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Activated Carbon Market Forecasts Growth From $7.79B (2026) To $14.01B By 2032, Profiling Cabot Corporation, Kuraray, Calgon Carbon & Jacobi Carbons


2026-09-24 09:17:35
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities include PFAS and water treatment, emissions control, specialty carbons, AI-optimized adsorption, circular reactivation, and sustainable feedstocks.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Activated Carbon Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Activated Carbon Market research report provides a comprehensive assessment of growth drivers, technologies, applications, competitive shifts, and regional opportunities. The market is projected to reach USD 7.71 billion in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 9.00% to USD 12.97 billion by 2032. Its insights support strategic planning, market entry evaluation, investment prioritization, and supply chain risk assessment.

Market Overview

Activated carbon is essential to water treatment, air purification, industrial emissions control, food and beverage processing, pharmaceuticals, solvent recovery, and resource recovery. Demand spans granular, powdered, extruded, and specialty impregnated products, supported by high internal surface area, adaptable pore structures, and proven adsorption performance.

Environmental regulation remains a major growth catalyst. The U.S. EPA's 2024 drinking water standards established maximum contaminant levels of 4 parts per trillion for PFOA and PFOS, strengthening demand for carbon adsorption systems. The Minamata Convention on Mercury, European water and industrial emissions directives, and tighter wastewater requirements further position activated carbon as a strategic compliance material.

Transformative Market Shifts

Competition is moving from commodity supply toward application-specific adsorption solutions. Buyers increasingly assess iodine and molasses numbers, ash content, hardness, particle size, pressure drop, reactivation performance, and contaminant-specific removal efficiency.

Key structural developments include:

. Rising treatment requirements for PFAS and other emerging contaminants

. Expanding air-quality, odor-control, and mercury-removal applications

. Greater adoption of thermal reactivation and controlled spent-carbon management

. Increased sourcing attention to coconut shell, coal, wood, energy costs, and bio-based feedstocks

These findings enable decision-makers to compare growth opportunities against procurement exposure, compliance requirements, and margin pressures.

Impact of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is improving activated carbon production, selection, and lifecycle management. AI-enabled controls can optimize activation temperature, residence time, steam or chemical inputs, energy consumption, pore distribution, and yield. Predictive maintenance can also reduce kiln downtime and improve operational reliability.

For end users, AI can model influent chemistry, breakthrough curves, bed life, regeneration timing, and competition among contaminants. These capabilities support more accurate system design, better replacement schedules, stronger compliance documentation, and customized carbon formulations.

Regional and Economic Group Insights

Asia-Pacific remains a major growth engine, led by China and India across municipal water, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and flue-gas treatment. Southeast Asia is also a critical coconut shell feedstock hub serving water filtration, gold recovery, and specialty purification.

North American growth is driven by PFAS treatment, remediation, drinking water compliance, and emissions control. Europe emphasizes stringent regulation, circular economy policies, traceable spent-carbon handling, and reactivation. Latin America offers opportunities in mining, potable water, food processing, and wastewater upgrades, while the Middle East is expanding adoption in desalination, water reuse, petrochemicals, and gas processing. African demand is developing through municipal water, mining, and gold recovery, although infrastructure and financing constraints affect adoption.

ASEAN combines demand growth with feedstock strength. GCC markets benefit from water security and industrial diversification. BRICS economies offer scale across infrastructure, mining, chemicals, and resource processing. G7 markets prioritize validated high-performance products, while NATO-aligned markets show demand linked to emergency response, water resilience, air filtration, and critical infrastructure.

Country-Level Opportunities

The United States leads through PFAS regulation, remediation, industrial water treatment, and mercury-control systems. Canada presents opportunities in mining and environmental treatment, while Mexico and Brazil benefit from manufacturing, beverages, mining, ethanol, and wastewater applications.

Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain support demand through water protection, industrial purification, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and reactivation. China remains central to production and consumption, while India is expanding across municipal water, edible oil, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. Japan and South Korea favor precision-grade products, and Australia is closely linked to mining, gold recovery, and remediation.

Strategic Priorities

Industry participants should validate performance for PFAS, VOCs, mercury, pesticides, odors, color bodies, and pharmaceutical residues. Competitive positioning increasingly depends on documented adsorption capacity, breakthrough performance, leachability, pressure drop, reactivation suitability, and total cost of ownership.

Feedstock diversification, regional warehousing, thermal reactivation, digital monitoring, and partnerships with utilities, engineering firms, and remediation contractors can strengthen supply resilience. The market intelligence also provides a practical basis for identifying partnership opportunities and mitigating regulatory or operational risk.

Key Takeaways from This Report

. The market is forecast to grow from USD 7.71 billion in 2026 to USD 12.97 billion by 2032.

. PFAS regulation, emissions control, and water-quality requirements are central demand drivers.

. Application-specific performance and validated outcomes are replacing price-led purchasing.

. AI, reactivation, and lifecycle management are improving efficiency and differentiation.

. Feedstock diversification and regional supply resilience are critical competitive priorities.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 182
Forecast Period 2026 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.71 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $12.97 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Activated Carbon Market, by Product Type
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Granular Activated Carbon
7.3. Pelletized Activated Carbon
7.4. Powdered Activated Carbon
8. Activated Carbon Market, by Raw Material
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Coal-Based
8.3. Coconut Shell-Based
8.4. Petroleum Pitch-Based
8.5. Wood-Based
9. Activated Carbon Market, by Pore Size Distribution
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Macroporous (>50nm)
9.3. Mesoporous(between 2-50 nm)
9.4. Microporous (< 2nm)
10. Activated Carbon Market, by Activated Process
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Chemical Activation
10.2.1. Acid Activation
10.2.2. Alkali Activation
10.3. Physical Activation
10.3.1. Steam Activation
10.3.2. Thermal Activation
11. Activated Carbon Market, by End Use Industry
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Industrial Manufacturing
11.2.1. Oil & Gas
11.2.2. Chemicals & Petrochemicals
11.2.3. Pulp & Paper
11.2.4. Textiles & Dyes
11.2.5. Electronics & Semiconductor
11.3. Power Generation
11.3.1. Coal-Fired Power
11.3.2. Waste-To-Energy
11.3.3. Industrial Boilers & CHP
11.4. Mining & Metallurgy
11.4.1. Gold Mining
11.4.2. Base Metals Mining
11.4.3. Smelting & Refining
11.5. Food & Beverage
11.5.1. Beverages
11.5.2. Sugar & Sweeteners
11.5.3. Food Ingredients
11.6. Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
11.6.1. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
11.6.2. Medical Devices & Filtration
11.6.3. Bioprocessing
12. Activated Carbon Market, by Application
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Water & Wastewater Treatment
12.2.1. Municipal Drinking Water
12.2.2. Municipal Wastewater
12.2.3. Industrial Water & Effluent
12.2.4. Point Of Use & Point Of Entry
12.3. Air & Gas Purification
12.3.1. VOC Control
12.3.2. Odor Control
12.3.3. Mercury & Heavy Metal Capture
12.3.4. Acid Gas & Halogenated Compounds
12.3.5. Solvent Recovery
12.4. Energy & Storage
12.4.1. Supercapacitors
12.4.2. Battery Materials
12.4.3. Gas Storage & Separation Media
12.5. Environmental Remediation
12.5.1. Groundwater Treatment
12.5.2. Soil & Sediment Treatment
12.5.3. Stormwater & Runoff Control
13. Activated Carbon Market, by Region
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. Asia-Pacific
13.3. Europe
13.4. North America
13.5. Latin America
13.6. Middle East
13.7. Africa
14. Activated Carbon Market, by Group
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. NATO
14.3. G7
14.4. BRICS
14.5. European Union
14.6. ASEAN
14.7. GCC
15. Activated Carbon Market, by Country
 15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. United States
15.4. India
15.5. Germany
15.6. Japan
15.7. United Kingdom
15.8. France
15.9. Mexico
15.10. Australia
15.11. Brazil
15.12. Canada
15.13. Italy
15.14. Spain
15.15. South Korea
15.16. Russia
16. Competitive Landscape
 16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
 17.1. Kuraray Co., Ltd.
17.2. Ingevity Corporation
17.3. Cabot Corporation
17.4. Osaka Gas Co., LTD. by the Daigas Group
17.5. Haycarb PLC
17.6. Merck KGaA
17.7. Evoqua Water Technologies LLC by Xylem Inc.
17.8. Albemarle Corporation
17.9. Kansai Coke and Chemicals Co Ltd.
17.10. Veolia Environnement S.A.
17.11. ARQ, Inc. by Advanced Emissions Solutions
17.12. Kureha GmbH
17.13. Carbon Activated Corporation
17.14. Desotec Group
17.15. Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
17.16. Carbotech Ac GmbH
17.17. Nanoshel LLC
17.18. Puragen by Invica Group
17.19. Activated Carbon Technologies Pty Ltd.
17.20. Boyce Carbon
17.21. Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH
17.22. Jingdezhen Jiayuan Activated Carbon Co., Ltd.
17.23. Bygen Pty Ltd.
17.24. Delta Enterprises, Inc.
17.25. Donau Chemie AG
17.26. Fujian Xinsen Carbon Industry Co., Ltd.
17.27. Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd.
17.28. General Carbon Corporation
17.29. Huamei Activated Carbon.Co., Ltd.
17.30. Indo German Carbons Ltd.
17.31. Karbonous, Inc.
17.32. Nichem Co.
17.33. Ningxia Guanghua-Cherishmet Activated Carbon Co., Ltd.
17.34. Ningxia Huahui Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.
17.35. Shanxi XinHua Chemical Co., Ltd.
17.36. Western Carbon & Chemicals
18. Key Experts
For more information about this report visit

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