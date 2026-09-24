Activated Carbon Market Forecasts Growth From $7.79B (2026) To $14.01B By 2032, Profiling Cabot Corporation, Kuraray, Calgon Carbon & Jacobi Carbons

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Activated Carbon Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Activated Carbon Market research report provides a comprehensive assessment of growth drivers, technologies, applications, competitive shifts, and regional opportunities. The market is projected to reach USD 7.71 billion in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 9.00% to USD 12.97 billion by 2032. Its insights support strategic planning, market entry evaluation, investment prioritization, and supply chain risk assessment.

Market Overview

Activated carbon is essential to water treatment, air purification, industrial emissions control, food and beverage processing, pharmaceuticals, solvent recovery, and resource recovery. Demand spans granular, powdered, extruded, and specialty impregnated products, supported by high internal surface area, adaptable pore structures, and proven adsorption performance.

Environmental regulation remains a major growth catalyst. The U.S. EPA's 2024 drinking water standards established maximum contaminant levels of 4 parts per trillion for PFOA and PFOS, strengthening demand for carbon adsorption systems. The Minamata Convention on Mercury, European water and industrial emissions directives, and tighter wastewater requirements further position activated carbon as a strategic compliance material.

Transformative Market Shifts

Competition is moving from commodity supply toward application-specific adsorption solutions. Buyers increasingly assess iodine and molasses numbers, ash content, hardness, particle size, pressure drop, reactivation performance, and contaminant-specific removal efficiency.

Key structural developments include:

. Rising treatment requirements for PFAS and other emerging contaminants

. Expanding air-quality, odor-control, and mercury-removal applications

. Greater adoption of thermal reactivation and controlled spent-carbon management

. Increased sourcing attention to coconut shell, coal, wood, energy costs, and bio-based feedstocks

These findings enable decision-makers to compare growth opportunities against procurement exposure, compliance requirements, and margin pressures.

Impact of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is improving activated carbon production, selection, and lifecycle management. AI-enabled controls can optimize activation temperature, residence time, steam or chemical inputs, energy consumption, pore distribution, and yield. Predictive maintenance can also reduce kiln downtime and improve operational reliability.

For end users, AI can model influent chemistry, breakthrough curves, bed life, regeneration timing, and competition among contaminants. These capabilities support more accurate system design, better replacement schedules, stronger compliance documentation, and customized carbon formulations.

Regional and Economic Group Insights

Asia-Pacific remains a major growth engine, led by China and India across municipal water, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and flue-gas treatment. Southeast Asia is also a critical coconut shell feedstock hub serving water filtration, gold recovery, and specialty purification.

North American growth is driven by PFAS treatment, remediation, drinking water compliance, and emissions control. Europe emphasizes stringent regulation, circular economy policies, traceable spent-carbon handling, and reactivation. Latin America offers opportunities in mining, potable water, food processing, and wastewater upgrades, while the Middle East is expanding adoption in desalination, water reuse, petrochemicals, and gas processing. African demand is developing through municipal water, mining, and gold recovery, although infrastructure and financing constraints affect adoption.

ASEAN combines demand growth with feedstock strength. GCC markets benefit from water security and industrial diversification. BRICS economies offer scale across infrastructure, mining, chemicals, and resource processing. G7 markets prioritize validated high-performance products, while NATO-aligned markets show demand linked to emergency response, water resilience, air filtration, and critical infrastructure.

Country-Level Opportunities

The United States leads through PFAS regulation, remediation, industrial water treatment, and mercury-control systems. Canada presents opportunities in mining and environmental treatment, while Mexico and Brazil benefit from manufacturing, beverages, mining, ethanol, and wastewater applications.

Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain support demand through water protection, industrial purification, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and reactivation. China remains central to production and consumption, while India is expanding across municipal water, edible oil, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. Japan and South Korea favor precision-grade products, and Australia is closely linked to mining, gold recovery, and remediation.

Strategic Priorities

Industry participants should validate performance for PFAS, VOCs, mercury, pesticides, odors, color bodies, and pharmaceutical residues. Competitive positioning increasingly depends on documented adsorption capacity, breakthrough performance, leachability, pressure drop, reactivation suitability, and total cost of ownership.

Feedstock diversification, regional warehousing, thermal reactivation, digital monitoring, and partnerships with utilities, engineering firms, and remediation contractors can strengthen supply resilience. The market intelligence also provides a practical basis for identifying partnership opportunities and mitigating regulatory or operational risk.

Key Takeaways from This Report

. The market is forecast to grow from USD 7.71 billion in 2026 to USD 12.97 billion by 2032.

. PFAS regulation, emissions control, and water-quality requirements are central demand drivers.

. Application-specific performance and validated outcomes are replacing price-led purchasing.

. AI, reactivation, and lifecycle management are improving efficiency and differentiation.

. Feedstock diversification and regional supply resilience are critical competitive priorities.

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