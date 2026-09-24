Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTCID: GREH) Expands Into Electrical Supply Distribution Through Discussions With Chronicle Electric

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: GREH) announced today that it is expanding its business strategy into the electrical supply and distribution sector through discussions with, based in Cerritos, California.

The companies are currently discussing opportunities involving the distribution and supply of critical electrical infrastructure, including utility transformers and pad-mount transformers. If successfully developed, the initiative would add another potential revenue-producing business line to Green Rain's expanding energy infrastructure platform.

The move represents an important evolution in Green Rain's strategy: building multiple complementary businesses across the energy and electrical infrastructure ecosystem rather than relying exclusively on the development cycle of large EV charging projects.

Green Rain has been developing an increasingly diversified energy infrastructure platform focused on EV charging, renewable energy and other scalable energy projects. Company filings describe its strategy as pursuing renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure opportunities across multiple markets, while recent corporate updates have highlighted an emphasis on scalable, revenue-generating infrastructure.

Building Revenue While Larger Projects Develop

One of the key advantages of the electrical supply initiative is its potential to create a business channel that can operate alongside Green Rain's larger infrastructure pipeline.

Major EV infrastructure projects can require substantial development time, including site identification, engineering, permitting, utility coordination, financing and construction. Green Rain believes that developing additional revenue opportunities during these project-development periods can help create a more diversified operating model.

“We are not interested in waiting for one business line to mature before developing the next,” said Green Rain Management. “Our objective is to build multiple complementary revenue channels around the enormous electrical infrastructure market. Transformer distribution and electrical supply can potentially provide an additional source of revenue while our larger EV and energy projects continue moving through their development cycles.”

The transformer market is closely connected to the broader expansion of electrical infrastructure. Utility transformers and pad-mount transformers are fundamental components used in electrical distribution systems, commercial developments, industrial facilities, renewable-energy projects and EV infrastructure.

A Broader Energy Infrastructure Platform

Green Rain's expansion into electrical supply distribution reflects its broader strategy of identifying opportunities adjacent to its existing energy businesses.

The Company has already been advancing EV charging infrastructure across multiple U.S. markets, including completed and developing installations, while continuing to evaluate additional strategic opportunities.

Management believes the combination of electrical supply, EV infrastructure, renewable energy development and energy-related services could create a diversified platform capable of participating in multiple stages of the rapidly evolving energy infrastructure market.

Green Rain expects that, subject to successful negotiations, agreements, customer relationships and execution, the electrical distribution initiative could begin contributing revenue by the end of 2026.

The Company cautions that discussions regarding transformer distribution remain subject to final agreements and commercial execution, and there can be no assurance that the anticipated revenue will be realized.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings

Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: GREH) is focused on developing energy infrastructure opportunities, including EV charging systems, renewable energy projects and related technologies. The Company's strategy emphasizes scalable infrastructure, strategic partnerships and the development of multiple potential revenue-generating opportunities across the energy sector.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding potential business opportunities, anticipated revenue, negotiations, market expansion and future business activities. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the ability to finalize agreements, obtain customers, secure financing, complete projects and successfully execute the Company's business strategy. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should review Green Rain Energy Holdings' filings and disclosures for additional information regarding these risks.