Wood Activated Carbon Market Forecasts Growth From $669M (2025) To $1.43B By 2032, Profiling Kuraray, Jacobi Carbons, Osaka Gas Chemicals & Ingevity
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|195
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$762.42 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$1470 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Wood Activated Carbon Market, by Form
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Extruded
7.3. Granular
7.4. Powder
8. Wood Activated Carbon Market, by Production Process
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Chemical Activation
8.3. Physical Activation
9. Wood Activated Carbon Market, by Origin
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Coal
9.3. Coconut Shell
9.4. Wood
10. Wood Activated Carbon Market, by Pore Structure
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Microporous Activated Carbon
10.3. Macroporous Activated Carbon
11. Wood Activated Carbon Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Gas Phase
11.3. Liquid Phase
12. Wood Activated Carbon Market, by End Use
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Air Purification
12.3. Chemical
12.4. Food & Beverage
12.5. Pharmaceutical
12.6. Water Treatment
13. Wood Activated Carbon Market, by Region
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Asia-Pacific
13.3. Europe
13.4. North America
13.5. Latin America
13.6. Africa
13.7. Middle East
14. Wood Activated Carbon Market, by Group
14.1. Introduction
14.2. NATO
14.3. G7
14.4. BRICS
14.5. European Union
14.6. ASEAN
14.7. GCC
15. Wood Activated Carbon Market, by Country
15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. United States
15.4. Japan
15.5. India
15.6. Germany
15.7. United Kingdom
15.8. Australia
15.9. France
15.10. South Korea
15.11. Italy
15.12. Canada
15.13. Russia
15.14. Brazil
15.15. Mexico
15.16. Spain
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
17.1. Acuro Organics Ltd.
17.2. Adsorbent Carbons Private Ltd.
17.3. Boyce Carbon
17.4. Cabot Corporation
17.5. Carbon Activated Corp.
17.6. CarboTech AC GmbH
17.7. Desicca Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
17.8. Donau Carbon GmbH
17.9. EcoFriend Carbon PVT LTD.
17.10. Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC
17.11. Eurocarb Products Limited
17.12. Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon Co., Ltd.
17.13. Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd.
17.14. Haycarb PLC
17.15. Indo German Carbons Limited
17.16. Ingevity Corporation
17.17. Jacobi Carbons AB
17.18. Kajah Activated Carbon
17.19. KALPAKA CHEMICALS
17.20. Kuraray Co., Ltd.
17.21. Kureha Corporation
17.22. Mellifiq Group
17.23. MICBAC INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
17.24. Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.
17.25. Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH
17.26. Universal Carbons
18. Key Experts
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