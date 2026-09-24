Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market Forecasts Growth From $6.97B (2026) To $13.51B By 2032, Profiling Thermo Fisher, Bio-Rad, Beckman Coulter & Sartorius

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market research report examines the global Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market, which is projected to reach USD 6.97 billion in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 11.39% to USD 13.51 billion by 2032. It assesses the technologies, applications, regional trends, competitive shifts, and adoption factors shaping cell separation across biomedical research, clinical diagnostics, regenerative medicine, immunology, oncology, and cell therapy manufacturing.

Market Growth and Technology Landscape

Demand is supported by the need for high-purity, viable cells and reproducible workflows for single-cell sequencing, flow cytometry, proteomics, biomarker discovery, and adoptive cell therapy. Precision medicine is also expanding the use of peripheral blood mononuclear cells, circulating tumor cells, stem cells, T cells, B cells, natural killer cells, and other rare cell populations.

Key technologies include magnetic-activated cell sorting, fluorescence-activated cell sorting, density gradient centrifugation, filtration, microfluidic separation, and automated closed systems. Comparative insights into these approaches support product planning, technology selection, and the identification of underserved applications.

Transformative Market Shifts

The industry is transitioning from manual, open, labor-intensive protocols toward automated, closed, and digitally controlled systems. This shift is particularly significant in clinical-grade processing, where sterility, consistency, traceability, and good manufacturing practice compliance are essential.

Cell separation is also converging with single-cell analysis and advanced omics. Developers are prioritizing gentle chemistries, label-free methods, microfluidic platforms, and integrated sample-to-answer workflows that preserve viability, phenotype, RNA integrity, and cellular function.

Impact of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is improving image-based cell recognition, flow cytometry gating, microfluidic optimization, predictive maintenance, and quality control. AI-assisted analysis can reduce subjectivity and accelerate interpretation of high-dimensional cytometry, microscopy, and single-cell datasets.

Within manufacturing, AI can connect sample quality, reagent performance, device settings, yield, and purity data. These capabilities may reduce failed runs and improve reproducibility, provided models remain validated, auditable, explainable, and aligned with regulatory expectations.

Regional and Strategic Group Insights

North America leads through strong biopharmaceutical research, clinical trial infrastructure, advanced diagnostics, and commercial cell therapy activity. Europe benefits from mature life sciences ecosystems, regulatory oversight, advanced therapy programs, and demand for closed processing platforms.

Asia-Pacific is expanding through biotechnology, genomics, regenerative medicine, contract research, and hospital diagnostics investments in China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and ASEAN countries. Brazil and Mexico support Latin American growth, while GCC markets are investing in genomics, oncology, transplantation, and precision medicine. Africa presents emerging opportunities in infectious disease research, oncology diagnostics, and laboratory capacity building.

ASEAN offers opportunities linked to laboratory modernization and regional research partnerships. BRICS countries combine significant disease burdens with expanding research and biomanufacturing capacity. G7 markets continue to establish benchmarks in innovation, regulation, reimbursement, and clinical adoption. These regional comparisons provide practical direction for market entry, partnership selection, and risk mitigation.

Country-Level Adoption Trends

The United States remains the largest demand center, supported by cancer research, advanced diagnostics, and cell therapy development. Canada emphasizes translational research, while Brazil and Mexico are strengthening biotechnology and laboratory infrastructure.

The United Kingdom, Germany, and France lead European advanced therapy and regulated bioprocessing activity, complemented by oncology and hematology programs in Italy and Spain. China is scaling cell therapy and high-throughput sample preparation, while India offers cost-competitive research and growing diagnostics capabilities. Japan prioritizes regenerative medicine and automation, South Korea is advancing translational oncology, and Australia maintains strong clinical and academic research networks.

Strategic Recommendations

. Prioritize platforms that deliver high purity, viability, closed processing, and compatibility with sequencing, cytometry, proteomics, and cell therapy workflows.

. Develop automation, sterile consumables, standardized protocols, digital traceability, and validated performance across multiple sample types.

. Differentiate in mature markets through regulatory readiness, workflow integration, service reliability, application support, and clinical evidence.

. Address emerging markets through training, scalable pricing, qualified distributors, local service capacity, and partnerships with hospitals, academic centers, public laboratories, and contract research organizations.

Key Takeaways from This Report

. The market is forecast to grow from USD 6.97 billion in 2026 to USD 13.51 billion by 2032.

. Automation, closed processing, single-cell integration, and AI-enabled analytics are central competitive priorities.

. Growth opportunities span precision medicine, immuno-oncology, regenerative medicine, diagnostics, and advanced therapy manufacturing.

. Region-specific commercialization, regulatory alignment, scalable workflows, and dependable technical support are critical to sustained market success.

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