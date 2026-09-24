Parents In Distress: New Survey Highlights The Impact Of Lost Sleep On Busy Parents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aeroflow Sleep's new survey found that just 5% of parents are getting the recommended amount of sleep, and 86% of parents want their healthcare providers to share resources to overcome sleep challenges

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Sleep, a national durable medical equipment (DME) provider specializing in CPAP supplies, today announced the results of a proprietary survey of 887 parents which revealed a hidden health crisis happening due to parental sleep deprivation, with more than a quarter of respondents showcasing signs of undiagnosed sleep apnea.

Parents are running on limited sleep and the consequences are piling up. Chronic sleep deprivation increases the risk of serious conditions including high blood pressure, diabetes, weight gain, and depression. For parents balancing late-night feedings, school drop-offs, and professional responsibilities, these shared risks can escalate quickly. According to the Cleveland Clinic, between 50 million and 70 million adults in the U.S. suffer from chronic sleep loss at any given time, with parents frequently positioned at the heart of this issue.

To gain a better understanding of where parents are struggling to get proper sleep, Aeroflow Sleep conducted a third-party administered survey in August 2026 that polled 887 U.S.-based parents both females and males, with children 10-years of age and younger. The survey uncovered the severity of the sleep debt they're experiencing, the impact to their personal lives, and some of the health symptoms occurring that may be pointing to larger health issues.

A Closer Look at What's Keeping Parents Up at Night:



71% of parents surveyed said parenting responsibilities keep them up at night, followed by 55% saying general stress and anxiety keep them awake.

70% reported fewer than 6 hours of sleep a night (34.6% get 4–5 hours, 35% get 5–6 hours), which is below the American Academy of Sleep Medicine's recommendation.

88% of parents said their children wake them up at least once a night. A third are woken up twice at night, and over 6% are up more than four times. When it comes to evening routines, Doom-scrolling social media at night affected 60%, while 57% stream television shows into the late evening hours, and 53% cited ongoing caregiving duties.

Parents' Sleep Routines are Presenting Symptoms of Long Term Health Issues:



The survey uncovered symptoms of insomnia, including 70% of parents noting they have difficulty falling asleep, 66% waking up still feeling tired, 58% experiencing restlessness, and 55% waking frequently during the night. Survey participants also noted symptoms often associated with potentially undiagnosed obstructive sleep apnea, with 37% experiencing snoring and 25% waking with shortness of breath, and nearly 9.5% reporting partner-observed breathing pauses.

“The symptoms noted by survey participants raise concerns that some parents may be dealing with more than just a busy household schedule. There may be undiagnosed sleep disorders, including insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea, that are being overlooked because parents assume exhaustion is simply part of parenting,” said Dr. Christopher Allen, Sleep Science Advisor at Aeroflow Sleep, board-certified Sleep Medicine Physician, and Pediatric Neurologist.“Speaking to your healthcare provider regarding sleep quality is critical. Realistic sleep strategies do exist for parents, and take into account the realities of family life.”

The Direct Impact of Sleep Debt on Parents' Personal Lives:



63% of parents said a lack of sleep has negatively impacted their relationship with their spouse or partner

Due to lack of sleep, parents shared that their self-care and attention to exercise (79%) had been directly impacted, along with their professional career aspirations (50%).

67% of respondents reported daytime sleepiness and difficulty concentrating, 61% had brain fog, 52% experienced mood changes (apathy/irritability), and roughly 46% had muscle soreness and memory problems Almost 60% of parents haven't had a healthcare professional inquire about their sleep patterns, and 86% noted they want more resources from their healthcare provider on sleep resources.

“Parents are not simply tired from a lack of sleep or from interrupted sleep. The lack of sleep has resulted in real consequences on their relationships, mood, cognitive function, physical recovery, professional growth, and overall wellness,” said Dr. Carleara Weiss, PhD, Sleep Science Advisor at Aeroflow Sleep.“To close the gap, access to sleep care needs to be broadened and included in every visit with healthcare providers.”

For more details on the survey findings and to access educational resources, please click here.

About Aeroflow Sleep:

Aeroflow Sleep is a national DME provider dedicated to helping patients sleep well and live better. The company offers a wide range of CPAP equipment and supplies through insurance, making it easier for individuals to receive the high-quality care and resources they need to navigate their sleep health journey. To learn more about Aeroflow Sleep, visit aeroflowsleep.com.

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