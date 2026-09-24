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Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market Forecasts Growth From $6.97B (2026) To $13.51B By 2032, Profiling Thermo Fisher, Bio-Rad, Beckman Coulter & Sartorius


2026-09-24 09:17:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities include automated closed systems, AI-enabled quality control, single-cell and cell therapy workflows, precision medicine, advanced diagnostics and emerging-market expansion.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market research report examines the global Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market, which is projected to reach USD 6.97 billion in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 11.39% to USD 13.51 billion by 2032. It assesses the technologies, applications, regional trends, competitive shifts, and adoption factors shaping cell separation across biomedical research, clinical diagnostics, regenerative medicine, immunology, oncology, and cell therapy manufacturing.

Market Growth and Technology Landscape

Demand is supported by the need for high-purity, viable cells and reproducible workflows for single-cell sequencing, flow cytometry, proteomics, biomarker discovery, and adoptive cell therapy. Precision medicine is also expanding the use of peripheral blood mononuclear cells, circulating tumor cells, stem cells, T cells, B cells, natural killer cells, and other rare cell populations.

Key technologies include magnetic-activated cell sorting, fluorescence-activated cell sorting, density gradient centrifugation, filtration, microfluidic separation, and automated closed systems. Comparative insights into these approaches support product planning, technology selection, and the identification of underserved applications.

Transformative Market Shifts

The industry is transitioning from manual, open, labor-intensive protocols toward automated, closed, and digitally controlled systems. This shift is particularly significant in clinical-grade processing, where sterility, consistency, traceability, and good manufacturing practice compliance are essential.

Cell separation is also converging with single-cell analysis and advanced omics. Developers are prioritizing gentle chemistries, label-free methods, microfluidic platforms, and integrated sample-to-answer workflows that preserve viability, phenotype, RNA integrity, and cellular function.

Impact of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is improving image-based cell recognition, flow cytometry gating, microfluidic optimization, predictive maintenance, and quality control. AI-assisted analysis can reduce subjectivity and accelerate interpretation of high-dimensional cytometry, microscopy, and single-cell datasets.

Within manufacturing, AI can connect sample quality, reagent performance, device settings, yield, and purity data. These capabilities may reduce failed runs and improve reproducibility, provided models remain validated, auditable, explainable, and aligned with regulatory expectations.

Regional and Strategic Group Insights

North America leads through strong biopharmaceutical research, clinical trial infrastructure, advanced diagnostics, and commercial cell therapy activity. Europe benefits from mature life sciences ecosystems, regulatory oversight, advanced therapy programs, and demand for closed processing platforms.

Asia-Pacific is expanding through biotechnology, genomics, regenerative medicine, contract research, and hospital diagnostics investments in China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and ASEAN countries. Brazil and Mexico support Latin American growth, while GCC markets are investing in genomics, oncology, transplantation, and precision medicine. Africa presents emerging opportunities in infectious disease research, oncology diagnostics, and laboratory capacity building.

ASEAN offers opportunities linked to laboratory modernization and regional research partnerships. BRICS countries combine significant disease burdens with expanding research and biomanufacturing capacity. G7 markets continue to establish benchmarks in innovation, regulation, reimbursement, and clinical adoption. These regional comparisons provide practical direction for market entry, partnership selection, and risk mitigation.

Country-Level Adoption Trends

The United States remains the largest demand center, supported by cancer research, advanced diagnostics, and cell therapy development. Canada emphasizes translational research, while Brazil and Mexico are strengthening biotechnology and laboratory infrastructure.

The United Kingdom, Germany, and France lead European advanced therapy and regulated bioprocessing activity, complemented by oncology and hematology programs in Italy and Spain. China is scaling cell therapy and high-throughput sample preparation, while India offers cost-competitive research and growing diagnostics capabilities. Japan prioritizes regenerative medicine and automation, South Korea is advancing translational oncology, and Australia maintains strong clinical and academic research networks.

Strategic Recommendations

. Prioritize platforms that deliver high purity, viability, closed processing, and compatibility with sequencing, cytometry, proteomics, and cell therapy workflows.

. Develop automation, sterile consumables, standardized protocols, digital traceability, and validated performance across multiple sample types.

. Differentiate in mature markets through regulatory readiness, workflow integration, service reliability, application support, and clinical evidence.

. Address emerging markets through training, scalable pricing, qualified distributors, local service capacity, and partnerships with hospitals, academic centers, public laboratories, and contract research organizations.

Key Takeaways from This Report

. The market is forecast to grow from USD 6.97 billion in 2026 to USD 13.51 billion by 2032.

. Automation, closed processing, single-cell integration, and AI-enabled analytics are central competitive priorities.

. Growth opportunities span precision medicine, immuno-oncology, regenerative medicine, diagnostics, and advanced therapy manufacturing.

. Region-specific commercialization, regulatory alignment, scalable workflows, and dependable technical support are critical to sustained market success.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 194
Forecast Period 2026 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.97 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $13.51 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market, by Product
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Consumables
7.2.1. Disposables
7.2.2. Reagents
7.3. Instruments
7.4. Kits
7.5. Software And Services
7.5.1. Data Analysis Software
7.5.2. Maintenance Services
8. Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market, by Technology
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Centrifugation
8.3. Filtration
8.4. Flow Cytometry
8.4.1. Analytical Cytometry
8.4.2. Sorting Cytometry
8.5. Magnetic Beads
8.5.1. Macro Beads
8.5.2. Nano Beads
8.6. Microfluidics
9. Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market, by Cell Type
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. B Cells
9.3. Cancer Cells
9.4. Dendritic Cells
9.5. Stem Cells
9.6. T Cells
10. Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market, by Application
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Cell Therapy
10.3. Immunology
10.4. Infectious Diseases
10.5. Oncology
10.6. Prenatal Testing
10.7. Stem Cell Research
11. Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market, by End User
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Academic And Research Institutes
11.3. Biotech And Pharma Companies
11.4. Contract Research Organizations
11.5. Hospitals And Clinics
12. Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market, by Region
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market, by Group
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market, by Country
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
 15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
 16.1. Akadeum life Sciences
16.2. Alfa Laval AB
16.3. Beckman Coulter, Inc.
16.4. Becton Dickinson and Company
16.5. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
16.6. Bio-Techne Corporation
16.7. BioLegend, Inc.
16.8. Capricorn Scientific
16.9. CD Bioparticles
16.10. Corning Incorporated
16.11. Cytiva by Global Life Sciences Solutions USA LLC
16.12. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
16.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
16.14. GenScript Biotech Corporation
16.15. IDEX Health & Science LLC
16.16. Invent Biotechnologies, Inc.
16.17. LeanGene
16.18. Merck KGA
16.19. MiCareo Inc.
16.20. Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG
16.21. NVIGEN, Inc.
16.22. pluriSelect Life Science UG & Co. KG
16.23. Promega Corporation
16.24. PromoCell GmbH
16.25. Proteintech Group, Inc.
16.26. Sartorius AG
16.27. STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
16.28. Takara Bio Inc.
16.29. Terumo BCT, Inc.
16.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
17. Key Experts
For more information about this report visit

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