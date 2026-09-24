Decrypt Media And FOMO Hour's Thought Leader Farokh Sarmad To Take Main Stage At Nextpredict NY Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Premier Partnership will livestream the Main Stage through Decrypt Media, bring Rug Radio and FOMO HOUR programming onsite, and feature parent company, Dastan's Myriad Markets, throughout the summit

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXTPredict.io, a leading media and conference organization and host of NEXTPredict NYC, The World's Prediction Markets Summit, today announced a multi-brand partnership with DASTAN, parent company of Decrypt Media, Rug Radio and Myriad Markets for its Oct. 22–23 summit at Convene Hudson Yards in New York City.

As part of the partnership, DASTAN's Decrypt will serve as NEXTPredict NYC's exclusive Premier Media Partner, supporting the summit through live coverage, onsite programming and promotion across its network. DASTAN's prediction market Myriad Markets, a sister company of Decrypt, will also participate as a Gold Partner and the summit's exclusive Wi-Fi Partner.

Decrypt will livestream the full Main Stage program through Decrypt Media's X account, while FOMO HOUR will broadcast from the conference and provide its audience with access to the discussions and people shaping the prediction markets industry. Farokh Sarmad and other members of the Decrypt team will attend the summit, with Sarmad moderating multiple panels, participating as a speaker and creating content from the event for distribution across Decrypt, Rug Radio and FOMO HOUR.

The partnership will also introduce NEXTPredict to Decrypt's audience ahead of the summit through the Decrypt Daily Dispatch newsletter, social media promotion and community programming.

“Crypto communities helped move prediction markets from an emerging idea into a global financial and commercial conversation, and Decrypt has been one of the most influential media voices covering that evolution,” said Pierre Lindh, co-founder and managing director of NEXTPredict.“By bringing Decrypt, Rug Radio and FOMO HOUR into the summit, we are connecting NEXTPredict with an audience that understood the potential of these markets early. Their live coverage will open our Main Stage to people around the world and carry the industry's most important conversations far beyond Hudson Yards.”

NEXTPredict and Decrypt will conclude the summit with an invitation-only VIP networking reception on the evening of Oct. 23. The co-branded NEXTPredict and Decrypt event will bring together approximately 100 senior figures from across the industry for an evening of conversation and relationship building.

“Prediction markets sit at the intersection of crypto, finance, news and culture, which is where Decrypt and our community operate every day,” said Sarmad, host of FOMO HOUR and co-founder and president of DASTAN, parent company of Decrypt Media, Rug Radio and Myriad Markets.“NEXTPredict is bringing together the people building, funding, regulating and covering this market at an important point in its development. We want our audience to hear those conversations directly, understand where the industry is headed and feel connected to the people determining what comes next.”

NEXTPredict NYC will bring 2,500 operators, investors, regulators, market makers, founders, suppliers and media to Hudson Yards for two days of discussions, meetings and deal-making. Across five stages, the people building, funding, regulating and trading prediction markets will examine regulation, liquidity, market infrastructure, institutional capital, forecasting applications, product development and the role of media in distributing market signals.

For more information about the NEXTPredict Summit, visit:

ABOUT NEXTPREDICT

NEXTPredict is a media and events platform dedicated exclusively to the global prediction markets industry. Launched by the team behind NEXT.io, NEXTPredict delivers independent news, analysis, and convenings focused on the intersection of forecasting, finance, technology, and public policy. Its flagship event, The World's Prediction Markets Summit, the global B2B prediction markets conference, will take place Oct. 22–23, 2026, at Convene, Hudson Yards in New York City, bringing together founders, executives, investors, and policymakers. As prediction markets continue to move into the mainstream, the summit is designed to explore the future of market-based forecasting, with sessions focused on regulation, liquidity, infrastructure, product development, and capital flows.

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