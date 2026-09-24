Phase Change Material Market Forecasts Growth From $1.1B (2026) To $2.75B By 2032, Profiling BASF, Dupont, Honeywell, Dow & Croda
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|195
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$2.75 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Phase Change Material Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Organic Phase Change Materials
7.3. Inorganic Phase Change Materials
7.4. Eutectic Phase Change Materials
7.5. Sustainable PCMs
8. Phase Change Material Market, by Form
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Liquid-Gas
8.3. Solid-Liquid
8.3.1. Macro-Encapsulated
8.3.2. Micro-Encapsulated
8.3.3. Non-Encapsulated
8.4. Solid-Solid
8.4.1. Polymer Blends
8.4.2. Shape-Stabilized
9. Phase Change Material Market, by Temperature Range
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Below 15C
9.3. 15C - 80C
9.4. Above 80C
10. Phase Change Material Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Building & Construction
10.3. Cold Chain Logistics
10.4. Electronics Cooling
10.5. Hvac Systems
10.6. Textiles & Wearables
11. Phase Change Material Market, by Region
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Asia-Pacific
11.3. Europe
11.4. North America
11.5. Latin America
11.6. Africa
11.7. Middle East
12. Phase Change Material Market, by Group
12.1. Introduction
12.2. NATO
12.3. G7
12.4. BRICS
12.5. European Union
12.6. ASEAN
12.7. GCC
13. Phase Change Material Market, by Country
13.1. Introduction
13.2. China
13.3. United States
13.4. Japan
13.5. India
13.6. Germany
13.7. United Kingdom
13.8. Australia
13.9. France
13.10. South Korea
13.11. Italy
13.12. Canada
13.13. Russia
13.14. Brazil
13.15. Mexico
13.16. Spain
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
14.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
14.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
14.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
14.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
14.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
14.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
15. Company Profiles
15.1. Advansa B.V.
15.2. Axiotherm GmbH
15.3. BASF SE
15.4. Chemours Company
15.5. Climator Sweden AB
15.6. Croda International Plc
15.7. Cryopak Industries Inc.
15.8. Dow Inc.
15.9. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
15.10. Entropy Solutions LLC
15.11. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
15.12. Honeywell International Inc.
15.13. Laird Technologies, Inc.
15.14. Microtek Laboratories, Inc.
15.15. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
15.16. Outlast Technologies LLC
15.17. Parker-Hannifin Corporation
15.18. PCM Products Ltd.
15.19. Phase Change Energy Solutions Inc.
15.20. PLUSS Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
15.21. Rubitherm Technologies GmbH
15.22. Salca BV
15.23. Sasol Limited
15.24. SGL Carbon SE
15.25. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
15.26. Sonoco Products Company
15.27. Sunamp Limited
15.28. Va-Q-tec AG
16. Key Experts
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