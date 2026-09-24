Brilliant Earth Named Exclusive Fine Jewelry Partner Of The House Of Taylor And The Elizabeth Taylor Estate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The House of Taylor taps Brilliant Earth to create an exclusive collection inspired by her iconic approach to jewelry and personal style

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRLT), a leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, and House of Taylor, the official Estate authorized brand overseeing Elizabeth Taylor's name and likeness, today announced an exclusive partnership to create a fine jewelry collection inspired by Elizabeth Taylor's distinctive style, personal philosophy, and enduring legacy as one of the most influential jewelry collectors of all time.

The House of Taylor's decision to partner with Brilliant Earth reflects a shared commitment to craftsmanship, integrity, and the enduring meaning behind fine jewelry. For the Estate, any collaboration honoring Elizabeth Taylor's legacy required a partner aligned with her exacting standards for beauty, artistry, and intention. Brilliant Earth's design perspective and longstanding focus on responsible sourcing made it a natural fit.

Elizabeth Taylor didn't simply collect jewelry; she assembled one of the most storied private collections in history. In 2011, pieces from her collection sold at Christie's for over $137 million, shattering records and cementing her legacy as one of the world's foremost jewelry connoisseurs. She viewed herself as a custodian of her jewels, valuing provenance and storytelling as much as beauty, a philosophy this collection brings to life.

Her influence did not end with her passing. Taylor's fearless, expressive approach to jewelry continues to inspire generations of cultural icons, each embracing her belief that jewelry is among the most personal and powerful forms of self-expression.

Craft, Courage, and Conscious Creation

Brilliant Earth's industry-leading design record, built over two decades of creating fine jewelry that pushes the boundaries of design and craftsmanship while aiming for the highest standards of ethical sourcing, made it the trusted partner to translate House of Taylor's vision for a modern audience. The collaboration bridges classic Hollywood elegance with contemporary purpose, proving that legacy and modern aesthetic and values are enduring companions.

The collection is developed in partnership with Clyde Duneier, Inc., the licensed manufacturing partner for Elizabeth Taylor fine jewelry. With more than a century of fine jewelry expertise, Clyde Duneier brings exceptional craftsmanship and technical mastery to the collaboration, helping translate the collection from concept through finished design.

"Elizabeth Taylor was arguably the world's most famous lover of jewelry, and the Elizabeth Taylor Estate trusted Brilliant Earth to carry that legacy forward," said Beth Gerstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Brilliant Earth. "That is not a responsibility we take lightly. Elizabeth Taylor didn't just wear jewelry - she embodied it, shaping how it is understood as a form of personal expression. This collection is our commitment to honoring that legacy with the same intentionality, artistry, and sense of meaning she brought to every piece she wore."

"Elizabeth Taylor was deeply passionate about the beauty, sentimentality and personal connection of her jewelry," said the co-trustees of House of Taylor and the Elizabeth Taylor estate. "We are delighted to partner with Brilliant Earth because their design vision and values are a genuine reflection of what Elizabeth believed jewelry should be: personal, expressive, ethically made, and preserved with care. This collaboration translates her passion into designs that feel relevant, meaningful, and timeless for a new generation."

The Brilliant Earth × Elizabeth Taylor collection will debut in Fall 2026 at brilliantearth.com and in select Brilliant Earth showrooms nationwide, with further details on design direction, product categories, and availability to be revealed in the months leading up to its highly anticipated launch.

As part of Elizabeth Taylor's courageous leadership in the fight against HIV/AIDS, she provided that The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation receives a portion of revenue from the sale of official House of Taylor products. For more information, please visit etaf.org.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is an industry-disrupting global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. The Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. With a premium brand, curated proprietary product assortment, seamless omnichannel shopping experience, and asset-light, data driven business model, Brilliant Earth is transforming the jewelry industry. The Company reported Net Sales of $437 million for the full year 2025. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Brilliant Earth has 43 showrooms and counting across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

For more information, visit BrilliantEarth.com.

ABOUT HOUSE OF TAYLOR

House of Taylor preserves and sustains Elizabeth Taylor's legacy through content, partnerships and products that support her vision for a kinder, braver more beautiful world. The three Trustees of the Elizabeth Taylor estate, selected by Elizabeth, lead House of Taylor. They spent many years by Elizabeth's side, as she lived her values every day. Her compassion, courage and conviction, as well as her unwavering confidence and love of celebration, continue to inspire House of Taylor today as the overseers of her name and likeness in culture, The Elizabeth Taylor Archive and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. For more information, go to Connect even more at, @theelizabethtaylor, or .

About Clyde Duneier, Inc.

Clyde Duneier, Inc. is a fourth-generation, family-owned fine jewelry manufacturer based in New York City. Founded in 1910, the company is recognized for exceptional craftsmanship and long-standing collaborations with industry leading jewelry brands.

Specializing in bridal and fashion fine jewelry, Clyde Duneier offers fully integrated capabilities - spanning design, sourcing and manufacturing - supporting a range of licensed and brand collaborations. With more than a century of experience, the company combines traditional craftsmanship with modern technology to bring high-quality, contemporary fine jewelry collections to life.

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Press Contacts

Brilliant Earth

Colleen Clarke

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HOUSE OF TAYLOR

Kelly Vogt Campbell

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Clyde Duneier, Inc.

Phyllis London

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







