CBI Arrests Absconding Accused In Illegal Telecom Exchange Case After 21 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Sep 24 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a key accused who had been evading law enforcement for more than two decades in connection with an illegal telecom exchange racket that allegedly caused substantial financial losses to the exchequer and posed serious national security concerns, an official statement said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Suresh Kumar Padmini Bini alias Bini S.P., was arrested on September 23 in Thiruvananthapuram after remaining absconding for nearly 21 years. The arrest was made in execution of a Non-Bailable Warrant issued by the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Ernakulam.

According to the CBI, the case was originally registered on January 31, 2005. Investigations revealed that during 2004-05, the accused allegedly impersonated himself as K. Sunil and used forged documents to fraudulently obtain telephone and internet connections. These connections were used to operate an illegal telecom exchange from rented premises on SRM Road in Kochi.

The probe found that the accused had been unlawfully routing incoming international long-distance (ISD) calls through internet-based channels, bypassing authorised telecom gateways and regulatory mechanisms.

By illegally terminating international calls as local calls, the operation allegedly caused a wrongful loss of approximately Rs 12.69 lakh to the government.

CBI officials said the illegal telecom hub not only resulted in revenue losses but also raised serious security concerns.

Following completion of the investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet against the accused on March 25, 2008. However, he had remained untraceable and continually evaded the judicial process since the registration of the case.

After years of sustained efforts, intelligence gathering and persistent follow-up, CBI investigators were able to establish the whereabouts of the accused, leading to his arrest.

After completing the required legal formalities, he was produced before the competent court in Ernakulam on September 23. The court sent him to 14 days of judicial custody.