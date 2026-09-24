Desiccant & Adsorbent Market Forecasts Growth From $6.36B (2026) To $9.34B By 2032, Profiling BASF, Honeywell UOP, W.R. Grace & Sigma-Aldrich
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$6.36 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$9.34 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Desiccant & Adsorbent Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Activated Alumina
7.3. Calcium Oxide
7.4. Clay
7.5. Molecular Sieves
7.6. Silica Gel
7.7. Zeolite
8. Desiccant & Adsorbent Market, by Form
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Granular
8.3. Powder
9. Desiccant & Adsorbent Market, by Source
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Natural
9.3. Synthetic
10. Desiccant & Adsorbent Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Air Purification
10.3. Gas Separation
10.4. Packaging
10.5. Water Treatment
11. Desiccant & Adsorbent Market, by End-use
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Automotive
11.3. Chemicals
11.4. Electronics
11.5. Food & Beverage
11.6. Healthcare
11.7. Oil & Gas
11.8. Pharmaceuticals
12. Desiccant & Adsorbent Market, by Distribution Channel
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Offline
12.3. Online
13. Desiccant & Adsorbent Market, by Region
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Asia-Pacific
13.3. North America
13.4. Latin America
13.5. Europe
13.6. Middle East
13.7. Africa
14. Desiccant & Adsorbent Market, by Group
14.1. Introduction
14.2. ASEAN
14.3. GCC
14.4. European Union
14.5. BRICS
14.6. G7
14.7. NATO
15. Desiccant & Adsorbent Market, by Country
15.1. Introduction
15.2. United States
15.3. Canada
15.4. Mexico
15.5. Brazil
15.6. United Kingdom
15.7. Germany
15.8. France
15.9. Russia
15.10. Italy
15.11. Spain
15.12. China
15.13. India
15.14. Japan
15.15. Australia
15.16. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
17.1. Almatis B.V.
17.2. Ashirwad Chemicals
17.3. Axens SA
17.4. BASF SE
17.5. Calgon Carbon Corporation
17.6. CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH
17.7. Desicca Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
17.8. Drytech Incorporated
17.9. Edco Supply Corporation
17.10. Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd.
17.11. Global Adsorbents Pvt. Ltd.
17.12. Guangdong Xintao Technology Co. Ltd.
17.13. Hengye Inc.
17.14. Honeywell International Inc.
17.15. Jiangxi Xintao Technology Co., Ltd.
17.16. KNT Group
17.17. Merck KGaA
17.18. Munters Corporation
17.19. Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd.
17.20. Porocel Corporation by Evonik Industries AG
17.21. Shanghai Chenxu Trading Co., Ltd.
17.22. Shanghai Jiuzhou Chemicals Co. Ltd.
17.23. Shiv Chemicals
17.24. Silica-Gel Desiccant
17.25. Suprabha Protective Products Pvt. Ltd.
17.26. Tropack Packmittel GmbH:
17.27. Wisesorbent Technology LLC
17.28. Xiamen Wintrustek Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.
17.29. Zeolites and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd.
18. Key Experts
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment