Financial 15 Split Corp. Maintains 7.25% Preferred Share Rate

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. (the“Company”) is pleased to announce the Preferred Share dividend rate for the fiscal year beginning December 1, 2026.

Monthly distributions on the FTN.PR.A Preferred Shares will be maintained at $0.06042 per share, representing an annual yield of 7.25% based on the $10.00 redemption value.

This represents no change from the current dividend rate.

The Preferred Share dividend rate is subject to a minimum annual rate of 6.00% through the term ending December 1, 2030.

The Company invests in an actively managed, high quality portfolio consisting of financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: