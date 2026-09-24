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Xiaomi Unveils REDMI Note 17 Series, Built for Years with REDMI Titan Quality
(MENAFN- ruderfinn atteline) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 24, 2026 – Xiaomi today unveiled REDMI Note 17 Series, the latest generation of its best-selling smartphone lineup, introducing four new models, including the first-ever Pro Max model — REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G. The series provides substantially larger batteries and faster charging for extended endurance, enhanced water and drop resistance, and an all-new design language, bringing long-lasting reliability to the mid-range segment and delivering on REDMI's vision of a smartphone built for years.
The launch also marks a major milestone: REDMI Note Series has now surpassed 500 million shipments worldwide.¹ Generation after generation, the series has stayed true to what earned that trust: "premium products made accessible, and premium quality across every product." REDMI Note 17 Series carries this forward, with every upgrade designed to help users enjoy their devices with confidence for years to come.
Leading the lineup is the first-ever REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G, combining a bold new design, REDMI Titan Quality, flagship-grade experiences, and Xiaomi's largest-ever 10,000mAh smartphone battery.² Together with REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G, REDMI Note 17 5G, and REDMI Note 17, the four-device lineup brings REDMI's Built for Years philosophy to users with different needs and lifestyles.
Built with REDMI Titan Quality, the series reflects Xiaomi's commitment to engineering smartphones that remain dependable through years of daily use. That commitment extends throughout the ownership experience, with up to six years of security updates across the lineup. On selected models, users also benefit from up to six years of battery health.³ REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G goes a step further with a six-year like-new software experience,⁴ ensuring lasting smoothness and reliability over time.
REDMI Titan Quality: built around your everyday needs
REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G⁶ and REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G⁷ are the first in the industry to earn TÜV SÜD 5-star Titan Quality Certification, a new quality standard co-developed with TÜV SÜD under the philosophy of "built to last, made to trust." The certification validates three critical dimensions of long-term reliability through rigorous lab and real-world testing: drop resistance covering mechanical impact, vibration, collision, and port and button lifecycle; water resistance spanning extended submersion endurance across 8 testing categories; and battery performance encompassing temperature cycling, mechanical shock, high-cycle charging, and long-range endurance.
REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G⁶ and REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G⁷ achieve full certification across all three dimensions. REDMI Note 17 5G and REDMI Note 17 carry TÜV SÜD 5-star Battery Performance Certification,⁸ with battery longevity validated to the same rigorous standard. From the battery that powers each day to the structure that survives each drop, REDMI Titan Quality is designed around the ways people actually use their phones.
REDMI Titan Battery System: endurance when it matters most
With up to three days of battery life on a single charge and just 20 minutes of charging for a full day of use,⁹ REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G is built for users who need their phone to keep pace — not hold them back.
The entire REDMI Note 17 Series features the REDMI Titan Battery System, built around advanced silicon-carbon battery technology to deliver a dual breakthrough in ultra-long battery life and intelligent power management.
REDMI Titan Quality is built on the experiences users rely on most every day, starting with battery endurance. REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G introduces Xiaomi's largest-ever smartphone battery, featuring a 10,000mAh battery with 16% silicon content.² In select markets, the device is equipped with a 9,210mAh battery,² delivering the same fast-charging and long-cycle-life performance. Paired with 100W HyperCharge¹⁰ and 27W reverse charging¹¹, it delivers exceptional endurance and fast charging for users who rely on their devices throughout the day and beyond. The focus on battery endurance continues across the series. REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G features an 8,340mAh² battery with 67W HyperCharge,¹⁰ while REDMI Note 17 5G and REDM
The launch also marks a major milestone: REDMI Note Series has now surpassed 500 million shipments worldwide.¹ Generation after generation, the series has stayed true to what earned that trust: "premium products made accessible, and premium quality across every product." REDMI Note 17 Series carries this forward, with every upgrade designed to help users enjoy their devices with confidence for years to come.
Leading the lineup is the first-ever REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G, combining a bold new design, REDMI Titan Quality, flagship-grade experiences, and Xiaomi's largest-ever 10,000mAh smartphone battery.² Together with REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G, REDMI Note 17 5G, and REDMI Note 17, the four-device lineup brings REDMI's Built for Years philosophy to users with different needs and lifestyles.
Built with REDMI Titan Quality, the series reflects Xiaomi's commitment to engineering smartphones that remain dependable through years of daily use. That commitment extends throughout the ownership experience, with up to six years of security updates across the lineup. On selected models, users also benefit from up to six years of battery health.³ REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G goes a step further with a six-year like-new software experience,⁴ ensuring lasting smoothness and reliability over time.
REDMI Titan Quality: built around your everyday needs
REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G⁶ and REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G⁷ are the first in the industry to earn TÜV SÜD 5-star Titan Quality Certification, a new quality standard co-developed with TÜV SÜD under the philosophy of "built to last, made to trust." The certification validates three critical dimensions of long-term reliability through rigorous lab and real-world testing: drop resistance covering mechanical impact, vibration, collision, and port and button lifecycle; water resistance spanning extended submersion endurance across 8 testing categories; and battery performance encompassing temperature cycling, mechanical shock, high-cycle charging, and long-range endurance.
REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G⁶ and REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G⁷ achieve full certification across all three dimensions. REDMI Note 17 5G and REDMI Note 17 carry TÜV SÜD 5-star Battery Performance Certification,⁸ with battery longevity validated to the same rigorous standard. From the battery that powers each day to the structure that survives each drop, REDMI Titan Quality is designed around the ways people actually use their phones.
REDMI Titan Battery System: endurance when it matters most
With up to three days of battery life on a single charge and just 20 minutes of charging for a full day of use,⁹ REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G is built for users who need their phone to keep pace — not hold them back.
The entire REDMI Note 17 Series features the REDMI Titan Battery System, built around advanced silicon-carbon battery technology to deliver a dual breakthrough in ultra-long battery life and intelligent power management.
REDMI Titan Quality is built on the experiences users rely on most every day, starting with battery endurance. REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G introduces Xiaomi's largest-ever smartphone battery, featuring a 10,000mAh battery with 16% silicon content.² In select markets, the device is equipped with a 9,210mAh battery,² delivering the same fast-charging and long-cycle-life performance. Paired with 100W HyperCharge¹⁰ and 27W reverse charging¹¹, it delivers exceptional endurance and fast charging for users who rely on their devices throughout the day and beyond. The focus on battery endurance continues across the series. REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G features an 8,340mAh² battery with 67W HyperCharge,¹⁰ while REDMI Note 17 5G and REDM
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