Cynomi Names Winners Of Its Cyber Advisory Excellence Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Program recognizes the leaders, teams, and rising talent driving cyber advisory forward, and reflects Cynomi's commitment to advancing the community through engagement, education, and GTM enablement.

Orlando, Florida, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynomi, the agentic Security Growth Platform for service providers, powered by CISO Intelligence, today announced the winners of its annual Cyber Advisory Excellence Awards. Cynomi's award program honors the individuals and teams across the MSP, MSSP, and vCISO communities who are turning cybersecurity into a strategic business advantage for the clients they serve and setting a new standard for cyber advisory excellence.

Winners were selected across six categories:



Transformational Cyber Leader Award - Jason Collins, CISO, FIT Technologies LLC

Women in Cyber Leadership Award - Reut Weitzman, Director of Cyber Resilience and Response at Check Point Horizon MDR

Cyber Advisory Team of the Year - Abacus

Emerging Cyber Leader Award - Tinuola Anthonia Tomori, CybariK

Community Champion Award - Ann Westerheim, Founder and President Ekaru

Cyber Resilience Impact Award -



Team: XCeptional, San Diego (CA) and Longmont (CO) Individual: Kristina Oršanić Kopić, Cybersecurity Consultant, Deutsche Telekom

"Cyber advisory is a broad category. It spans proactive guidance, virtual CISO services, security posture management, GRC, and risk management, but what matters most is meeting clients where they are and giving them the guidance and proactive, strategic support they need to reduce risk and protect business continuity," said Tim Coach, Chief Evangelist at Cynomi. "Our award winners are demonstrating that kind of excellence and helping build more resilient organizations in the process."

The Cyber Advisory Excellence Awards are part of Cynomi's larger commitment to the service provider community, one that extends well beyond the platform itself. Every week, Cynomi's MSP Growth Community brings MSPs, MSSPs, vCISOs, and cybersecurity practitioners together to share real-world lessons, peer success stories, and practical ideas they can put to work immediately. Alongside that ongoing forum, Cynomi's GTM Academy gives partners the frameworks, playbooks, and tools they need to standardize how they position, package, and sell security services, ensuring that scaling a cyber advisory practice does not depend on scarce, senior talent.

Together, these initiatives support Cynomi's goal of helping MSPs and MSSPs standardize delivery, improve efficiency, and grow predictable recurring revenue across cyber advisory, security and compliance management offerings.

Full details on each of this year's winners, along with the complete program overview, are available on the Cyber Advisory Excellence Awards landing page at cynomi.com/cyber-advisory-excellence-awards. Nominations for the 2027 Awards program will open in January 2027.

To learn more about Cynomi's Security Growth Platform and book a platform demonstration visit cynomi.com/request-a-demo.

About Cynomi

Cynomi is the agentic Security Growth Platform for service providers, powered by CISO Intelligence, with the decision-making logic of an experienced security leader embedded into every workflow. Purpose-built for MSPs, MSSPs, and cyber advisory vCISO consultancies, Cynomi helps service providers deliver, scale, and grow cybersecurity services across every client and every maturity level. By combining complete security program management with portfolio-level revenue insights, Cynomi turns cybersecurity into a repeatable, profitable growth engine that improves margins, standardizes delivery, strengthens client trust, and uncovers new recurring revenue opportunities. Partner with us at .

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for Cynomi +1 (410) 658-8246...