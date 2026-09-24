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Carbon Fiber Market Forecasts Growth From $6.41B (2026) To $9.07B By 2031, Profiling Toray Industries, Hexcel, Teijin & Mitsubishi Chemical


2026-09-24 09:17:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities span aerospace, defense, EV lightweighting, wind energy, hydrogen storage and infrastructure, enabled by automation, AI quality control, thermoplastics and recycled fiber.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Carbon Fiber Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report analyzes the global carbon fiber market, which is projected to reach USD 6.92 billion in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 9.35% to USD 11.94 billion by 2032. It examines market drivers, emerging technologies, regional developments, competitive priorities, and application opportunities to support strategic planning, investment decisions, and market entry initiatives.

Market Overview

Carbon fiber is a high-performance reinforcement material valued for its strength, stiffness, corrosion resistance, fatigue performance, and thermal stability at a fraction of the weight of many metals. It is widely used in carbon fiber reinforced polymers, ceramic matrix composites, and hybrid structures.

Demand is expanding across aerospace and defense, wind energy, automotive lightweighting, hydrogen pressure vessels, sporting goods, marine, construction reinforcement, and industrial robotics. Polyacrylonitrile remains the dominant precursor, while pitch-based carbon fiber serves specialized applications requiring high modulus, dimensional stability, or thermal conductivity.

Transformative Market Shifts

The market is evolving from an aerospace-focused premium materials sector into a broader advanced manufacturing ecosystem. Aircraft structures, satellites, electric vehicles, wind turbine blades, hydrogen tanks, and infrastructure repair systems require scalable supply, predictable quality, and cost-efficient processing.

Key developments include:

. Automated fiber placement and resin transfer molding

. Thermoplastic and out-of-autoclave composites

. Faster curing systems and improved fiber sizing

. Recycled carbon fiber and lower-emission production

. Regionalized supply chains and digital qualification

Buyers are increasingly assessing lifecycle emissions, recyclability, energy intensity, and traceability alongside mechanical performance. These insights enable decision-makers to identify technologies and suppliers aligned with evolving sustainability and qualification requirements.

Artificial Intelligence Impact

Artificial intelligence is improving carbon fiber design, production, inspection, and lifecycle management. AI-enabled simulation can optimize fiber orientation, laminate thickness, resin flow, and structural performance before physical prototyping.

Machine vision and learning systems support the detection of voids, delamination, fiber waviness, tow-spreading defects, and surface irregularities. Predictive analytics and digital twins also improve carbonization, graphitization, oxidation, and curing controls. These capabilities can increase yield, reduce scrap, accelerate qualification, and strengthen traceable quality assurance.

Regional and Economic Group Insights

. Asia-Pacific: China leads growth through wind energy, electric vehicles, aerospace, hydrogen storage, and industrial manufacturing. Japan remains a high-performance technology leader, while South Korea and India are expanding across hydrogen, defense, space, rail, and automotive applications.

. North America: The United States anchors demand in aerospace, defense, commercial space, wind energy, and pressure vessels. Canada contributes through aerospace and clean technology, while Mexico benefits from automotive and aerospace nearshoring.

. Europe: Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain support mature aerospace, automotive, wind, rail, motorsport, and industrial automation markets. European Union circular economy and decarbonization policies are influencing material selection and recycling investment.

. Latin America, Middle East, and Africa: Brazil offers opportunities in aircraft, wind energy, marine, and industrial infrastructure. GCC countries are investing in hydrogen, aviation, defense, and advanced construction. Africa presents longer-term potential in wind energy, mining equipment, marine uses, and infrastructure rehabilitation.

ASEAN is gaining relevance in automotive assembly, aerospace maintenance, electronics, and renewable energy manufacturing. BRICS countries influence capacity and industrial demand, while G7 economies lead certification, research, safety standards, and high-performance manufacturing. NATO-related procurement supports composite use in aircraft, drones, naval systems, protective structures, and missile components.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders

Companies should pursue application-specific strategies for aerospace-grade materials, wind blades, pressure vessel tow, automotive thermoplastics, construction reinforcement, and recycled fiber. Each segment requires distinct qualification pathways, resin compatibility, economics, and customer relationships.

Priority investments include AI-enabled quality control, lifecycle assessment, recycling partnerships, precursor security, regional supply resilience, and energy-efficient processing. The report's market and regional comparisons provide a practical basis for prioritizing opportunities, mitigating supply risks, and strengthening competitive positioning.

Key Takeaways from This Report

. The market is forecast to grow from USD 6.92 billion in 2026 to USD 11.94 billion by 2032.

. Aerospace, wind energy, mobility, hydrogen storage, and infrastructure are central demand drivers.

. AI, automation, recycling, and lower-emission processing are reshaping production economics.

. Asia-Pacific is the primary growth engine, while North America and Europe remain critical high-value markets.

. Certified performance, traceability, sustainability data, and reliable supply will increasingly determine competitive advantage.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 186
Forecast Period 2026 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.92 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $11.94 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Carbon Fiber Market, by Fiber Type
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Mesophase Pitch
7.3. Polyacrylonitrile
7.4. Regenerated Cellulose
8. Carbon Fiber Market, by Grade
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. High Modulus
8.3. Intermediate Modulus
8.4. Standard Modulus
9. Carbon Fiber Market, by Source
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Virgin
9.3. Recycled Carbon Fiber
10. Carbon Fiber Market, by Resin Compatibility
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Thermoset Composites
10.3. Thermoplastic Composites
11. Carbon Fiber Market, by Application
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Aerospace And Defense
11.3. Automotive
11.3.1. Commercial Vehicles
11.3.2. Light Vehicles
11.4. Civil Engineering
11.5. Sporting Goods And Leisure
11.6. Wind Energy
11.6.1. Offshore
11.6.2. Onshore
12. Carbon Fiber Market, by Region
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Carbon Fiber Market, by Group
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Carbon Fiber Market, by Country
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
 15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
 16.1. Alpha Recycling Composites
16.2. Carbon Conversions Company
16.3. Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing
16.4. CompLam Material Co., Ltd.
16.5. Dell Inc.
16.6. DowAksa Advanced Composites LLC
16.7. Elevated Materials
16.8. Fairmat S.A.S
16.9. Formosa Plastics Corporation
16.10. Gen 2 Carbon Limited
16.11. Hadeg Recycling GmBH
16.12. Hexcel Corporation
16.13. Hyosung Corporation
16.14. Kureha Corporation
16.15. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
16.16. Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation
16.17. Procotex Belgium SA
16.18. ROTH International GmbH
16.19. Rymyc s.r.l.
16.20. SGL Carbon SE
16.21. Shocker Composites, LLC
16.22. Sigmatex (UK) Limited
16.23. Solvay S.A.
16.24. Teijin Limited.
16.25. Toho Tenax Co., Ltd.
16.26. Toray Industries, Inc.
16.27. UMAX Corporation
16.28. V-Carbon
16.29. Vartega Inc.
16.30. Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.
17. Key Experts
For more information about this report visit

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