Eliseai And DOOR Team Up So Renters Can Tour Units And Get Maintenance Done On Their Own Schedule

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration with the DOOR OpenDOOR platform lets prospects and residents move through enabled properties on their own schedule, unlocking doors directly within EliseAI's AI-Guided Tours and Maintenance App

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EliseAI, the leading AI company automating complex housing systems, today announced a partnership with DOOR (formerly Latch), a provider of smart access and building intelligence technology for multifamily housing. The integration connects DOOR's new OpenDOOR platform to two EliseAI products, AI-Guided Tours (AIGT) and Maintenance App, adding DOOR to the roster of property technology providers EliseAI integrates with across its product suite.

The integration puts renters in control of when they move through a property. Prospects touring through AIGT can unlock doors themselves and see a unit on their own schedule, and residents waiting on maintenance service no longer need to be home to let a technician in. EliseAI's Maintenance App unlocks the unit directly for the technician dispatched through it, without a physical key or a staff member on-site. Access is provisioned through a timed code and gated by both vacancy status for scheduled tours and resident permissions for maintenance work order servicing, so teams can keep track of who entered and when to ensure the highest level of security.

“Our AI understands the operational context, and working together with DOOR, it lets a prospect tour a unit on a Sunday afternoon without anyone meeting them there, and a resident get a leaky faucet fixed without taking the day off to let someone in,” said Minna Song, co-founder and CEO of EliseAI.“That's less back-and-forth for the renter, and it frees up the property team to spend more time on higher-impact work.”

The OpenDOOR platform opens up the infrastructure to the property tech ecosystem to allow partners like EliseAI to connect their products directly to DOOR OS.

"We believe the most valuable thing we can do with our platform is open it up. No single company is going to build every workflow a property needs, and we shouldn't try," said Ryan Salmons, Chief Product and Technology Officer at DOOR. "OpenDOOR gives partners like EliseAI a direct, documented way to build on top of DOOR instead of around it. Touring and maintenance staff get secure, reliable access, and operators get more value out of the infrastructure they already have in their buildings."

The integration is available now across DOOR-enabled properties using EliseAI's AI-Guided Tours or Maintenance App, with no additional hardware required. To learn more about AI-Guided Tours or Maintenance App, or to explore integration opportunities, please contact .... To learn more about DOOR's OpenDOOR API and SDK Platform, visit door.com/integrations.

About EliseAI

EliseAI is an AI company transforming housing and healthcare - the two largest household expenses in America - through deep workflow automation. Its AI agents integrate directly into operations, automating leasing, maintenance, renewals, billing, patient scheduling, intake, and front-desk workflows end to end. EliseAI powers 1 in 6 U.S. apartment units and has crossed $200m in ARR in 2026, marking five consecutive years of 100% year over year growth. The company is based in New York with teams in San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, Austin and Toronto. To learn more, visit .

About DOOR

DOOR, formerly known as Latch, is building the operating platform for multifamily buildings. DOOR brings access, connected devices, and building intelligence together in one system, giving owners and operators a live view of their properties and the ability to act on it. Through OpenDOOR, its API and SDK platform, DOOR opens that foundation to partners, so the broader property technology ecosystem can build new resident, leasing, and operations experiences on top of it. DOOR is headquartered in Olivette, Missouri. Learn more at .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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