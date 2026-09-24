Inspired Showcases Latest Retail And Igaming Content, Platforms And Virtual Sports At G2E 2026 - Booth #4216

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems and solutions, will showcase its latest gaming products and content innovations at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) at The Venetian in Las Vegas from September 29 to October 1. With a focus on expanding its portfolio of proven content and game mechanic innovations across Interactive, Retail Solutions, Virtual Sports and Hybrid Dealer, Inspired will highlight opportunities across North America.

Inspired will showcase the strength of its Interactive business, where the Company continues to see significant opportunities for growth across North America and other key markets. Inspired's Interactive growth has been driven by new content, market share gains, and expansion with existing and new customers. Its Interactive portfolio spans a broad range of proven franchises and innovative mechanics designed to deliver engaging player experiences across online casino platforms. Inspired continues to build on successful franchises while expanding its pipeline of new releases and sequels to meet evolving player and operator demand.

As the home of the seasonal game, Inspired is also expanding its portfolio with a range of Halloween-themed releases throughout October across North American jurisdictions, including Bigger Piggy Halloween BankTM, Werewolf It Up! AgainTM, Franken Kong It Up! LargeTM and Halloween Golden Winner Grand ChanceTM. Thanksgiving and festive holiday versions will follow later in the year, extending Inspired's seasonal content strategy across key periods of the calendar.

Cash BankTM has become an important part of Inspired's omnichannel content strategy, with the mechanic extending across Interactive, Retail, and Hybrid Dealer. Built around a simple and intuitive concept, Cash Bank features visible cash values on the reels and frequent opportunities to collect them, creating anticipation and progression throughout the base game. Inspired has expanded the mechanic across a range of themes, content, and product categories, including Wolf It Up!TM, Big Piggy BankTM and Kong It Up!TM, demonstrating its flexibility across different player experiences and markets.

A key highlight of Inspired's Retail Solutions offering at G2E will be KoraTM, the Company's next-generation cabinet platform, designed to combine a modern, player-focused design with greater operator flexibility and operational efficiency. Kora will launch with a strong North American content roadmap featuring new game releases and sequels to established franchises.

Kora reflects Inspired's continued investment in its land-based business and its strategy of bringing together engaging content and powerful technology to deliver greater value to operators. Alongside the new cabinet, Inspired will showcase an expanding portfolio of proven mechanics, including Cash Bank, Triple Hit ComboTM, Grand ChanceTM and Win & SpinTM, supporting a pipeline designed to keep players engaged while giving operators a flexible platform for continued content growth.

At G2E, Inspired will showcase Wolf It Up!TM, Bigger Piggy BankTM and two seasonal Cash Bank games on Gaming Arts' MOD Ex cabinet ahead of their Class III launch. The lineup demonstrates how successful content can be adapted for the U.S. casino market while retaining the elements that players already respond to, supporting Inspired's strategy of bringing proven content and mechanics into new channels and markets.

Inspired will also highlight the continued expansion of its Virtual Sports portfolio in North America, showcasing a growing range of sports and new experiences designed for both online and retail sportsbook environments.

The Company will showcase Real Play SoccerTM, developed through Inspired's partnership with Game Changer Sports. The new Virtual Sports product combines authentic archived footage from historic English soccer matches with Inspired's Virtual Sports technology, creating fast-paced betting events built around memorable moments from the sport.

Inspired will also showcase Golden HorsesTM, bringing a fresh twist to virtual horse racing with a simple win-only betting experience and an innovative boosted runner mechanic. Featuring a Golden Horse revealed before each race, the game brings the familiarity of modern sportsbook price boosts into Virtual Sports while creating added anticipation and engagement for players.

Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired, said:“G2E is an important opportunity for us to show customers and partners the breadth of what Inspired is bringing to the market. We're continuing to build on proven content and mechanics while investing in new platforms, new experiences, and new ways to engage players.

“The continued growth of our Interactive business, together with Kora in our Retail Solutions business and our Cash Bank family of games, is particularly important as we expand our presence across North America. Our Gaming Arts collaboration demonstrates how we can take proven content and mechanics and create new opportunities in the U.S. land-based casino market. At the same time, the continued development of our Virtual Sports portfolio, including new experiences such as Real Play Soccer and Golden Horses, demonstrates the opportunities we see for the business.

“Our focus remains on delivering products that create value for operators and engaging experiences for players. We have a strong pipeline across the business, and we're excited to show our customers what's next for Inspired at G2E.”

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

With a proven track record of innovation, Inspired is a leading provider of content, technology, hardware and services for licensed gaming, betting and lottery operators around the world. Inspired's proprietary games resonate with players and deliver consistent performance for gaming operators across interactive, virtual sports, and retail gaming environments. Inspired's content and gaming systems are designed to work together across digital and retail channels, enabling scalable deployment and a consistent player experience. Through this integrated content-led approach, Inspired helps operators strengthen their offerings, drive engagement, and deliver compelling player experiences.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our ability to bring certain of our products to customers in the various markets in which we operate and execute on our strategic plan, statements regarding expectations with respect to potential new customers and statements regarding our anticipated financial performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“expect,”“estimate,”“plan,”“will,”“would” and“project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date. We cannot guarantee that the results anticipated by management, as set forth herein, will be realized or, even if realized, will have the expected effects on our results of operations or financial performance. Such results may be affected by, among other things, the“Risk Factors” section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at . Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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