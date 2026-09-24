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Submer and Intel collaborate to advance AI and HPC infrastructure across the Middle East, Africa and Turkey
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 22,2026 — Submer, a full-stack AI and HPC infrastructure provider, and Intel today announced a collaboration agreement covering artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, high-performance computing (HPC) and next-generation data centre solutions across the Middle East, Africa and Turkey.
Under the agreement, Intel contributes its compute platforms, validated reference architectures and technology roadmap, while Submer contributes full-stack engineering, design and delivery capability spanning Advisory, Design & Build, Power Solutions, Thermal Solutions and IT Integration. Together, the two companies intend to support customers end to end, pairing Intel platform technology with Submer's regional engineering and delivery capability.
Demand for AI and HPC capacity across the region is placing new requirements on data centre design, particularly around compute density, thermal performance and power. The agreement is intended to help operators and enterprises move from architecture to deployment through a single engineering path, rather than assembling capability across multiple parties.
A central strand of the work is the joint development of reference architectures for AI, accelerated compute and high-density deployments, including liquid-cooled designs. These combine Intel platform architectures with Submer's infrastructure design and integration expertise, and will be tested and validated as complete configurations, with Submer contributing analysis of thermal performance, power usage and infrastructure efficiency.
"Customers in this region are not short of ambition on AI and HPC. What they need is a route from design intent to operating infrastructure that holds together technically," said Khalid Aljamed, General Manager, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, Submer. "Working alongside Intel lets us pair proven compute platforms with the engineering, integration and delivery capability we have built regionally, so that customers are dealing with one coherent architecture rather than a set of disconnected decisions."
The companies will work together across sovereign, enterprise, hyperscale, telecom and public-sector customers, drawing on each side's existing relationships. Submer will support deployment feasibility assessments in target markets, covering both new-build facilities and upgrades to existing sites — which continue to represent a significant share of regional capacity as operators retrofit for higher densities.
"Organizations across the region are rapidly transitioning from experimental AI pilots to production-scale deployments faster than traditional data centers were built to handle. Today, the strategic focus is fundamentally shifting toward real-world application use cases and continuous inferencing—workloads that demand unprecedented platform agility, thermal efficiency, and compute density," said Ahmad Alabduljabbar, General Manager, Saudi Arabia, Intel. "Bringing Intel’s validated reference architectures together with Submer’s advanced immersion cooling and deployment expertise delivers a practical, sustainable pathway to high-density AI and HPC environments. Building infrastructure that flexes to meet both immediate enterprise demands and future technological shifts is critical to realizing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions for digital leadership and AI sovereignty."
Initial activity will focus on reference architecture development and proof-of-concept engagements with customers in priority markets, with Submer providing infrastructure access, integration and deployment support, and Intel providing reference architectures and technical guidance. Joint workshops, executive briefings and technical sessions are also planned for customers and ecosystem participants across the region
Under the agreement, Intel contributes its compute platforms, validated reference architectures and technology roadmap, while Submer contributes full-stack engineering, design and delivery capability spanning Advisory, Design & Build, Power Solutions, Thermal Solutions and IT Integration. Together, the two companies intend to support customers end to end, pairing Intel platform technology with Submer's regional engineering and delivery capability.
Demand for AI and HPC capacity across the region is placing new requirements on data centre design, particularly around compute density, thermal performance and power. The agreement is intended to help operators and enterprises move from architecture to deployment through a single engineering path, rather than assembling capability across multiple parties.
A central strand of the work is the joint development of reference architectures for AI, accelerated compute and high-density deployments, including liquid-cooled designs. These combine Intel platform architectures with Submer's infrastructure design and integration expertise, and will be tested and validated as complete configurations, with Submer contributing analysis of thermal performance, power usage and infrastructure efficiency.
"Customers in this region are not short of ambition on AI and HPC. What they need is a route from design intent to operating infrastructure that holds together technically," said Khalid Aljamed, General Manager, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, Submer. "Working alongside Intel lets us pair proven compute platforms with the engineering, integration and delivery capability we have built regionally, so that customers are dealing with one coherent architecture rather than a set of disconnected decisions."
The companies will work together across sovereign, enterprise, hyperscale, telecom and public-sector customers, drawing on each side's existing relationships. Submer will support deployment feasibility assessments in target markets, covering both new-build facilities and upgrades to existing sites — which continue to represent a significant share of regional capacity as operators retrofit for higher densities.
"Organizations across the region are rapidly transitioning from experimental AI pilots to production-scale deployments faster than traditional data centers were built to handle. Today, the strategic focus is fundamentally shifting toward real-world application use cases and continuous inferencing—workloads that demand unprecedented platform agility, thermal efficiency, and compute density," said Ahmad Alabduljabbar, General Manager, Saudi Arabia, Intel. "Bringing Intel’s validated reference architectures together with Submer’s advanced immersion cooling and deployment expertise delivers a practical, sustainable pathway to high-density AI and HPC environments. Building infrastructure that flexes to meet both immediate enterprise demands and future technological shifts is critical to realizing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions for digital leadership and AI sovereignty."
Initial activity will focus on reference architecture development and proof-of-concept engagements with customers in priority markets, with Submer providing infrastructure access, integration and deployment support, and Intel providing reference architectures and technical guidance. Joint workshops, executive briefings and technical sessions are also planned for customers and ecosystem participants across the region
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