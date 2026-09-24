Advanced Carbon Materials Market Forecasts Growth From $17.68B (2026) To $43.19B By 2032, Profiling Toray Industries, Hexcel, Cabot & Graftech
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$17.68 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$43.19 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Advanced Carbon Materials Market, by Material
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Carbon Nanotubes
7.2.1. Multi-Walled
7.2.2. Single-Walled
7.3. Carbon Fibers
7.3.1. PAN-based
7.3.2. Pitch-based
7.3.3. Rayon-based
7.4. Activated & Porous Carbons
7.5. Carbon Composites
7.6. Graphene
8. Advanced Carbon Materials Market, by Product Form
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Powders
8.2.1. Dry Powder
8.2.2. Spray-Dried Granules
8.2.3. Agglomerated Low-Dust Powders
8.3. Dispersions & Inks
8.3.1. Aqueous Dispersions
8.3.2. Solvent-Based Dispersions
8.3.3. Inks & Pastes
8.4. Fibers & Textiles
8.5. Films Sheets & Papers
8.6. Monoliths Foams & Aerogels
8.6.1. Monoliths
8.6.2. Foams
8.6.3. Aerogels
8.7. Compounds & Masterbatches
8.7.1. Polymer Masterbatches
8.7.2. Pellets & Compounds
8.7.3. Prepregs & Semi-Finished Forms
9. Advanced Carbon Materials Market, by Manufacturing Technology
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Arc Discharge
9.3. Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
9.4. Electrospinning
9.5. Hydrothermal Carbonization
9.6. Laser Ablation
9.7. Pyrolysis
10. Advanced Carbon Materials Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Automotive & Transportation
10.2.1. Conductive Composites
10.2.2. Structural Components
10.3. Electronics & Semiconductors
10.4. Energy Storage
10.4.1. Fuel Cells
10.4.2. Lithium Ion Batteries
10.4.3. Supercapacitors
10.5. Environmental
10.6. Industrial Manufacturing
10.6.1. Coatings
10.6.2. Lubricants
10.7. Healthcare
11. Advanced Carbon Materials Market, by End-user
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Original Equipment Manufacturers
11.3. Tier Suppliers & Component Manufacturers
11.4. Material Producers & Processors
11.5. Research Institutions
11.6. Contract Manufacturers & Service Providers
12. Advanced Carbon Materials Market, by Distribution Channel
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Offline
12.3. Online
13. Advanced Carbon Materials Market, by Purity Grade
13.1. Introduction
13.2. 95% - 99%
13.2.1. Commercial
13.2.2. Industrial
13.3. Greater Than 99%
13.3.1. Electronic
13.3.2. Research
13.3.3. Semiconductor
14. Advanced Carbon Materials Market, by Region
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Asia-Pacific
14.3. Europe
14.4. North America
14.5. Latin America
14.6. Middle East
14.7. Africa
15. Advanced Carbon Materials Market, by Group
15.1. Introduction
15.2. G7
15.3. NATO
15.4. BRICS
15.5. European Union
15.6. ASEAN
15.7. GCC
16. Advanced Carbon Materials Market, by Country
16.1. Introduction
16.2. China
16.3. United States
16.4. Japan
16.5. Germany
16.6. South Korea
16.7. India
16.8. United Kingdom
16.9. France
16.10. Canada
16.11. Italy
16.12. Brazil
16.13. Mexico
16.14. Spain
16.15. Russia
16.16. Australia
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
17.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
17.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
17.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
17.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
17.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
17.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
18. Company Profiles
18.1. Toray Industries, Inc.
18.2. Hexcel Corporation
18.3. Cabot Corporation
18.4. Teijin Limited
18.5. Kuraray Co., Ltd.
18.6. SGL Carbon SE
18.7. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
18.8. Mersen Corporate Services SAS
18.9. Arkema SA
18.10. LG Chem Ltd.
18.11. Formosa Plastics Corporation
18.12. Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd.
18.13. GrafTech International Ltd.
18.14. Syensqo SA
18.15. Zeon Corporation
18.16. Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
18.17. Anaori Carbon (M) Sdn Bhd
18.18. Birla Carbon by Aditya Birla Group
18.19. Global Graphene Group
18.20. GRAPHENANO, S.L.
18.21. Graphenea, Inc.
18.22. Haydale PLC
18.23. Resonac Holdings Corporation
19. Key Experts
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