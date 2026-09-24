UNCF ATLANTA ANNOUNCES PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS FOR INAUGURAL DREAM BIG FAITH CAMPAIGN CONCERT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featured performances by Bishop William Murphy, Timothy Miller and Glee Club and Choir performers from Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Spelman College and the Interdenominational Theological Center hosted at Tyler Perry Studios

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF today announced the inaugural UNCF Atlanta Dream Big Faith Campaign Concert, taking place Nov. 1, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. at the Tyler Perry Studios. This campaign aims to open doors for deserving students and strengthen the future of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in Atlanta, GA and beyond.

The intimate concert will feature a distinguished group of performers including GRAMMY® nominated Bishop William Murphy, Timothy Miller and student glee club and choir performers from four UNCF-member institutions-Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Spelman College and the Interdenominational Theological Center.

The UNCF Atlanta Dream Big Faith Campaign unites the faith community to support educational opportunities for underserved students. The event will engage faith leaders, celebrities and spiritual and civic leaders in UNCF's mission. Faith and community leaders are invited to join the campaign by hosting a UNCF experience at their church or spiritual community, sharing campaign announcements with their congregation and becoming a campaign sponsor to attend the exclusive concert.

Through music and storytelling featuring current HBCU students, this experience celebrates the powerful intersection of faith, education and impact. The concert will raise vital funds to help underserved students attend and graduate from college. It's more than an event-it's a movement to uplift HBCUs and the students UNCF supports through our scholarships, internships, fellowships and more.

Hosted by Justine Boyd, assistant vice president, UNCF Atlanta, this unforgettable evening features a VIP reception, VIP studio guided bus tour of Tyler Perry Studios and a concert with nationally-acclaimed entertainers.

“As we prepare for the inaugural UNCF Atlanta Dream Big Faith Campaign Concert, the energy is extraordinary,” Boyd said.“We are excited that something big is happening and we invite the faith community to join us to help make big dreams possible. Help us ensure we can continue opening doors for thousands of students and advance our mission to invest in better futures.

“Atlanta always shows up for our students with unwavering commitment to educational opportunity and achievement,” Boyd emphasized.“We are thankful for the generous support of our partners, which allows us to create an unforgettable evening while raising the critical funds needed to help Metro Atlanta students go to and graduate from college.”

“I am so honored to partner with UNCF and lead a statewide effort to unite Georgia's faith community in support of educational opportunity and student success,” said Bishop William Murphy, who serves as the 2026 UNCF Dream Big Faith Campaign chair.

“Hosting this Dream Big Faith Campaign Concert is both a privilege and a personal commitment to advancing UNCF's mission. When faith and community come together, dreams become opportunities, opportunities become degrees, degrees become careers and careers become legacy. We have an urgent need and are asking the faith community to make a pledge today to support our campaign.”

Program Participants:

Host: Bishop William Murphy, 2026 UNCF Atlanta Dream Big Faith Campaign chair

UNCF Leaders : Justine Boyd, assistant vice president, UNCF Atlanta; Nikki Gallman, area development director, UNCF Atlanta

Proceeds from the inaugural UNCF Atlanta Dream Big Faith Campaign Concert will support students and UNCF-member institutions.

For sponsorship opportunities, tickets or additional information, please contact Nikki Gallman at ... or 678-437-1043. You can also visit: uncf.org/events/2026-uncf-atlanta-faith-campaign-dream-big.

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About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation's largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF awards more than 13,000 scholarships to more than 10,000 students totaling more than $64 million. The scholarships support students attending more than 600 US-based colleges and universities including 36 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in strengthening the pipeline of leaders and professionals who advance our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.

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Bishop William Murphy

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