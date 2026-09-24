Gujarat Launches Three-Month Preventive Vigilance Campaign To Plug Corruption Risks

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 24 (IANS) The Gujarat government has launched a three-month preventive vigilance campaign to identify gaps in administrative processes and address potential corruption risks before they arise, with training in cyber security, procurement, forensic accounting, contract management and the use of artificial intelligence as key components.

The campaign, being conducted from September 10 to December 9, will cover state government departments, offices, boards, corporations, public sector undertakings and local authorities, according to a government statement issued on Thursday.

It will culminate alongside Vigilance Awareness Week, which the state said would be observed from October 31 to November 6 under the theme 'Probity for Prosperity'.

"In Gujarat, the campaign is being undertaken under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, with the Gujarat Vigilance Commission, Anti-Corruption Bureau and various departments involved in the exercise," officials said.

Activities will include integrity pledges, public awareness programmes, essay and drawing competitions, capacity-building programmes and digital initiatives.

The government will also identify weaknesses in existing processes, expand technology-based systems, and strengthen citizen feedback and grievance redressal mechanisms.

The Home Department, the Director General of Police, and the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) will collaborate on training in cyber security and cyber hygiene.

The Industries and Mines Department and the Office of the Industries Commissioner will conduct masterclasses, workshops and camps for MSMEs and vendors on government procurement.

Under the 'Alert Supplier, Strong Gujarat' initiative, the government will prepare a guide outlining dos and don'ts in government procurement and train more than 500 officers.

Officials of the Roads and Buildings Department and the Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department will receive training on the updated PWD Manual, contract management, audit and accounts and cyber security.

Training will also cover Conduct Rules, conflict of interest, preliminary and departmental inquiries and ethics in public service.

The Executive Development Programme and Common Foundation Course will incorporate Vigilance and Disciplinary Rules and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Finance Department will train accounting personnel. At the same time, Gujarat Accounts Service Class-I and Class-II officers will receive training in forensic accounting and fraud investigation in collaboration with NFSU.

The Revenue Department will organise training with SPIPA, Gujarat National Law University and the Deendayal Institute of Survey and Revenue Administration on the Prevention of Corruption Act, discipline and conduct rules, ethics, integrity and preventive vigilance.

Sessions will also cover the RTI Act, citizen charters, time-bound service delivery, cybersecurity, data protection, phishing, cyber fraud, and the use of AI in administration.

The Science and Technology Department will focus on IT procurement, GeM, technology evaluation, documentation, reasons for bid rejection and grievance redressal.

In collaboration with IIT Gandhinagar, it will also work on 'Predictive Vigilance for Infrastructure', involving risk mapping and a data-driven vigilance framework using data analytics, digital twins and gamification.

The campaign will additionally seek to digitise government movable properties, review lease agreements, identify and remove encroachments and dispose of old or unused government properties in accordance with rules.