatory environments, and levels of scale,” said Grey.“Regulated content plays a critical role in how life sciences companies communicate with all stakeholders, yet the systems and processes behind it are often opaque and unnecessarily bloated,” said Morison.“Vodori has the industry expertise, technology, and customer focus to help industry operate with greater speed, consistency, intelligence, and confidence. I am pleased to join the Board and contribute to a company solving such an important challenge.”ABOUT VODORIVodori helps life sciences organizations create, review, approve, and activate compliant content through an AI-powered platform purpose-built for life science teams. Building on more than 20 years of MLR expertise, Vodori is evolving that foundation through the creation of the Regulated Content Intelligence PlatformTM (RCIP), the first enterprise software category purpose-built to operationalize governed knowledge across the regulated content lifecycle. To learn more, visit .

Annalise Ludtke

Vodori

+1 269-808-0012

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Vodori appoints Essential Pharma CEO Becki Morison to Board of Directors News Provided By Vodori September 24, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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