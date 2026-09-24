Local MFA Technologies Compliant With Financial Identity Verification Regulations Are On The Rise

MENAFN - B2Press)This press release has been translated and localized into English with the assistance of AI.

ISTANBUL - As digitalization accelerates in the financial sector, identity verification has become one of the areas receiving the greatest attention from both organizations and regulators. The importance of identity documents that can be used as biometric data and electronic identity verification tools has increased in critical transactions. While the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology classifies one-time passwords (OTP) sent via SMS as a“restricted authenticator,” regulations published by the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) on September 4, 2026, allowed payment and electronic money institutions to use biometric data and identity documents in remotely conducted identity verification and contracting processes.

Local technology company DZD Teknoloji, which develops end-to-end technology solutions for the digital transformation needs of financial institutions, developed DoKa Trust to address rising standards in identity verification and the shared approaches to securing critical transactions. Developed to meet the security, strong customer authentication, transaction integrity, and regulatory compliance needs of financial institutions across digital channels, DoKa Trust's compliance with the technical criteria specified in Circular No. 2023/1 published by the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) has been verified through independent audits.

Without strong authentication, fraud rates can be 17 times higher

A report published by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB) in December 2025 revealed that fraud rates for card payments were approximately 17 times higher for transactions outside the European Economic Area, where strong customer authentication is not mandatory, compared with domestic transactions. Meanwhile, according to recent data, the financial services sector accounted for 12% of all observed cyberattack activity, making it the fourth most targeted sector globally.

At this point, DoKa Trust is designed for banks, participation banks, financial institutions offering digital banking services, e-money institutions, and fintech companies seeking to go beyond simply verifying user identities through digital channels. It brings multi-factor authentication (MFA), trusted device pairing, advanced device risk analysis, biometric verification, and cryptographic transaction and document signing capabilities together on a single platform. The solution covers processes requiring strong customer authentication and transaction security, including mobile banking, internet banking, digital customer onboarding, transaction approval, and document approval.

Enables biometric verification across all critical processes

Emphasizing that SMS- or email-based OTP verification methods are being replaced by solutions based on device ownership and biometric verifiability, DZD Teknoloji CEO İbrahim Gökal said:“Changing standards are making device trustworthiness, the integrity of transaction data, and the auditability of all process data at least as critical as identity verification. In Türkiye, the technical criteria in this area are defined in Circular No. 2023/1. As DZD Teknoloji, with our MFA solution DoKa Trust, whose compliance with the technical criteria within the scope of the circular has been documented through an independent audit report, we offer an end-to-end solution for the needs in this field. We designed biometric verification to be used not only for application login, but also for money transfers, critical financial transaction approvals, and digital document/contract signing processes. DoKa Trust responds to the technical criteria defined by the legislation and makes everything auditable through a centralized platform, while also maintaining a seamless user experience.”

AI-powered additional security layers are on the roadmap

Emphasizing that they continue to work on next-generation security capabilities to be added to DoKa Trust, whose compliance with the technical criteria has been verified through independent audits, İbrahim Gökal concluded his remarks as follows:

“The number of threat actors is increasing, while risk surfaces are expanding day by day. For financial institutions, the importance of areas such as transaction security, data integrity, and auditability increases every year. At DZD Teknoloji, we continue to work on equipping our solution with risk engine capabilities that can leverage artificial intelligence to interpret various behavioral patterns. With the new security layers we plan to deploy by the end of 2026, we aim to provide financial institutions with a robust, auditable, and future-ready digital security infrastructure.”