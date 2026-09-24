Graphene Market Forecasts Growth From $792.92M (2026) To $2.41B By 2032, Profiling Nanoxplore, Thomas Swan, Directa Plus & Haydale Graphene
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|189
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$792.92 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$2410 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Graphene Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Graphene Nanoplatelets
7.3. Graphene Oxide
7.4. Graphene Quantum Dots
7.5. Reduced Graphene Oxide
8. Graphene Market, by Production Techniques
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
8.3. Epitaxial Growth
8.4. Thermal Pyrolysis
8.5. Chemical Oxidation-Reduction
8.6. Electrochemical Exfoliation
8.7. Liquid-Phase Exfoliation
8.8. Solid-Phase Exfoliation
9. Graphene Market, by Raw Material Sources
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Biomass
9.2.1. Animal Waste
9.2.2. Rice Husk
9.2.3. Sugarcane Extract
9.2.4. Vegetable Waste
9.3. Natural Graphite
10. Graphene Market, by Form
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Powder
10.3. Film
10.4. Foam
10.5. Aerogel
10.6. Paste
11. Graphene Market, by Applications
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Coatings, Paints, & Inks
11.3. Composite Materials
11.3.1. Metal Composites
11.3.2. Polymer Composites
11.4. Electronics & Photonics
11.5. Energy Storage & Generation
11.6. Filtration & Separation
12. Graphene Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. Europe
12.4. North America
12.5. Latin America
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Graphene Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. NATO
13.3. G7
13.4. BRICS
13.5. European Union
13.6. ASEAN
13.7. GCC
14. Graphene Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. China
14.3. United States
14.4. Japan
14.5. Germany
14.6. India
14.7. United Kingdom
14.8. South Korea
14.9. France
14.10. Australia
14.11. Canada
14.12. Italy
14.13. Brazil
14.14. Spain
14.15. Mexico
14.16. Russia
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. NanoXplore Inc.
16.2. Universal Matter GBR Ltd.
16.3. Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.
16.4. Global Graphene Group
16.5. Lyten INC.
16.6. The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology
16.7. Graphite Central
16.8. Versarien PLC
16.9. LayerOne AS
16.10. Directa Plus S.p.A.
16.11. Haydale Graphene Industries PLC
16.12. Graphenea, Inc.
16.13. First Graphene Ltd.
16.14. Talga Group Ltd.
16.15. ACS Materials, LLC
16.16. AdNano Technologies Pvt Ltd.
16.17. AVANZARE INNOVACION TECNOLOGICA S.L.
16.18. BeDimensional
16.19. Black Swan Graphene Inc
16.20. BTCORP GENERIQUE NANO PRIVATE LIMITED
16.21. Carbon Rivers.
16.22. CVD Equipment Corporation
16.23. General Graphene Corporation
16.24. Graphenera Carbon Private Limited
16.25. Graphmatech AB
16.26. Grolltex, Inc.
16.27. Levidian Nanosystems Limited
16.28. Matexcel Inc
16.29. NanoIntegris Inc.
16.30. NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.
16.31. Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.
17. Key Experts
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