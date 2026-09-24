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Rubrik Launches Lakehouse Protection with Apache Iceberg Data on AWS Industry’s First and Only Iceberg-Aware Solution to Store Immutable Backups within Customer Accounts for Complete Data Sovereignty
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Rubrik Launches Lakehouse Protection with Apache Iceberg Data on AWS
Industry’s First and Only Iceberg-Aware Solution to Store Immutable Backups within Customer Accounts for Complete Data Sovereignty
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 21, 2026
Bridging a Critical Gap in Enterprise Data Lakehouse Resilience
Native snapshots are metadata pointers, not backups, and when a table is deleted, corrupted by ransomware, or overwritten by an errant AI agent, those pointers vanish with the data. Native tools can restore the underlying files but do not rewire the catalog, leaving data teams to manually reconstruct table metadata before anything is queryable again.
Rubrik Apache Iceberg Protection backs up the data and the metadata that defines each table, and rewires the catalog on recovery, so tables come back complete and immediately queryable in engines like Amazon Athena, Apache Spark, or Trino. Rubrik Apache Iceberg Protection provides coverage for Iceberg Tables in AWS Glue Data Catalog and Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) Tables, offering the flexibility to store immutable backups directly within an organization's own AWS account for full data sovereignty.
"Data lakes have grown beyond analytics and AI to now run the entire business, and Apache Iceberg is one of the most critical systems built on them," said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer, Rubrik. "While Rubrik has long-protected the underlying object storage, we now protect the lakehouse itself. That means recovering complete, queryable tables, not just raw files, with immutable backups stored directly in your own AWS account. By unifying these capabilities on a single platform, the same policies protect the lakehouse alongside the surrounding databases, pipelines, and code.”
Securing the Foundation of Enterprise Data
Rubrik Apache Iceberg Protection provides coverage for Iceberg Tables in AWS Glue Data Catalog and Amazon S3 Tables. It delivers these core capabilities:
•Iceberg-Aware Recovery: Rubrik backs up an Iceberg table's data and its full metadata, then re-registers the table in the catalog on recovery, so it comes back queryable in Amazon Athena, Apache Spark, or Trino, instead of disorganized Parquet files requiring manual repair.
•Data Sovereignty: The only Iceberg-aware data protection offering that allows customers to store immutable Apache Iceberg backups within their own AWS account, for full data sovereignty, or within the air-gapped, fully managed Rubrik Cloud Vault.
•Petabyte-Scale Efficiency: Rubrik takes forever-incremental backups of only the latest compacted snapshots so backup windows stay manageable at petabyte scale. Customers also choose the Amazon S3 storage class that fits their needs, keeping backup costs low instead of paying premium rates for data they rarely access.
•Change and Recover with Confidence: Customers can take an on-demand backup before a high-risk operation like a schema change or large batch write, and restore to an isolated Iceberg branch to validate data and schema before promoting the table to production.
Rubrik Apache Iceberg Protection will be generally available later this month. Find out more about this new capability by registering for the “If a Bad Delete or Rouge Agent Wipes Your Iceberg Tables, What's Your Recovery Plan?blog.
About Rubrik
Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is the Security and AI Operations Company, delivering one platform built at the intersection of data, identity, and AI. The platform enables agentic cyber resilience and trusted AI operations for enterprises worldwide, built to recover before disruption strikes and stay a step ahead, so security is never the reason ambition stalls. For more information, please visit and follow Rubrik on LinkedIn and X.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT: Any unreleased services or features referenced in this document are not currently available and may not be made generally available on time or at all, as may be determined in our sole discretion. Any such referenced services or features do not represent promises to deliver, commitments, or obligations of Rubrik, Inc. and may not be incorporated into any contract. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon services and features that are currently generally available.
Media Contacts: ...
Industry’s First and Only Iceberg-Aware Solution to Store Immutable Backups within Customer Accounts for Complete Data Sovereignty
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 21, 2026
Bridging a Critical Gap in Enterprise Data Lakehouse Resilience
Native snapshots are metadata pointers, not backups, and when a table is deleted, corrupted by ransomware, or overwritten by an errant AI agent, those pointers vanish with the data. Native tools can restore the underlying files but do not rewire the catalog, leaving data teams to manually reconstruct table metadata before anything is queryable again.
Rubrik Apache Iceberg Protection backs up the data and the metadata that defines each table, and rewires the catalog on recovery, so tables come back complete and immediately queryable in engines like Amazon Athena, Apache Spark, or Trino. Rubrik Apache Iceberg Protection provides coverage for Iceberg Tables in AWS Glue Data Catalog and Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) Tables, offering the flexibility to store immutable backups directly within an organization's own AWS account for full data sovereignty.
"Data lakes have grown beyond analytics and AI to now run the entire business, and Apache Iceberg is one of the most critical systems built on them," said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer, Rubrik. "While Rubrik has long-protected the underlying object storage, we now protect the lakehouse itself. That means recovering complete, queryable tables, not just raw files, with immutable backups stored directly in your own AWS account. By unifying these capabilities on a single platform, the same policies protect the lakehouse alongside the surrounding databases, pipelines, and code.”
Securing the Foundation of Enterprise Data
Rubrik Apache Iceberg Protection provides coverage for Iceberg Tables in AWS Glue Data Catalog and Amazon S3 Tables. It delivers these core capabilities:
•Iceberg-Aware Recovery: Rubrik backs up an Iceberg table's data and its full metadata, then re-registers the table in the catalog on recovery, so it comes back queryable in Amazon Athena, Apache Spark, or Trino, instead of disorganized Parquet files requiring manual repair.
•Data Sovereignty: The only Iceberg-aware data protection offering that allows customers to store immutable Apache Iceberg backups within their own AWS account, for full data sovereignty, or within the air-gapped, fully managed Rubrik Cloud Vault.
•Petabyte-Scale Efficiency: Rubrik takes forever-incremental backups of only the latest compacted snapshots so backup windows stay manageable at petabyte scale. Customers also choose the Amazon S3 storage class that fits their needs, keeping backup costs low instead of paying premium rates for data they rarely access.
•Change and Recover with Confidence: Customers can take an on-demand backup before a high-risk operation like a schema change or large batch write, and restore to an isolated Iceberg branch to validate data and schema before promoting the table to production.
Rubrik Apache Iceberg Protection will be generally available later this month. Find out more about this new capability by registering for the “If a Bad Delete or Rouge Agent Wipes Your Iceberg Tables, What's Your Recovery Plan?blog.
About Rubrik
Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is the Security and AI Operations Company, delivering one platform built at the intersection of data, identity, and AI. The platform enables agentic cyber resilience and trusted AI operations for enterprises worldwide, built to recover before disruption strikes and stay a step ahead, so security is never the reason ambition stalls. For more information, please visit and follow Rubrik on LinkedIn and X.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT: Any unreleased services or features referenced in this document are not currently available and may not be made generally available on time or at all, as may be determined in our sole discretion. Any such referenced services or features do not represent promises to deliver, commitments, or obligations of Rubrik, Inc. and may not be incorporated into any contract. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon services and features that are currently generally available.
Media Contacts: ...
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