Nor'easter Forecast Day By Day: What To Expect Across US East Coast Through Monday

MENAFN - Live Mint) A strengthening nor'easter is set to bring coastal flooding, high surf, heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the US East Coast through the weekend, with impacts stretching from North Carolina to New England, according to The Weather Channel.

New York City and, in particular, Boston are expected to remain weather-sensitive areas as the storm moves north and intensifies.

The Weather Channel said the nor'easter will begin strengthening on Thursday. Even before that intensification, the pressure difference between the low-pressure system off the East Coast and high pressure over eastern Canada has been producing 30-40 mph wind gusts along parts of the Eastern Seaboard.

Those persistent winds are pushing ocean and bay water toward the coast, raising the risk of coastal flooding during high tide.

A 16-mile stretch of North Carolina Highway 12 in Dare County has already been closed in both directions because of ocean overwash. The closure extends from Sea Oats Drive to Oregon Inlet Road.

Here is the day-by-day forecast from The Weather Channel:

Coastal flooding during high tide and gusty winds are expected from Massachusetts to the northern Outer Banks of North Carolina.

The eastern portion of the Carolinas could also see some showers.

The Weather Channel said water levels were expected to reach major flood stage during Thursday morning's high tide in some locations as persistent winds push water from the ocean and bays toward the coast.

By Friday, rain, potentially heavy, stronger winds and coastal flooding are expected to spread into parts of southeast New England.

Long Island is also expected to see coastal flooding during high tide.

Gusty winds will continue from Massachusetts southward to the Virginia Tidewater and parts of northern North Carolina.

Saturday could bring some of the nor'easter's most significant impacts.

The Weather Channel expects locally heavy rain and strong winds across much of coastal and southern New England. Rain could also spread into New York City.

Another round of high-tide coastal flooding is possible from New England to at least parts of the mid-Atlantic coast.

The heaviest rainfall is expected over coastal New England, raising the potential for flash flooding, particularly in urban areas such as the Boston metropolitan region.

Heavy rain could also worsen coastal flooding in parts of southeast New England.

The strongest winds are expected from coastal and southeast New England to eastern Long Island, where gusts above 50 mph could occur at times.

The Weather Channel said these conditions could cause tree damage and power outages, particularly around Boston, Providence and Cape Cod.

Sunday: Nor'easter weakens

The nor'easter is forecast to weaken Sunday, but its effects will not disappear immediately.

Rain showers and some gusty winds could continue across much of New England and possibly extend into New York's Hudson Valley.

Coastal areas could still experience lingering impacts from the storm.

Monday: Lingering showers

By Monday, some showers could remain across parts of New England and upstate New York, although the nor'easter itself is expected to have weakened considerably.

Coastal flooding and beach erosion risk

The most significant coastal flooding through Friday night or early Saturday is expected from the southern New Jersey shore to the northern Outer Banks of North Carolina, including the Virginia Tidewater, Chesapeake Bay and Delaware Bay, according to The Weather Channel.

These areas could experience flooding across multiple high tides into at least early this weekend.

Repeated high surf could also cause beach erosion along vulnerable stretches of the coastline.

At least minor high-tide coastal flooding is expected to develop in parts of New England by late Friday and continue into the weekend.

Strong winds and power outages

Besides the strongest winds expected in New England and eastern Long Island, 40-50 mph gusts could occur farther south along the Jersey Shore, Delaware and Virginia Tidewater.

The Weather Channel said sporadic power outages and tree-limb damage are possible in those areas.

Rainfall totals are expected to be considerably lighter farther inland. In the New York City metropolitan area, the heaviest rain is forecast over eastern Long Island, with lower rainfall amounts toward the New Jersey suburbs.

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