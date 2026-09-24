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Nissan introduces all-new Tekton to the Middle East, bringing large SUV confidence to the compact segment
(MENAFN- Edelman) Nissan has unveiled the all-new Tekton in the Middle East, introducing a new nameplate to its regional SUV lineup. Bringing big-SUV confidence to the compact segment, the Tekton blends distinctive design, turbocharged performance, intelligent technology, and elevated comfort to fulfill its promise of delivering "More Than You Expect.”
Following its world premiere in India, the Tekton arrives in the region as a global model engineered under Nissan's “One Car, One World” philosophy. Manufactured in Chennai, India, and designed for diverse international markets, the SUV made its regional debut at Auto World Kuwait, underscoring the Middle East as a central pillar of its global rollout.
The Tekton pairs muscular SUV proportions and a wide stance with a responsive 1.3-liter turbocharged engine producing 153 horsepower and up to 278 Nm of torque. Built for versatile driving, it pairs compact exterior dimensions with 212 mm of ground clearance, supported by a Multi-View Camera and advanced driver assistance systems for enhanced driver confidence. Inside, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and dual-zone automatic climate control deliver a refined environment for everyday journeys.
Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President and President, Middle East, KSA, India, and CIS – Nissan and INFINITI, said: “The first-ever Tekton is a pivotal addition to Nissan’s Middle East lineup, bringing a strong new entry to the compact SUV segment. It combines the presence and confidence of a larger SUV with turbocharged performance, smart technology, and everyday comfort - directly answering what our regional customers prioritize. With this all-new model, we are expanding choices with a versatile vehicle built around how people actually live and drive today.”
Big SUV confidence
Drawing design inspiration from the Nissan Patrol, the all-new Tekton brings elements of Nissan's larger SUV design language into a compact footprint while establishing a distinctive identity of its own. Strong proportions and a wide stance are complemented by a bold front end, full LED headlamps and a signature LED connecting lamp, while available 18-inch alloy wheels reinforce its road presence. Five dual-tone exterior color options, available on applicable grades, provide customers with further choice to personalize the Tekton's distinctive design.
Measuring 4,348 mm in length with a 2,657 mm wheelbase, the Tekton combines compact dimensions well suited to urban driving with 212 mm of ground clearance for added confidence across varied road conditions.
The Tekton's performance complements its assertive design. A 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine delivers 153 Hp and up to 278 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed dual wet-clutch transmission for responsive acceleration and smooth gear changes. An E-Shifter and paddle shifters provide added control over gear selection, while Eco, Comfort and Perso drive modes allow drivers to tailor the vehicle's response to different driving preferences and conditions.
Technology and driver support
Technology in the Tekton has been integrated around connectivity, awareness and ease of use. A 10.1-inch infotainment display offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, complemented by a 10.2-inch HD TFT cluster that places key driving information clearly in front of the driver. An available six-speaker Arkamys Auditorium sound system, featuring four speakers and two tweeters, further enhances the in-cabin experience. An Intelligent Key with Remote Engine Start adds convenience, while an electric tailgate on applicable grades makes accessing the luggage area easier.
A Multi-View Camera works with 12 ultrasonic sensors to provide enhanced visibility around the vehicle when maneuvering in confined spaces. Intelligent Cruise Control with Stop & Go assists in c
Following its world premiere in India, the Tekton arrives in the region as a global model engineered under Nissan's “One Car, One World” philosophy. Manufactured in Chennai, India, and designed for diverse international markets, the SUV made its regional debut at Auto World Kuwait, underscoring the Middle East as a central pillar of its global rollout.
The Tekton pairs muscular SUV proportions and a wide stance with a responsive 1.3-liter turbocharged engine producing 153 horsepower and up to 278 Nm of torque. Built for versatile driving, it pairs compact exterior dimensions with 212 mm of ground clearance, supported by a Multi-View Camera and advanced driver assistance systems for enhanced driver confidence. Inside, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and dual-zone automatic climate control deliver a refined environment for everyday journeys.
Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President and President, Middle East, KSA, India, and CIS – Nissan and INFINITI, said: “The first-ever Tekton is a pivotal addition to Nissan’s Middle East lineup, bringing a strong new entry to the compact SUV segment. It combines the presence and confidence of a larger SUV with turbocharged performance, smart technology, and everyday comfort - directly answering what our regional customers prioritize. With this all-new model, we are expanding choices with a versatile vehicle built around how people actually live and drive today.”
Big SUV confidence
Drawing design inspiration from the Nissan Patrol, the all-new Tekton brings elements of Nissan's larger SUV design language into a compact footprint while establishing a distinctive identity of its own. Strong proportions and a wide stance are complemented by a bold front end, full LED headlamps and a signature LED connecting lamp, while available 18-inch alloy wheels reinforce its road presence. Five dual-tone exterior color options, available on applicable grades, provide customers with further choice to personalize the Tekton's distinctive design.
Measuring 4,348 mm in length with a 2,657 mm wheelbase, the Tekton combines compact dimensions well suited to urban driving with 212 mm of ground clearance for added confidence across varied road conditions.
The Tekton's performance complements its assertive design. A 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine delivers 153 Hp and up to 278 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed dual wet-clutch transmission for responsive acceleration and smooth gear changes. An E-Shifter and paddle shifters provide added control over gear selection, while Eco, Comfort and Perso drive modes allow drivers to tailor the vehicle's response to different driving preferences and conditions.
Technology and driver support
Technology in the Tekton has been integrated around connectivity, awareness and ease of use. A 10.1-inch infotainment display offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, complemented by a 10.2-inch HD TFT cluster that places key driving information clearly in front of the driver. An available six-speaker Arkamys Auditorium sound system, featuring four speakers and two tweeters, further enhances the in-cabin experience. An Intelligent Key with Remote Engine Start adds convenience, while an electric tailgate on applicable grades makes accessing the luggage area easier.
A Multi-View Camera works with 12 ultrasonic sensors to provide enhanced visibility around the vehicle when maneuvering in confined spaces. Intelligent Cruise Control with Stop & Go assists in c
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