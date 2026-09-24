Kodiak AI And DTL Transport Complete First Autonomous Trucking Deliveries Under New California DMV Permit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kodiak hauls perishable goods for long-haul freight company DTL Transport along critical I-5 and CA-99 corridors

California Department of Motor Vehicle regulations allow for autonomous truck testing and deliveries for the first time, supporting logistics innovation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak AI, Inc. (“Kodiak”) (Nasdaq: KDK), a leading provider of Physical AI-powered autonomous driving technology, today announced the launch of their collaboration with DTL Transport Inc., a California trucking company that specializes in cross-country team runs hauling produce for several of the nation's largest grocers.

Kodiak and DTL Transport are conducting this landmark work in and beyond California after Kodiak received a heavy-duty Autonomous Vehicle Testing permit in August from the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The DMV approved new regulations earlier this year which allow for heavy-duty autonomous trucks to operate on the state's public roads for the first time.

“California's comprehensive autonomous vehicle regulations are a major unlock for freight innovation in our home state,” said Don Burnette, founder and CEO, Kodiak.“We are pleased to be testing Physical AI in our home state with our permit. We look forward to demonstrating the benefits of this transformative technology with DTL Transport and the impact it can have on grocery distribution.”

Kodiak's pilot with DTL Transport, which started on September 22, spotlights California's vital role in freight movement. Kodiak's autonomous trucks are hauling time-sensitive, perishable commodities between Fresno, California and a distribution center in Los Angeles. The route spans approximately 225 miles, mostly on California State Route 99 and Interstate 5.

This collaboration helps all parties gain a deeper understanding of how autonomous trucking operations expand business opportunities for logistics providers and enhance supply-chain resilience, reliability and safety.

Further, both parties will cultivate insights on how autonomy may benefit transit times, shipping costs and produce shelf life, potentially offering a means to relieve pressure on rising food costs.

Results from this pilot work allow Kodiak and DTL Transport to consider further opportunities in California and beyond.

DTL Transport, headquartered in Fresno, has growing freight volumes and is exploring ways autonomy can complement its existing fleet and team of experienced, professional drivers. Autonomy allows DTL to grow capacity when demand exceeds available fleet assets, adding to supply chain resilience and dependability.

“In a constantly evolving freight market, DTL is always looking for ways to leverage new innovations that drive efficiency and value in our operations,” said Lucky Dosanjh, President & CEO, DTL Transport.“Our work with Kodiak helps us understand how embracing this cutting-edge technology improves safety, increases margins, and affirms our leadership position in the industry.”

California's DMV approved new regulations on April 28th that allow heavy-duty autonomous vehicles to be tested on the state's public roads. Kodiak received a permit August 13th that marks the first step in the DMV's phased permitting approach, which progresses from driver-in testing to driver-out testing and, ultimately, to driver-out deployment.

“As the home of global technology innovation and one of the world's largest logistics economies, California is a natural testing ground for the next generation of freight technologies,” said Trelynd Bradley, Deputy Director of Innovation & Emerging Technologies at the California Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz). "This pilot highlights the potential for autonomous trucking to be another tool to strengthen California supply chains, support California agriculture, and improve the efficiency of goods movement across the state."

A human safety driver will remain behind the wheel during the companies' initial work together.

Kodiak plans to launch driverless operations on public highways in Texas by the end of 2026.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements including regarding Kodiak's or its management teams' expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: expectations related to Kodiak's and DTL Transport's collaboration; expectations regarding the benefits and performance of Kodiak's technology, including the ability to expand business opportunities for logistics providers and enhance supply-chain resilience, reliability and safety; Kodiak's expectations with respect to opportunities for continued geographic expansion; Kodiak's expectations with respect to closing its long-haul safety case and launching driverless operations on public highways in Texas by the end of 2026; and Kodiak's expectations with respect to its future performance and success. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Kodiak's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied upon by any investors as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Kodiak. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the rapid evolution of autonomous vehicle technology and flaws or errors in Kodiak's solutions or flaws in or misuse of autonomous vehicle technology in general; risks related to the rollout of Kodiak's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Kodiak's business; supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to working with third-party manufacturers for key components of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to the retrofitting of Kodiak's vehicles by third parties; the termination or suspension of any of Kodiak's contracts or the reduction in counterparty spending; delays in Kodiak's operational roadmap with key partners and customers; and Kodiak's ability to raise capital in the near term and long term. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact such forward-looking statements can be found in filings and potential filings by Kodiak with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors." If any of these risks materialize or any assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Kodiak does not presently know, or that Kodiak currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Kodiak's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date they are made. Kodiak anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Kodiak's assessments to change. However, while Kodiak may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Kodiak specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Kodiak's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date they are made.

About Kodiak AI

Kodiak AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDK) is a leader in Physical AI, developing driverless technology that powers machines that move. The core of the company's solution is the Kodiak Driver, a vehicle-agnostic autonomous driving system that combines advanced AI-powered software with modular hardware. Today, the Kodiak Driver operates in the long-haul trucking, industrial trucking, and defense sectors, and is already deployed in commercial operation with no one in the cab. Kodiak AI commercializes its technology through both a Driver-as-a-Service business model and strategic partnerships. In 2024, Kodiak achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first company to deploy driverless technology in customer-owned driverless semi-trucks. Commercial partners and customers include Atlas Energy Solutions, IKEA, Bridgestone, Werner Enterprises, C.R. England, General Dynamics Land Systems, and Roehl Transport.

For more information, visit kodiak.ai/investors. The Kodiak press kit, including videos and images, is available here.

About DTL Transport, Inc.

For more than 36 years, DTL Transport, Inc. has provided dependable dry and refrigerated full truckload transportation. With a fleet of more than 100 trucks, DTL has the capacity and experience and continues to serve major grocery chains, meat processors, and fresh produce customers, moving time-sensitive freight safely, efficiently, and with consistent operational focus.

Today, DTL is led by second-generation owner Lucky Dosanjh, while his son, Jovan Dosanjh, represents the third generation as head of the dispatch department. This multigenerational leadership combines hands-on service with deep transportation expertise, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to its customers and the enduring values of a family-run business.

DTL is located in Fresno, CA and has a 7 acre gated yard for truck parking and space rental for owner operator or companies looking to store equipment. If you are in need of freight movement or parking, please contact our office at 800-385-0388 or visit our website

Kodiak Media Contacts

Pete Bigelow

Public Relations Manager, Kodiak AI

+1 303-443-4441

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Kylee Keskerian

PR Consultant for Kodiak AI

+1 419-822-6417

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DTL Media Contacts

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .