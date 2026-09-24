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North American Financial Split Corp. Maintains 7.50% Preferred Share Rate


2026-09-24 09:17:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A high quality portfolio consisting of North American Financial Services Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (the“Company”) is pleased to announce the Preferred Share dividend rate for the fiscal year beginning December 1, 2026.

Monthly distributions on the FFN.PR.A Preferred Shares will be maintained at $0.06250 per share, representing an annual yield of 7.50% based on the $10.00 redemption value.

This represents no change from the current dividend rate.

The Preferred Share dividend rate is subject to a minimum annual rate of 7.00% through the term ending December 1, 2029.

The Company invests in an actively managed, high quality portfolio consisting of financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows:

Bank of Montreal National Bank of Canada Bank of America Corporation
The Bank of Nova Scotia Manulife Financial Corporation Citigroup Inc.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Sun Life Financial Inc. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Royal Bank of Canada Great-West Lifeco Inc. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Wells Fargo & Company

For further information, please contact North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Investor Relations at
416-304-4443 Toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372) or visit


MENAFN24092026004107003653ID1111710619



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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