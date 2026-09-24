Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market Forecasts Growth From $6.97B (2026) To $13.51B By 2032, Profiling Thermo Fisher, Bio-Rad, Beckman Coulter & Sartorius
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$6.97 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$13.51 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market, by Product
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Consumables
7.2.1. Disposables
7.2.2. Reagents
7.3. Instruments
7.4. Kits
7.5. Software And Services
7.5.1. Data Analysis Software
7.5.2. Maintenance Services
8. Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Centrifugation
8.3. Filtration
8.4. Flow Cytometry
8.4.1. Analytical Cytometry
8.4.2. Sorting Cytometry
8.5. Magnetic Beads
8.5.1. Macro Beads
8.5.2. Nano Beads
8.6. Microfluidics
9. Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market, by Cell Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. B Cells
9.3. Cancer Cells
9.4. Dendritic Cells
9.5. Stem Cells
9.6. T Cells
10. Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Cell Therapy
10.3. Immunology
10.4. Infectious Diseases
10.5. Oncology
10.6. Prenatal Testing
10.7. Stem Cell Research
11. Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market, by End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Academic And Research Institutes
11.3. Biotech And Pharma Companies
11.4. Contract Research Organizations
11.5. Hospitals And Clinics
12. Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Akadeum life Sciences
16.2. Alfa Laval AB
16.3. Beckman Coulter, Inc.
16.4. Becton Dickinson and Company
16.5. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
16.6. Bio-Techne Corporation
16.7. BioLegend, Inc.
16.8. Capricorn Scientific
16.9. CD Bioparticles
16.10. Corning Incorporated
16.11. Cytiva by Global Life Sciences Solutions USA LLC
16.12. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
16.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
16.14. GenScript Biotech Corporation
16.15. IDEX Health & Science LLC
16.16. Invent Biotechnologies, Inc.
16.17. LeanGene
16.18. Merck KGA
16.19. MiCareo Inc.
16.20. Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG
16.21. NVIGEN, Inc.
16.22. pluriSelect Life Science UG & Co. KG
16.23. Promega Corporation
16.24. PromoCell GmbH
16.25. Proteintech Group, Inc.
16.26. Sartorius AG
16.27. STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
16.28. Takara Bio Inc.
16.29. Terumo BCT, Inc.
16.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
17. Key Experts
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