Antimicrobial Peptides Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, 2034
|Company
|Value (USD)
|Details
|Riptide Bioscience
|USD 1 Million
|In August 2026, Riptide Bioscience received a USD 1 million NIAID grant for development of RP557, a designed host-defense peptide for topical treatment of burn-wound infections.
|Virginia Tech
|USD 808,607
|In July 2026, Virginia Tech received NIH funding to support the development of AI-designed antimicrobial peptidestargeting ESKAPE pathogens, including MRSA, Klebsiella, Acinetobacter and Pseudomonas.
|Centauri Therapeutics
|USD 8.0 Million
|In February 2026, Centauri Therapeutics received USD 8.0 million in investment from the AMR Action Fund to complete Phase I development of CTX-187 and undertake research activities supporting progression toward Phase II.
Antimicrobial Resistance and Drug-Resistant Infection Treatment Requirements Drive Antimicrobial Peptides Market
The clinical burden of antimicrobial-resistant infections is creating a need for alternative antimicrobial therapies with different mechanisms of action. WHO reported that approximately 1 in 6 laboratory confirmed bacterial infections worldwide were resistant. This treatment gap is increasing the need for alternative agents such as antimicrobial peptides.
Difficult to treat bacterial infections also require antimicrobial approaches that can act against resistant pathogens. Antimicrobial peptides can target bacterial membranes and other cellular processes, providing mechanisms that differ from many conventional antibiotics. These therapeutic characteristics are increasing the use of antimicrobial peptide therapies where existing antibacterial options are limited.Market Restraints
High Development Costs and Formulation Restrain Market Growth
High development costs for antimicrobial peptides increase spending on research, testing, and manufacturing processes. These expenses can raise the cost of developing new peptide-based products and limit investment by smaller companies. Consequently, high development costs can slow product development and market expansion.
Complex formulation requirements can make antimicrobial peptides difficult to stabilize and deliver effectively. Issues with peptide stability, activity, and compatibility can increase development efforts and production costs. These challenges can delay commercialization and limit broader adoption of antimicrobial peptide products.Market Opportunities
Expansion of Biopharmaceutical Applications and Novel Formulation Approaches Strengthens Opportunities for Antimicrobial Peptide Market Players
Biopharmaceutical companies can explore antimicrobial peptides for applications in wound care, topical treatments, and specialized therapeutic products. Their ability to act against a broad range of microorganisms creates scope for peptide-based product development. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies can build specialized portfolios around these applications.
Novel formulation approaches can improve the stability and targeted delivery of antimicrobial peptides. Encapsulation, peptide modification, and localized delivery systems can help address formulation challenges. Biotechnology and drug-delivery companies can use these approaches to develop differentiated antimicrobial peptide products.
Market Challenges
Clinical Translation and Resistance Monitoring Challenges Affect Antimicrobial Peptide Market Growth
Translating antimicrobial peptides from laboratory research into reliable clinical products remains difficult for developers. Differences between laboratory results and clinical performance can make product development less predictable and slow the progression of promising candidates into broader therapeutic applications.
Monitoring bacterial responses to antimicrobial peptides remains an ongoing challenge as pathogens can develop changes that reduce treatment effectiveness. Companies need to evaluate antimicrobial activity across different pathogens and treatment settings can make product development and clinical validation more complex.Antimicrobial Peptides Market Segmentation Analysis By Peptide Type
The mammalian antimicrobial peptides segment accounted for a share of 41.2% in 2025 due to their broad biological activity, established research base, and extensive use in antimicrobial drug development. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies continue to study mammalian-derived peptides for therapeutic applications, supporting their leading market position.
The insect-derived antimicrobial peptides segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.47% during the forecast period, driven by their diverse antimicrobial activity, growing research into novel peptide candidates, and potential use against drug-resistance pathogens.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Mechanism of Action
The membrane-targeting mechanisms segment accounted for a share of 44.3% in 2025 due to the ability of antimicrobial peptides to disrupt microbial membranes and rapidly inhibit pathogen viability. Its broad activity against bacterial and fungal pathogens supports widespread research and therapeutic development into antibacterial peptides, antifungal peptides, antiviral peptides.
The immunomodulation segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.56% during the forecast period, supported by research into peptides that regulate immune responses while providing antimicrobial activity. Increased interest in host-directed therapies is also supporting the development of immunomodulatory peptide candidates.By Application
The antibacterial segment accounted for a share of 39.6% in 2025 due to the widespread use of antimicrobial peptides in research targeting bacterial infections and drug-resistant pathogens. The interest in alternative antibacterial therapies continues to support applications across pharmaceutical research.
The wound healing segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.48% during the forecast period, fueled by growing research into peptides that combine antimicrobial activity with tissue repair and wound regeneration properties. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are also evaluating antimicrobial peptides for advanced wound-care applications.By End User
The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for a share of 52.4% in 2025 due to their extensive involvement in antimicrobial peptide discovery, drug development, and clinical research. Continued investment in novel anti-infective therapies strengthens the segment's leading position.
The research institutes segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period, supported by expanding academic research into peptide structure, antimicrobial mechanisms, and applications against drug-resistant microorganisms.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.Antimicrobial Peptide Market Regional Outlook North America Antimicrobial Peptide Market
North America: Market Dominance Led by Advances in Computational Design and Development of Peptide-based Therapies
The North America antimicrobial peptide market accounted for the largest regional share of 38.4%. The region has strong peptide research capabilities and advanced antimicrobial drug development infrastructure.U.S. Antimicrobial Peptide Market
The U.S. antimicrobial peptide market is expected to benefit from continued development of peptide-based therapies targeting antibiotic-resistant infections. In 2026, the NIH awarded USD 808,607 to Virginia Tech for a project running through 2031 to develop AI-designed antimicrobial peptides against ESKAPE pathogens, including optimization of peptide potency, safety, and in-vivo efficacy, supporting the future development pipeline for antimicrobial peptide therapies.Canada Antimicrobial Peptide Market
Canada is advancing antimicrobial peptide research through automated peptide discovery methods. The University of Toronto funded a self-driving laboratory project to identify antimicrobial peptides with therapeutic potential. The project focuses on antibiotic peptides that target critical processes in Gram-negative bacteria.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Peptide Market
Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Driven by Antimicrobial Peptide Research and Next-Generation Drug Discovery
The Asia Pacific antimicrobial peptide market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.Japan Antimicrobial Peptide Market
The Japan antimicrobial peptide market benefits from advanced research on peptide activity and safety. The University of Tokyo identified a cooperative mechanism between LL-37 and HNP1 antimicrobial peptides. The findings could guide development of safer peptide-based antimicrobials.China Antimicrobial Peptide Market
The China antimicrobial peptide market is advancing through AI-based peptide design and validation. Tsinghua University developed a deep-learning pipeline for de novo antimicrobial peptide discovery. The study generated 30,000 candidate peptide sequences and experimentally validated selected candidates.India Antimicrobial Peptide Market
India's National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance 2.0 (2025–2029) specifically identifies antimicrobial peptides among the potential therapeutic approaches for AMR and establishes a five-year Innovation Fund to support indigenous solutions addressing priority AMR problems, creating a forward research and commercialization pathway for antimicrobial peptide technologies.Europe Antimicrobial Peptide Market
Europe: Market Expansion Led by Development of New Peptide Candidates and Early-stage Antimicrobial Innovations
The Europe antimicrobial peptide market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period. Antimicrobial resistance research, peptide discovery, and development of targeted peptide therapies are supporting market growth.UK Antimicrobial Peptide Market
The UK antimicrobial peptide market is expected to benefit from continued research into novel antimicrobial alternatives as antimicrobial resistance increases the need for new therapeutic approaches. UKRI's Pathways to Antimicrobial Clinical Efficacy (PACE) programme provides USD 30 million through 2028 to accelerate early-stage antimicrobial innovations toward clinical trials, supporting the broader development pipeline for next-generation antimicrobial therapies such as antimicrobial peptides.Germany Antimicrobial Peptide Market
Germany is advancing antimicrobial peptide research through development of new peptide candidates. Researchers at the University of Ulm reported that the antimicrobial peptide C14R was active against all pathogenic species of the ESKAPE group. The findings support research into peptide-based treatments for resistant bacterial infections.Latin America Antimicrobial Peptide Market
Latin America: Market Growth Supported by Antimicrobial Peptide Research
The Latin America antimicrobial peptide market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period. Research activity is expanding across peptide discovery and therapeutic applications. In Brazil, the University of São Paulo is studying antimicrobial peptides against foodborne and aquaculture pathogens. In Mexico, UNAM researchers are investigating the antimicrobial peptide Dermaseptin DMS - DA6 as an alternative treatment for actinomycetoma.Middle East & Africa Antimicrobial Peptide Market
Middle East & Africa: Market Development Led by Innovation-focused Approach toward Next-generation Antimicrobial Therapies
The Middle East & Africa antimicrobial peptide market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period UAE National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance 2025–2031 prioritizes expanded surveillance, establishment of a national AMR reference laboratory, and collaborative research, creating a longer-term research and innovation framework relevant to next-generation antimicrobial therapies such as antimicrobial peptides.Competitive Landscape
The antimicrobial peptides market competitive landscape is moderately fragmented, with established peptide manufacturers, biotechnology companies, research peptide suppliers, and specialized antimicrobial peptide developers. Key players such as Bachem Holding AG, PolyPeptide Group, GenScript Biotech Corporation, AnaSpec, Inc., and Creative Peptides are expected to account over 35% of the global antimicrobial peptides market share.
Established players compete mainly through peptide synthesis capabilities, product quality, research support, technological expertise, broad peptide portfolios, and global distribution networks. Emerging and regional players in the antimicrobial peptides market ecosystem focus on customized peptide development, cost-effective synthesis, specialized peptide solutions, and application-specific products to strengthen their market presence.List of Key and Emerging Players in Antimicrobial Peptides Market
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Bachem Holding AG (Switzerland)
PolyPeptide Group (Switzerland)
GenScript Biotech Corporation (China)
AnaSpec, Inc. (US)
Creative Peptides (US)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)
JPT Peptide Technologies GmbH (Germany)
Bio-Techne Corporation (US)
SB-PEPTIDE (France)
Numaferm GmbH (Germany)
September 2026: AntinBio's US patent application covering antimicrobial peptide variants was published. The disclosed peptides have potential pharmaceutical, animal-health, food-additive, cosmetic and hygiene applications, including treatment of bacterial infections in animals.
July 2026: Omnix Medical formally launched the PEPTAMR consortium to advance late-stage development of OMN6, its lead antimicrobial peptide for resistant hospital-acquired infections.
July 2026: Qnovia obtained a worldwide exclusive license for the antimicrobial peptide D8 from the University of Virginia.
May 2026: California State University, Los Angeles received approximately USD 199,868 from the National Science Foundation for a project developing computational methods to accelerate antimicrobial peptide discovery against antibiotic-resistant pathogens.Report Scope
|Market Metric
|Details & Data (2025-2034)
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 4.83 Billion
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 5.20 Billion
|Market Size in 2034
|USD 9.36 Billion
|CAGR
|7.63% (2026-2034)
|Base Year for Estimation
|2025
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Forecast Period
|2026-2034
|Study Period
|2022-2034
|Dominant Region
|North America
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Key Market Players
|Bachem Holding AG (Switzerland), PolyPeptide Group (Switzerland), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), AnaSpec, Inc. (US), Creative Peptides (US)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Peptide Type, By Mechanism of Action, By Application, By End User
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM
|Countries Covered
|US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia
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