Carbon Fiber Market Forecasts Growth From $6.41B (2026) To $9.07B By 2031, Profiling Toray Industries, Hexcel, Teijin & Mitsubishi Chemical
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|186
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$6.92 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$11.94 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Carbon Fiber Market, by Fiber Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Mesophase Pitch
7.3. Polyacrylonitrile
7.4. Regenerated Cellulose
8. Carbon Fiber Market, by Grade
8.1. Introduction
8.2. High Modulus
8.3. Intermediate Modulus
8.4. Standard Modulus
9. Carbon Fiber Market, by Source
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Virgin
9.3. Recycled Carbon Fiber
10. Carbon Fiber Market, by Resin Compatibility
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Thermoset Composites
10.3. Thermoplastic Composites
11. Carbon Fiber Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Aerospace And Defense
11.3. Automotive
11.3.1. Commercial Vehicles
11.3.2. Light Vehicles
11.4. Civil Engineering
11.5. Sporting Goods And Leisure
11.6. Wind Energy
11.6.1. Offshore
11.6.2. Onshore
12. Carbon Fiber Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Carbon Fiber Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Carbon Fiber Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Alpha Recycling Composites
16.2. Carbon Conversions Company
16.3. Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing
16.4. CompLam Material Co., Ltd.
16.5. Dell Inc.
16.6. DowAksa Advanced Composites LLC
16.7. Elevated Materials
16.8. Fairmat S.A.S
16.9. Formosa Plastics Corporation
16.10. Gen 2 Carbon Limited
16.11. Hadeg Recycling GmBH
16.12. Hexcel Corporation
16.13. Hyosung Corporation
16.14. Kureha Corporation
16.15. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
16.16. Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation
16.17. Procotex Belgium SA
16.18. ROTH International GmbH
16.19. Rymyc s.r.l.
16.20. SGL Carbon SE
16.21. Shocker Composites, LLC
16.22. Sigmatex (UK) Limited
16.23. Solvay S.A.
16.24. Teijin Limited.
16.25. Toho Tenax Co., Ltd.
16.26. Toray Industries, Inc.
16.27. UMAX Corporation
16.28. V-Carbon
16.29. Vartega Inc.
16.30. Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.
17. Key Experts
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment