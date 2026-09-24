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XS.com Crowned “Most Trusted Brand in Financial Markets” at Dubai Forex Expo 2026
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)
XS.com, the global multi-asset broker and financial technology provider, has been honored with the prestigious “Most Trusted Brand in Financial Markets” award at Dubai Forex Expo 2026 — a recognition that highlights the importance of trust, credibility, and consistency in an increasingly interconnected financial-services industry.
Presented during Dubai Forex Expo 2026, held on September 22–23 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the award recognizes XS.com’s reputation and standing among clients, partners, and industry professionals across international financial markets.
In financial services, trust is more than a brand attribute — it is a fundamental part of the relationship between a financial-services provider and the people and businesses it serves. It underpins confidence, supports long-term relationships, and plays an important role in how firms are evaluated in an industry where transparency, reliability, and professional standards are essential.
Against this backdrop, being recognized as the “Most Trusted Brand in Financial Markets” represents a significant industry distinction for XS.com. The award highlights the importance of building credibility consistently over time and maintaining standards that foster confidence among clients, institutional partners, and other market participants.
Despina Iapona, Group Director of Brand at XS.com, said:
“We are honored to receive the ‘Most Trusted Brand in Financial Markets’ award at Dubai Forex Expo 2026. Trust is one of the most important foundations of our industry, and it is something that must be earned and reinforced every day through consistency, transparency, and the way we engage with our clients and partners. This recognition is a meaningful reflection of the work of our global team and strengthens our responsibility to continue upholding the standards that have helped build confidence in the XSbrand.”
The recognition comes at a time when financial markets are becoming increasingly global, technology-driven, and interconnected. In this environment, trust has become an increasingly important consideration for clients and professional market participants when choosing the companies with which they build long-term relationships.
For XS.com, the award reflects the role that credibility, transparency, client service, technology, and consistent professional standards play in its approach to serving clients and developing relationships across international markets.
Michael Xuan, Executive Director at HQMENA, said:
“Trust is one of the defining foundations of any successful financial-services brand. The ‘Most Trusted Brand in Financial Markets’ award recognizes the confidence XShas built among clients, partners, and industry professionals across the markets it serves. It reflects the importance of credibility and consistency in financial services and recognizes XS.com’s continued efforts to establish strong, long-term relationships within the global financial community.”
The “Most Trusted Brand in Financial Markets” award further underscores the importance of trust as a defining measure of a financial-services brand. For XS.com, the recognition represents both an acknowledgment of the credibility it has established across its international markets and a continued responsibility to maintain the standards that underpin lasting relationships with clients and partners.
XS.com, the global multi-asset broker and financial technology provider, has been honored with the prestigious “Most Trusted Brand in Financial Markets” award at Dubai Forex Expo 2026 — a recognition that highlights the importance of trust, credibility, and consistency in an increasingly interconnected financial-services industry.
Presented during Dubai Forex Expo 2026, held on September 22–23 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the award recognizes XS.com’s reputation and standing among clients, partners, and industry professionals across international financial markets.
In financial services, trust is more than a brand attribute — it is a fundamental part of the relationship between a financial-services provider and the people and businesses it serves. It underpins confidence, supports long-term relationships, and plays an important role in how firms are evaluated in an industry where transparency, reliability, and professional standards are essential.
Against this backdrop, being recognized as the “Most Trusted Brand in Financial Markets” represents a significant industry distinction for XS.com. The award highlights the importance of building credibility consistently over time and maintaining standards that foster confidence among clients, institutional partners, and other market participants.
Despina Iapona, Group Director of Brand at XS.com, said:
“We are honored to receive the ‘Most Trusted Brand in Financial Markets’ award at Dubai Forex Expo 2026. Trust is one of the most important foundations of our industry, and it is something that must be earned and reinforced every day through consistency, transparency, and the way we engage with our clients and partners. This recognition is a meaningful reflection of the work of our global team and strengthens our responsibility to continue upholding the standards that have helped build confidence in the XSbrand.”
The recognition comes at a time when financial markets are becoming increasingly global, technology-driven, and interconnected. In this environment, trust has become an increasingly important consideration for clients and professional market participants when choosing the companies with which they build long-term relationships.
For XS.com, the award reflects the role that credibility, transparency, client service, technology, and consistent professional standards play in its approach to serving clients and developing relationships across international markets.
Michael Xuan, Executive Director at HQMENA, said:
“Trust is one of the defining foundations of any successful financial-services brand. The ‘Most Trusted Brand in Financial Markets’ award recognizes the confidence XShas built among clients, partners, and industry professionals across the markets it serves. It reflects the importance of credibility and consistency in financial services and recognizes XS.com’s continued efforts to establish strong, long-term relationships within the global financial community.”
The “Most Trusted Brand in Financial Markets” award further underscores the importance of trust as a defining measure of a financial-services brand. For XS.com, the recognition represents both an acknowledgment of the credibility it has established across its international markets and a continued responsibility to maintain the standards that underpin lasting relationships with clients and partners.
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