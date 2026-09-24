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Desiccant & Adsorbent Market Forecasts Growth From $6.36B (2026) To $9.34B By 2032, Profiling BASF, Honeywell UOP, W.R. Grace & Sigma-Aldrich


2026-09-24 09:17:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities lie in high-purity, regenerable and AI-optimized solutions for healthcare packaging, electronics, food logistics, gas processing, emissions control and water treatment.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Desiccant & Adsorbent Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market research report examines the global Desiccant & Adsorbent Market, projected to reach USD 6.36 billion in 2026 and USD 9.34 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.53%. It assesses demand drivers, material innovation, artificial intelligence adoption, regional opportunities, and strategic priorities across packaging, pharmaceuticals, electronics, food, petrochemicals, natural gas, water treatment, healthcare, and industrial air systems.

Market Scope and Growth Drivers

Desiccants and adsorbents control moisture, remove contaminants, separate molecules, stabilize products, and improve process efficiency. Key materials include silica gel, activated alumina, activated carbon, molecular sieves, clay desiccants, calcium chloride, zeolites, and engineered porous materials.

Demand is supported by stricter quality requirements, expanding cold-chain and e-commerce logistics, electronics miniaturization, pharmaceutical stability needs, cleanroom operations, and environmental compliance. In packaging, packets, canisters, caps, and integrated humidity-control systems protect shelf life and reduce spoilage. Industrial applications include gas dehydration, solvent recovery, volatile organic compound capture, pressure swing adsorption, air separation, and hydrocarbon processing.

The analysis enables decision-makers to compare growth opportunities across materials and applications while aligning investment priorities with evolving performance and compliance requirements.

Transformative Market Shifts

The market is moving from commodity moisture control toward engineered adsorption performance. Buyers increasingly require defined pore structures, low extractables, high crush strength, reduced dust, and compatibility with automated systems. Growth in biologics, diagnostics, nutraceuticals, and sensitive electronics is also increasing demand for packaging-integrated protection.

Environmental regulations are strengthening adoption of activated carbon, zeolites, molecular sieves, and hybrid systems for pollution control and resource recovery. Regeneration, reuse, traceability, multi-region sourcing, and supply resilience are becoming important purchasing criteria. Emerging innovations include bio-based adsorbents, recyclable packaging formats, tailored composites, and multifunctional solutions that combine moisture control with odor removal, oxygen scavenging, or chemical filtration.

Artificial Intelligence Impact

Artificial intelligence is advancing material discovery, formulation, manufacturing quality, and adsorption system management. Machine learning can evaluate pore size, surface chemistry, adsorption kinetics, humidity response, regeneration temperature, and contaminant selectivity. AI-enabled sensors and vision systems also support dust detection, moisture verification, breakthrough monitoring, bed cycling, predictive maintenance, and energy optimization.

In packaging and logistics, predictive analytics can match desiccant dosage with product sensitivity, barrier properties, climate exposure, and shipping duration. These insights support risk mitigation by helping organizations identify potential performance failures before they affect product quality or operational continuity.

Regional and Economic Group Insights

. Asia-Pacific: Strong demand from electronics, pharmaceuticals, food processing, petrochemicals, e-commerce, industrial gases, and water treatment.

. North America: Advanced adoption in natural gas processing, healthcare packaging, semiconductors, batteries, compressed air, and environmental remediation.

. Europe: Procurement emphasizes environmental compliance, circularity, traceability, and regenerable technologies.

. Latin America: Opportunities are linked to food exports, mining, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and oil and gas.

. Middle East and Africa: Growth is supported by gas dehydration, petrochemicals, desalination, food preservation, healthcare, mining, and infrastructure.

ASEAN benefits from electronics assembly and tropical-climate logistics, while GCC demand centers on gas and petrochemical processing. BRICS markets combine industrialization, agriculture, energy, and infrastructure growth. G7 markets emphasize high-purity and automation-ready products, while NATO-aligned procurement supports corrosion prevention, field logistics, medical supply preservation, and long-duration storage.

Country-level coverage includes the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Geographic comparisons provide a practical foundation for market entry planning, sourcing decisions, and competitive positioning.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders

. Align adsorption capacity, pore structure, humidity range, regeneration behavior, dust levels, and chemical compatibility with end-use requirements.

. Expand high-purity, low-dust, regenerable, and recyclable solutions.

. Validate packaging dosage using barrier properties, headspace, shipping duration, and climate exposure.

. Diversify sourcing, qualify alternative grades, and strengthen compliance documentation.

. Develop sensor-enabled monitoring and multifunctional adsorption products.

Key Takeaways from This Report

. The market is forecast to grow from USD 6.36 billion in 2026 to USD 9.34 billion by 2032.

. Engineered, application-specific, and regenerable materials are gaining priority.

. AI is improving product development, quality assurance, system efficiency, and predictive maintenance.

. Regional demand varies significantly by industrial structure, climate, regulation, and logistics requirements.

. Competitive advantage increasingly depends on technical validation, resilient sourcing, digital monitoring, and credible sustainability performance.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 183
Forecast Period 2026 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.36 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $9.34 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Desiccant & Adsorbent Market, by Product Type
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Activated Alumina
7.3. Calcium Oxide
7.4. Clay
7.5. Molecular Sieves
7.6. Silica Gel
7.7. Zeolite
8. Desiccant & Adsorbent Market, by Form
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Granular
8.3. Powder
9. Desiccant & Adsorbent Market, by Source
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Natural
9.3. Synthetic
10. Desiccant & Adsorbent Market, by Application
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Air Purification
10.3. Gas Separation
10.4. Packaging
10.5. Water Treatment
11. Desiccant & Adsorbent Market, by End-use
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Automotive
11.3. Chemicals
11.4. Electronics
11.5. Food & Beverage
11.6. Healthcare
11.7. Oil & Gas
11.8. Pharmaceuticals
12. Desiccant & Adsorbent Market, by Distribution Channel
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Offline
12.3. Online
13. Desiccant & Adsorbent Market, by Region
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. Asia-Pacific
13.3. North America
13.4. Latin America
13.5. Europe
13.6. Middle East
13.7. Africa
14. Desiccant & Adsorbent Market, by Group
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. ASEAN
14.3. GCC
14.4. European Union
14.5. BRICS
14.6. G7
14.7. NATO
15. Desiccant & Adsorbent Market, by Country
 15.1. Introduction
15.2. United States
15.3. Canada
15.4. Mexico
15.5. Brazil
15.6. United Kingdom
15.7. Germany
15.8. France
15.9. Russia
15.10. Italy
15.11. Spain
15.12. China
15.13. India
15.14. Japan
15.15. Australia
15.16. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
 16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
 17.1. Almatis B.V.
17.2. Ashirwad Chemicals
17.3. Axens SA
17.4. BASF SE
17.5. Calgon Carbon Corporation
17.6. CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH
17.7. Desicca Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
17.8. Drytech Incorporated
17.9. Edco Supply Corporation
17.10. Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd.
17.11. Global Adsorbents Pvt. Ltd.
17.12. Guangdong Xintao Technology Co. Ltd.
17.13. Hengye Inc.
17.14. Honeywell International Inc.
17.15. Jiangxi Xintao Technology Co., Ltd.
17.16. KNT Group
17.17. Merck KGaA
17.18. Munters Corporation
17.19. Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd.
17.20. Porocel Corporation by Evonik Industries AG
17.21. Shanghai Chenxu Trading Co., Ltd.
17.22. Shanghai Jiuzhou Chemicals Co. Ltd.
17.23. Shiv Chemicals
17.24. Silica-Gel Desiccant
17.25. Suprabha Protective Products Pvt. Ltd.
17.26. Tropack Packmittel GmbH:
17.27. Wisesorbent Technology LLC
17.28. Xiamen Wintrustek Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.
17.29. Zeolites and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd.
18. Key Experts
For more information about this report visit

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