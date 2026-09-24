Activated Carbon Market Forecasts Growth From $7.79B (2026) To $14.01B By 2032, Profiling Cabot Corporation, Kuraray, Calgon Carbon & Jacobi Carbons
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|182
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$7.71 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$12.97 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Activated Carbon Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Granular Activated Carbon
7.3. Pelletized Activated Carbon
7.4. Powdered Activated Carbon
8. Activated Carbon Market, by Raw Material
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Coal-Based
8.3. Coconut Shell-Based
8.4. Petroleum Pitch-Based
8.5. Wood-Based
9. Activated Carbon Market, by Pore Size Distribution
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Macroporous (>50nm)
9.3. Mesoporous(between 2-50 nm)
9.4. Microporous (< 2nm)
10. Activated Carbon Market, by Activated Process
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Chemical Activation
10.2.1. Acid Activation
10.2.2. Alkali Activation
10.3. Physical Activation
10.3.1. Steam Activation
10.3.2. Thermal Activation
11. Activated Carbon Market, by End Use Industry
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Industrial Manufacturing
11.2.1. Oil & Gas
11.2.2. Chemicals & Petrochemicals
11.2.3. Pulp & Paper
11.2.4. Textiles & Dyes
11.2.5. Electronics & Semiconductor
11.3. Power Generation
11.3.1. Coal-Fired Power
11.3.2. Waste-To-Energy
11.3.3. Industrial Boilers & CHP
11.4. Mining & Metallurgy
11.4.1. Gold Mining
11.4.2. Base Metals Mining
11.4.3. Smelting & Refining
11.5. Food & Beverage
11.5.1. Beverages
11.5.2. Sugar & Sweeteners
11.5.3. Food Ingredients
11.6. Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
11.6.1. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
11.6.2. Medical Devices & Filtration
11.6.3. Bioprocessing
12. Activated Carbon Market, by Application
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Water & Wastewater Treatment
12.2.1. Municipal Drinking Water
12.2.2. Municipal Wastewater
12.2.3. Industrial Water & Effluent
12.2.4. Point Of Use & Point Of Entry
12.3. Air & Gas Purification
12.3.1. VOC Control
12.3.2. Odor Control
12.3.3. Mercury & Heavy Metal Capture
12.3.4. Acid Gas & Halogenated Compounds
12.3.5. Solvent Recovery
12.4. Energy & Storage
12.4.1. Supercapacitors
12.4.2. Battery Materials
12.4.3. Gas Storage & Separation Media
12.5. Environmental Remediation
12.5.1. Groundwater Treatment
12.5.2. Soil & Sediment Treatment
12.5.3. Stormwater & Runoff Control
13. Activated Carbon Market, by Region
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Asia-Pacific
13.3. Europe
13.4. North America
13.5. Latin America
13.6. Middle East
13.7. Africa
14. Activated Carbon Market, by Group
14.1. Introduction
14.2. NATO
14.3. G7
14.4. BRICS
14.5. European Union
14.6. ASEAN
14.7. GCC
15. Activated Carbon Market, by Country
15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. United States
15.4. India
15.5. Germany
15.6. Japan
15.7. United Kingdom
15.8. France
15.9. Mexico
15.10. Australia
15.11. Brazil
15.12. Canada
15.13. Italy
15.14. Spain
15.15. South Korea
15.16. Russia
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
17.1. Kuraray Co., Ltd.
17.2. Ingevity Corporation
17.3. Cabot Corporation
17.4. Osaka Gas Co., LTD. by the Daigas Group
17.5. Haycarb PLC
17.6. Merck KGaA
17.7. Evoqua Water Technologies LLC by Xylem Inc.
17.8. Albemarle Corporation
17.9. Kansai Coke and Chemicals Co Ltd.
17.10. Veolia Environnement S.A.
17.11. ARQ, Inc. by Advanced Emissions Solutions
17.12. Kureha GmbH
17.13. Carbon Activated Corporation
17.14. Desotec Group
17.15. Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
17.16. Carbotech Ac GmbH
17.17. Nanoshel LLC
17.18. Puragen by Invica Group
17.19. Activated Carbon Technologies Pty Ltd.
17.20. Boyce Carbon
17.21. Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH
17.22. Jingdezhen Jiayuan Activated Carbon Co., Ltd.
17.23. Bygen Pty Ltd.
17.24. Delta Enterprises, Inc.
17.25. Donau Chemie AG
17.26. Fujian Xinsen Carbon Industry Co., Ltd.
17.27. Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd.
17.28. General Carbon Corporation
17.29. Huamei Activated Carbon.Co., Ltd.
17.30. Indo German Carbons Ltd.
17.31. Karbonous, Inc.
17.32. Nichem Co.
17.33. Ningxia Guanghua-Cherishmet Activated Carbon Co., Ltd.
17.34. Ningxia Huahui Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.
17.35. Shanxi XinHua Chemical Co., Ltd.
17.36. Western Carbon & Chemicals
18. Key Experts
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