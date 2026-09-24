Financial 15 Split Corp. Maintains 7.25% Preferred Share Rate
|Bank of Montreal
|National Bank of Canada
|Bank of America Corporation
|The Bank of Nova Scotia
|Manulife Financial Corporation
|Citigroup Inc.
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|Royal Bank of Canada
|Great-West Lifeco Inc.
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|Wells Fargo & Company
For further information, please contact Financial 15 Split Corp. Investor Relations at
416-304-4443 Toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372) or visit
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