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Phase Change Material Market Forecasts Growth From $1.1B (2026) To $2.75B By 2032, Profiling BASF, Dupont, Honeywell, Dow & Croda


2026-09-24 09:17:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities span energy-efficient buildings, cold chains, thermal storage, and electronics and battery cooling, supported by safer materials, advanced encapsulation, and AI optimization.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Phase Change Material Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Phase Change Material Market research report examines a sector projected to grow from USD 1.10 billion in 2026 to USD 2.75 billion by 2032, representing a CAGR of 16.41%. It evaluates how phase change materials (PCMs) are advancing energy efficiency, thermal resilience, cold chain reliability, building performance, electronics cooling, and thermal energy storage. The analysis supports strategic planning by identifying high-potential applications, regional demand patterns, and technology priorities.

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

PCMs store and release latent heat during melting and solidification, stabilizing temperatures while reducing dependence on continuous mechanical heating or cooling. Demand is supported by stricter building energy codes, heating and cooling electrification, refrigerated logistics growth, renewable energy integration, and protection requirements for pharmaceuticals, food, vaccines, and specialty chemicals.

. Organic PCMs, including paraffin and fatty acids, offer chemical stability and repeatable cycling.

. Inorganic salt hydrates and eutectic blends provide targeted melting points and higher volumetric storage density.

. Bio-based, encapsulated, and shape-stabilized materials address safety, lifecycle performance, integration flexibility, and low-carbon procurement goals.

Transformative Technology Shifts

PCMs are increasingly integrated into wallboards, plasters, ceiling panels, roofing, HVAC systems, thermal packaging, district energy, heat pumps, and waste heat recovery solutions. Microencapsulation, macroencapsulation, polymer support, and shape stabilization are improving leakage resistance, heat transfer, mechanical compatibility, and installation flexibility.

Material selection now requires consideration of thermal modeling, fire performance, cycling durability, chemical compatibility, containment design, recyclability, and total system efficiency. These insights enable product developers and system integrators to reduce technical risk and align investments with application-specific performance requirements.

Artificial Intelligence and Digital Optimization

Artificial intelligence is accelerating PCM discovery and deployment. Machine learning can screen chemistries, predict melting ranges and latent heat behavior, and identify additives that improve conductivity or cycling stability. In buildings, AI-enabled controls can use occupancy, weather, energy pricing, and thermal-load forecasts to optimize charging and discharging.

Predictive analytics also improves cold chain pack-out design, electronics cooling, battery thermal management, encapsulation quality control, and real-world performance monitoring. This shift toward data-optimized thermal systems offers a competitive advantage through faster development, improved reliability, and more efficient operation.

Regional Market Insights

. Asia-Pacific: Growth is driven by urbanization, electronics manufacturing, battery production, warm-climate cooling needs, and cold chain expansion across China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and ASEAN.

. Europe: Building energy directives, carbon targets, chemical safety rules, and circular economy policies support adoption in construction, district energy, sustainable packaging, and renewable heating and cooling.

. North America: The United States and Canada show demand in building retrofits, pharmaceutical logistics, data centers, grid-responsive storage, and resilient HVAC systems.

. Latin America: Food logistics, healthcare distribution, commercial refrigeration, and passive cooling create opportunities in Brazil, Mexico, and other markets.

. Africa: Off-grid healthcare refrigeration, solar-powered cold storage, food preservation, and passive building cooling represent key applications.

. Middle East: Extreme heat, district cooling expansion, and high air-conditioning demand support PCM use in buildings, infrastructure, and logistics.

Strategic Group and Country Insights

NATO and G7 economies emphasize resilient logistics, healthcare supply chains, advanced manufacturing, building retrofits, and standards-compliant materials. BRICS markets combine industrial expansion, urban cooling requirements, renewable energy development, and infrastructure investment. The European Union maintains a structured regulatory environment, while ASEAN and GCC markets offer opportunities linked to tropical or extreme-heat conditions, cold chain development, and energy-efficient construction.

China and the United States lead across manufacturing, buildings, logistics, electronics, and energy storage. Japan and South Korea are important for batteries and precision thermal control. India presents opportunities in cooling, vaccine logistics, food preservation, and urban infrastructure. Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom benefit from renovation and decarbonization programs, while Australia, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico offer application-specific growth pathways. These comparisons inform market entry strategies and help prioritize partnerships and geographic expansion.

Actionable Recommendations

. Define phase transition temperature, latent heat, conductivity, durability, fire behavior, compatibility, and containment requirements for each application.

. Validate building systems through climate-specific modeling and cold chain solutions through lane testing and seasonal qualification.

. Strengthen encapsulation quality, leakage prevention, recyclability, chemical transparency, and compliance documentation.

. Build partnerships among material scientists, system integrators, construction specialists, logistics providers, and energy managers.

. Apply AI-enabled simulation and monitoring to improve design, quality assurance, and operating performance.

Key Takeaways from This Report

. The market is forecast to reach USD 2.75 billion by 2032 at a 16.41% CAGR.

. Buildings, cold chains, electronics, batteries, and thermal energy storage are central growth applications.

. Safer chemistries, advanced encapsulation, lifecycle validation, and digital optimization are shaping competition.

. Application-specific engineering and regional regulatory alignment are critical to successful commercialization.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 195
Forecast Period 2026 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2.75 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.4%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Phase Change Material Market, by Product Type
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Organic Phase Change Materials
7.3. Inorganic Phase Change Materials
7.4. Eutectic Phase Change Materials
7.5. Sustainable PCMs
8. Phase Change Material Market, by Form
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Liquid-Gas
8.3. Solid-Liquid
8.3.1. Macro-Encapsulated
8.3.2. Micro-Encapsulated
8.3.3. Non-Encapsulated
8.4. Solid-Solid
8.4.1. Polymer Blends
8.4.2. Shape-Stabilized
9. Phase Change Material Market, by Temperature Range
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Below 15C
9.3. 15C - 80C
9.4. Above 80C
10. Phase Change Material Market, by Application
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Building & Construction
10.3. Cold Chain Logistics
10.4. Electronics Cooling
10.5. Hvac Systems
10.6. Textiles & Wearables
11. Phase Change Material Market, by Region
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Asia-Pacific
11.3. Europe
11.4. North America
11.5. Latin America
11.6. Africa
11.7. Middle East
12. Phase Change Material Market, by Group
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. NATO
12.3. G7
12.4. BRICS
12.5. European Union
12.6. ASEAN
12.7. GCC
13. Phase Change Material Market, by Country
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. China
13.3. United States
13.4. Japan
13.5. India
13.6. Germany
13.7. United Kingdom
13.8. Australia
13.9. France
13.10. South Korea
13.11. Italy
13.12. Canada
13.13. Russia
13.14. Brazil
13.15. Mexico
13.16. Spain
14. Competitive Landscape
 14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
14.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
14.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
14.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
14.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
14.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
14.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
15. Company Profiles
 15.1. Advansa B.V.
15.2. Axiotherm GmbH
15.3. BASF SE
15.4. Chemours Company
15.5. Climator Sweden AB
15.6. Croda International Plc
15.7. Cryopak Industries Inc.
15.8. Dow Inc.
15.9. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
15.10. Entropy Solutions LLC
15.11. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
15.12. Honeywell International Inc.
15.13. Laird Technologies, Inc.
15.14. Microtek Laboratories, Inc.
15.15. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
15.16. Outlast Technologies LLC
15.17. Parker-Hannifin Corporation
15.18. PCM Products Ltd.
15.19. Phase Change Energy Solutions Inc.
15.20. PLUSS Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
15.21. Rubitherm Technologies GmbH
15.22. Salca BV
15.23. Sasol Limited
15.24. SGL Carbon SE
15.25. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
15.26. Sonoco Products Company
15.27. Sunamp Limited
15.28. Va-Q-tec AG
16. Key Experts
For more information about this report visit

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