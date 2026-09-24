Bengal: 24X7 Emergency Medical Room Opens At Barddhaman Station

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 24 (IANS) Eastern Railway (ER) has opened a 24x7 Emergency Medical Room (EMR) at Barddhaman railway station to improve passenger amenities. The facility will provide round-the-clock medical assistance to passengers in need.

Barddhaman is a key station on the Howrah–New Delhi route, with trains passing throughout the day and night. It is also a major hub for short-distance express and suburban trains.

An official said KIMS Hospital is operating the EMR in collaboration with ER and will provide prompt medical assistance to passengers who fall ill or need emergency care at the station or while travelling on passing trains.

Located near the main entrance, the EMR will remain operational seven days a week. It will provide both basic and advanced medical care, supported by essential services including a dedicated ambulance, pharmacy, and laboratory facilities.

“The integrated medical support system is expected to provide timely assistance to railway passengers and contribute to enhanced passenger safety and well-being,” the official added.

The EMR at Barddhaman is part of ER's ongoing efforts to strengthen medical facilities at important stations. A similar facility is already operational at Bolpur station, while another is expected to open at Rampurhat after Durga Puja. Both Bolpur and Rampurhat are important stations along the route between Howrah, north Bengal, and the northeastern states.

Another official explained that such EMRs are crucial for handling emergencies at stations and on long-distance trains. At times, passengers have to be taken off trains after reporting medical issues.“Those first few moments are very crucial in handling serious cases. Once the condition stabilises, a decision can be taken on whether they should be moved to hospital or allowed to continue their journeys,” he said.

The EMR has been deliberately created near the entrance to extend its reach to more people. Officials noted that those who feel unwell after leaving the ticketed area or before purchasing tickets will also be able to access the facility.