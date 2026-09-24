Salesloft Unveils Its Vision To Reinvent Revenue For The Agentic Era

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The next evolution of the Predictive Revenue System brings people and AI agents together to predict what's ahead, adapt as conditions change and accelerate revenue attainment

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salesloft, the leader in Revenue Orchestration, today unveiled the next evolution of its Predictive Revenue System and the product vision guiding how revenue organizations will operate in the agentic era. The vision: a living revenue system that doesn't just predict whether revenue teams will hit their targets, but continually guides seller activity toward achieving them, no matter how selling conditions change. It understands what's changing, puts the right work in motion, and learns what drives results.

The first wave of sales AI made individual tasks faster by bolting agents onto tasks within individual workflows. The next requires building a system that enables humans and AI to collaborate across a unified revenue process. Competitive advantage will come from systems that understand what is changing across the business, coordinate work across people and AI agents, and connect that activity to business outcomes. That creates a continuous feedback loop: activity to outcome, outcome to forecast, forecast back to action. Each cycle informs what happens next, allowing the system to continuously adapt with a clear view of target attainment.

Salesloft is already bringing that vision to life across the Predictive Revenue System with product advances delivered this year that connect how revenue teams understand, predict and act, and a roadmap that extends the system further:

Already delivered:



Connected forecasting and execution: Salesloft connected forecasting intelligence and seller workflows across the Predictive Revenue System, closing the gap between activity and business outcomes.

Conversation Intelligence: Salesloft embedded best-in-class Conversation Intelligence as a foundational intelligence layer that guides every seller and sales leader action. Model Context Protocol Server: Salesloft extended its intelligence into customers' preferred AI environments through its MCP Server, providing the most complete, real-time view of the revenue lifecycle, enhanced by insights only Salesloft can deliver.

What's next:



Agentic Forecasting: A forecast that doesn't just predict the number. It helps you meet it. Today, forecasting still relies heavily on people to assemble the number, interpret what changed and determine what to do about it. Salesloft is reimagining forecasting as a continuously adapting system that predicts where the business is headed as conditions change, with leaders in the loop to apply judgment and focus on changing the outcome.

Agentic Playbook: The workflow becomes agentic, not just the tasks. Today's AI can automate individual steps while leaving people to connect and manage the workflow around them. Salesloft's Agentic Playbook is designed to transform revenue workflows into adaptive, multi-step motions where people and AI agents work together, responding to signals and adjusting the path as conditions change.

Expansion of Real-Time CI Capabilities: Fuel agentic workflows with signals as they happen. Salesloft's Conversation Intelligence already listens and acts in real time on every call, delivering live coaching and transcriptions. The next step is putting those signals to work across the Predictive Revenue System, enabling agentic workflows to respond during the conversation and giving Agentic Forecasting a continuously updated view of what's happening in the business. Context Intelligence: The system learns what works. Revenue systems capture enormous amounts of activity, but understanding which actions and decisions changed the business outcome still relies heavily on people. Context Intelligence will connect revenue signals, activity, human judgment and outcomes. What works can then inform future predictions, helping the entire sales team perform better.









Salesloft has the foundation to lead that transformation because the Predictive Revenue System brings together two parts of the revenue process that have historically operated separately: the execution and engagement work that generates and progresses revenue, and the forecasting intelligence that predicts where the business is headed. Point solutions tend to apply AI to one side or the other, automating tasks without visibility into whether they changed the outcome, or forecasting the number without a way to act on what's driving it. Salesloft has connected both across the Predictive Revenue System, giving it visibility into both the work that drives revenue and the outcomes that work produces. That connects the intelligence that shows where the business is headed with the workflows that can change the outcome.

The need for a different approach is already measurable. Salesloft's 2026 Revenue Benchmark found that every U.S. revenue leader surveyed was using AI somewhere in the revenue process, yet only 20.6% reported production-ready deployments delivering measurable outcomes. AI adoption is widespread. Transformation is not.

“The next era of AI in revenue won't be defined by how many tasks an agent can complete,” said Steve Cox, CEO of Salesloft.“It will be defined by whether AI fundamentally changes how the business operates. We helped define modern revenue forecasting. Now we're building toward a future where sellers don't have to manually call the number at all. The system should understand where the business is headed, determine what needs to change and continually adapt how people and agents work together to change the outcome. And as the system learns what works, it should make the people using it better at their jobs, too. We're not just building the next generation of revenue technology. We're helping build the next generation of sellers.”

From calling the number to changing it

Together, these advances are designed to create a continuous loop between prediction and action. As the system identifies risks and opportunities, it can increasingly put coordinated work in motion across people and agents, connect that activity to outcomes and use what it learns to improve future predictions and workflows. That gives leaders greater confidence in where the business is headed and teams a clearer path to achieving their targets. The learning also improves more than the system. Over time, what works becomes organizational knowledge that helps sellers perform at a higher level, ramps new hires faster and allows winning practices to compound across every team that touches revenue rather than remain locked in individual experience.

“Salesloft has spent years building the two sides of the revenue equation that now need to work as one: the engagement and execution data that shows what teams are doing, and the forecasting intelligence that shows where the business is headed,” said Kylie Fuentes, Chief Product Officer at Salesloft.“Bringing those together gives Salesloft a foundation few companies can match: the ability to connect activity to outcomes, learn what changes the business and put that intelligence back to work across the revenue process. That's what makes this next era of AI so powerful. The system doesn't just know more. It can use what it learns to help change what happens next.”

Turning agentic AI into business impact

The vision will come to life in stages, expanding real-time conversation intelligence, bringing people and agents together in adaptive revenue workflows and evolving how teams predict and act on where the business is headed. The Predictive Revenue System will bring these capabilities together, continuously adapting the work as conditions change and new signals emerge.

Salesloft's existing AI sales agents are already demonstrating what happens when AI is measured by business impact rather than activity.

Recent customer deployments showed:



40%+ more meetings among the heaviest adopters compared with lighter adopters

More than 2x faster opportunity growth among the heaviest adopters compared with lighter adopters Greater than 15x ROI in one customer deployment

Bringing this vision to life requires more than technology. Salesloft is evolving its services offerings to help customers prepare their data and operating models for AI, redesign workflows around people and agents, and accelerate the path from deployment to measurable business impact. Early customer deployments, including the results above, are helping shape how Salesloft will scale these offerings to help customers deploy, operate and expand AI across their revenue organizations without having to do it all themselves.

Salesloft will bring the vision to market through a series of product advances that expands how forecasting, execution, context and learning work together across the Predictive Revenue System, enabling more effective buyer engagement and a more agile go-to-market organization that can adapt as quickly as selling conditions change.

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Why are humans still doing the forecasting? Read CEO Steve Cox's take on why the next era of AI requires reinventing how revenue gets done, not simply making the old model faster. See the vision come to life. Join Salesloft's Behind Every Win

About Salesloft

Salesloft is the revenue orchestration platform that closes the gap between what revenue teams know and what they do next. Powered by agentic AI, Salesloft's Predictive Revenue System connects live signals from buyer engagement, conversations, deals, and forecast data, turning intelligence into clear, prioritized action. Trusted by more than 4,000 organizations including Adobe, 3M, IBM, and Zoom, Salesloft helps revenue teams move from guesswork to confidence, quarter after quarter.

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