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Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia set the screen buzzing with The Vvaan’s peppy new track Thummak Thummak
(MENAFN- Sterling Global ) After teasing audiences with glimpses of its infectious energy in the trailer, The Vvaan now brings the full-throttle fun with Thummak Thummak - a vibrant dance number that puts Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah in a completely different zone. The fresh pairing, which has so far been seen navigating the romance, mystery and supernatural intrigue of the film, gets to simply let loose as the two light up the screen to the so’g’s upbeat, high-energy beats.
There is an immediate change of mood here. If the trailer pulled audiences into the mystery of Vvaan, Thummak Thummak pulls them straight onto the dance floor. Peppy, colourful and designed to keep the energy high, the track gives Sidharth and Tamannaah the perfect setting to showcase their easy screen presence and infectious chemistry. The two look every bit like they are having a ball with the song, bringing an effortless vibrancy to the dance moves and giving their first on-screen pairing another dimension.
What makes the track particularly exciting is the way it expands the entertainment palette of The Vvaan. The film has been building itself as an ambitious folklore fantasy, with its forbidden forest, ancient beliefs and supernatural forces forming the spine of the story. Thummak Thummak shows that the film isn't afraid to have fun within that expansive world either. It is the kind of unabashedly upbeat Bollywood dance track that exists simply to make audiences smile, move and enjoy the moment.
Under Zee Music label, the song has been composed and produced by Tanishk Bagchi, with Dev Negi and Akasa Singh lending their vocals. The lyrics are by Shabbir Ahmed and Tanishk Bagchi, while Bosco Martis has choreographed the track. Additional programming is by Ankush and additional percussion by Krishna Kishor.
The mystery of Vvaan may be waiting in the forest. But Thummak Thummak is calling everyone on the dance floor.
Backed by some of the country's most distinctive storytellers, The Vvaan brings together TVF’s Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and Ektaa Kapoor for a commercial film that attempts to take Indian folklore into a new cinematic space. While its world is rooted in folklore and fantasy, the film brings together adventure, mystery and humour to shape itself as a complete family entertainer. The ambition extends beyond the film, with The Legend of Vvaan comic book already introducing audiences to the larger folklore surrounding its universe.
Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, The Vvaan stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. Written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand as DOP and Visual Director, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.
The Vvaan arrives in cinemas internationally on September 25, 2026 through Marudhar Entertainment, promising a big-screen fantasy folklore experience where the visuals, music, mystery and scale come together to create a world audiences will want to step into.
There is an immediate change of mood here. If the trailer pulled audiences into the mystery of Vvaan, Thummak Thummak pulls them straight onto the dance floor. Peppy, colourful and designed to keep the energy high, the track gives Sidharth and Tamannaah the perfect setting to showcase their easy screen presence and infectious chemistry. The two look every bit like they are having a ball with the song, bringing an effortless vibrancy to the dance moves and giving their first on-screen pairing another dimension.
What makes the track particularly exciting is the way it expands the entertainment palette of The Vvaan. The film has been building itself as an ambitious folklore fantasy, with its forbidden forest, ancient beliefs and supernatural forces forming the spine of the story. Thummak Thummak shows that the film isn't afraid to have fun within that expansive world either. It is the kind of unabashedly upbeat Bollywood dance track that exists simply to make audiences smile, move and enjoy the moment.
Under Zee Music label, the song has been composed and produced by Tanishk Bagchi, with Dev Negi and Akasa Singh lending their vocals. The lyrics are by Shabbir Ahmed and Tanishk Bagchi, while Bosco Martis has choreographed the track. Additional programming is by Ankush and additional percussion by Krishna Kishor.
The mystery of Vvaan may be waiting in the forest. But Thummak Thummak is calling everyone on the dance floor.
Backed by some of the country's most distinctive storytellers, The Vvaan brings together TVF’s Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and Ektaa Kapoor for a commercial film that attempts to take Indian folklore into a new cinematic space. While its world is rooted in folklore and fantasy, the film brings together adventure, mystery and humour to shape itself as a complete family entertainer. The ambition extends beyond the film, with The Legend of Vvaan comic book already introducing audiences to the larger folklore surrounding its universe.
Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, The Vvaan stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. Written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand as DOP and Visual Director, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.
The Vvaan arrives in cinemas internationally on September 25, 2026 through Marudhar Entertainment, promising a big-screen fantasy folklore experience where the visuals, music, mystery and scale come together to create a world audiences will want to step into.
Sterling Global
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